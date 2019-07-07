Back At Lows, CNX Midstream As Still A Good Value Buy

Net interest payments have grown by 6x since the transaction and remain the main threat to CNX Midstream's dividend. However, its coverage ratio suggests the price reaction is an overreaction.

Since 2017, the MLP has completed two major transactions which have boosted revenue by 10 percent and seen expenses slashed due to a better portfolio mix.

CNX Midstream's stock has fallen back to $14 with a dividend yield over 10%, where it saw itself in 2017 before a rebound to $19 and above.

With half of 2019 behind us, the S&P 500 finds itself at all-time high levels at the beginning of July as investors continue to pile up on risky assets. Several dividend stocks find themselves trailing the market’s stellar record including Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) like CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM). Shares of CNXM have had a pretty dismal 2019, down -13.2 percent year-to-date, after peaking at a 52-week high of $20.95. Investors now price the MLP at just above $14 which is well below the last near-term low set in 2017 of $15.71. At that price CNXM proved to be good value, so does this mean that a market price around $14 is even better value?

From StockCharts.com

Looking at a group of oil and gas pipeline MLPs, one will see that CNXM has fallen the most in 2019 with only Tallgrass Energy’s (TGE) and SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) year-to-date performance coming close. The steep decline has resulted in its valuation becoming one of the lowest among its peers at 6.8x, only rivalled by Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) own valuation of 6.5x.

From Seeking Alpha

However, CNXM looks like it should be the better pick since its been run down so far and has the higher dividend yield at 10.1 percent. The bullishness at this level would be confirmed if CNXM’s fundamental position is still solid like it was before it started to rebound from its 2017 low (see George Fisher’s analysis from then).

From Q1 Presentation

The ownership structure of the CNXM is split between three entities. Shares of the midstream operation are divided between the General Partner (2 percent) that runs the operations, CNX Resources (CNX) (33.4 percent) which split off from CONSOL in 2017 as a natural gas focused company, and public investors (64.6 percent). The assets include pipelines and other midstream assets across the Utica and Marcellus shale gas plays along the borders of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. These assets are split between Anchor Systems, the McQuay, Majorsville, Mamont, and Shirley-Penns Systems, and Additional Systems, gathering systems around the Pittsburgh Airport area, where the former accounts for most of its cash flow generation since CNXM only has a 5 percent controlling interest in the latter.

Two major transaction has occurred since price bottomed back in 2017:

In March 2018, CNXM acquired the Shirley-Penns System for $265 million and incorporated in the Anchor Systems operations. Funding was provided by the issuance of senior notes due in 2026 at a rate of 6.5 percent. In May 2018, management announced a strategic transaction with HG Energy which included an exchange of acres in the Utica region between the two companies: 16,100 to CNX in higher return locations (DevCo I) in Southwest and Central Pennsylvania for 18,000 less developed acres in lower return areas (DevCo II and III).

It had been a year since these transactions in 2019 Q1, and earnings reports since then have revealed how the they have affected the CNXM’s fundamental position. The partnership has seen a 10.9 percent increase in revenue and a 11.9 percent decrease in the cost of revenues since 2018 Q1. The profitability has been better than according to a projection of 2018 EBITDA at $165 million and final 2018 EBITDA at $187 million. The extra cash flow allowed management to “extend de-risked 15 percent distribution growth to 2022 from 2020.”

As expected with major M&A moves, CNXM has had to issue out a considerable amount of debt following the transactions. In 2018 Q1 alone, $414 million worth of debt was issued while $149.5 million was spend repaying long-term debt. Through the rest of 2018, net debt increased by an additional $64 million. The increase in debt has caused interest expense to balloon to about 6x what it was before the transactions ($1.2 million 2017 Q4 to $7.34 million in 2019 Q1) with net debt almost 4x higher ($146.3 million to $538.8 million).

The rising debt hasn’t affected CNXM’s ability to increase its dividend. Despite increasing its dividend per share from $0.31 to $0.37 in the time during and following the transaction, the midstream partnership has maintained a dividend coverage ratio of above 1.25x which is what is was at before the transaction (1.29x in 2017 Q4 to 1.27x in 2019 Q1). However, the 2019 Q1 reading is lower than the previous two quarters which came in at 1.34x and 1.67x in the second half of 2018. In fact, the movement of the dividend coverage ratio has tracked with its share price suggesting investors might continue to punish the stock directly if the dividend looks more precocious.

However, after looking at dividend coverage ratio’s for the last quarter in the industry, CNXM’s year-to-date performance looks undeserved. The two stocks with comparable price movement, Tallgrass Energy (TGE) and SemGroup Corporation (SEMG), have poor coverage ratios (TGE at 0.6x and SEMG with negative EPS). The top three MLPs based on year-to-date performance above all have coverage ratios above 1.3x. With this in mind, investors might expect there be a positive correction in CNXM’s price in addition to its solid dividend.

Since CNXM’s operations look solid and should continue to perform as expected, the main risk to cash flow becomes debt payments which carry interest rate risk due to the agreements drawn up. According to it’s latest 10-Q, CNXM will pay one of the two rates:

The largest of the following: “(i) the federal funds open rate plus 0.50 percent , (ii) PNC Bank, N.A.’s prime rate, or (iii) the one-month LIBOR rate plus 1.0 percent” with an additional rate in the range of 0.5-1.5 percent. The Libor rate plus an additional rate between 1.5-2.5 percent.

The effect here relies on what interest rates will look like through the second half of 2019 and through 2020. If the Fed does follow through with an interest rate cut, CNXM would see some welcome relief through smaller interest rate payments per quarter. However, further financial tightening or any weakness in the credit markets could put stress on cash flow and endanger the safety of the dividend.

CNXM’s decline in the beginning of 2019 should be seen as a good value opportunity for investors looking for a high dividend stock with the potential too see price appreciation. Based on its 2017 path, the stock has shown it can run higher especially as revenue generation and margins have only strengthened. The addition of debt on the balance sheet has probably been the cause of bearishness and is a risk that should be monitored. Investors should watch the dividend coverage ratio develop over the earnings reports as it seems linked to CNXM’s price performance. If the credit environment remains loose and interest payments marginally lower, this MLP is a good buy since it has a better value proposition than its peers.

