Finding The Most Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats

The Dividend Aristocrats is a group of stocks from the S&P 500 which have raised their dividend for at least the last 25 years in a row. This list includes blue chips stock such as McDonald’s (MCD), 3M (MMM), and Proctor & Gamble (PG). As new stocks achieve the 25th year of dividend growth they are added to the list. And if any of them cut their dividend they are removed. A stock can also be removed due to a merger or a buyout.

Over the past 10 years the Dividend Aristocrats, as a group, have outperformed the market.

Source : S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats - S&P Dow Jones Indices

This is without any consideration for quality of the company, valuation, earnings, debt, etc. A simple system of buying each and every company on the list as they are added, and selling any company that is removed, would have beaten the market by 1.58% over the past 10 years.

FerdiS wrote an excellent article on Seeking Alpha recently in which he used David Van Knapp’s system to rank the present day Aristocrats by quality. The article showed that almost all of the Aristocrats are very highly ranked. For the most part they are all high quality companies. But let’s face it. If you’ve raised your dividend each and every year for 25+ years in a row almost by definition you must be a quality company.

But I think it is essential that valuation of these companies must still be considered. Some of these companies, as high quality as they may be, might still be overpriced. Their stock prices might be too high to purchase. Even great companies, if bought at too high a price, can give poor relative returns. So yes, buying all of the Aristocrats would have worked well, but what if valuation had been taken into account? What if you only bought the Aristocrats that had a good value? Could the results have been better? To try to get an answer, I ran a back test to see how someone would have done if they used PAAY to buy only the Aristocrats with the best value.

PAAY

Before I get into the back test let me explain my PAAY system.

Many stocks can trade within a fairly consistent range of yields over time. But if you find a stock that is trading at a higher yield than it usually does it may be an indication that it is undervalued. There can be two reasons for an above-average yield: the price is down or the dividend has increased. Or, of course, it could be a combination of the two. If the price is down, and yet the business prospects are unchanged, then this could be a good buying opportunity. If the dividend has increased, and the stock price has not yet risen to keep up with the increased dividend, this again gives you an opportunity to buy more shares and increase your dividend income at a relatively low price. Therefore, tracking the dividend yield and comparing it to the historical average of that stock can highlight times when it may be undervalued. I call this Percent Above Average Yield (PAAY). Take the present yield, subtract the historical average yield, and divide the result by the historical average yield (and multiply by 100 to turn it into a percent) to come up with the PAAY. The higher the PAAY, the more undervalued the stock may be. The lower the PAAY, the more overvalued it may be. The P/E ratio, P/B value, P/S…these can all be manipulated. Dividends cannot. So a valuation system based on the dividend yield seem to me like it would be the most reliable.

Back Test Method

I used the following chart from the Suredividend website (July 2019 Dividend Aristocrats List: 25+ Years of Rising Dividends) to determine which stocks were aristocrats at the beginning of each year of the study.

Starting in the year 2001 the PAAY for each Aristocrat stock was determined and the top 15 were bought. $10,000 was invested in each stock. They were held for one year, sold at the end of the year, and then the PAAY for all the Aristocrats was recalculated for the beginning of the next year and the process was repeated.

For comparison, the process was carried out each year for the 15 Aristocrats with the lowest PAAY to see how the best valued stocks (high PAAY) did compared to a portfolio comprised of the worst valued stocks (low PAAY). And finally, both portfolios were compared to the returns of the S&P 500.

I KNOW!!! SURVIVORSHIP BIAS! Before anybody gets all riled up, I’m aware that this is a problem with this study. There are Aristocrats which I could not include in the study because the companies were no longer around (due to mergers and acquisitions). However, both the high PAAY portfolio and the low PAAY portfolio are made up from the same group of survivors. And they are being compared to each other. So, I think this partially remedies (though not completely) the survivorship bias problem. And even with the inherent survivorship bias, and the troubles with all back tests, I think valuable information can still be gleaned from these results.

Results

The following chart shows the returns for all three portfolios for each year of the study, and the total average return. If anybody wants to see the full results, including the results for each and every stock bought throughout the study, please contact me and I will send it to you. But it’s too much data and would be too confusing (and too hard to read) to put it into this article.

All the stock results were calculated using the DRIP return calculator found at , DRIP Returns Calculator | Dividend Channel, with the assumption that all dividends were reinvested. The annual returns for the S&P 500 were taken from S&P 500 Total Returns by Year since 1926.

High PAAY Low PAAAY S&P Port. Value Port. Value Port. Value Year Annual return $150,000.00 Year Annual return $150,000.00 Year Annual return $150,000.00 2001 12.87% $169,302.00 2001 -2.41% $146,387.00 2001 -11.89% $132,165.00 2002 -13.96% $145,673.08 2002 -5.81% $137,876.06 2002 -22.10% $102,956.54 2003 28.41% $187,052.98 2003 15.48% $159,222.03 2003 28.68% $132,484.47 2004 19.59% $223,696.66 2004 19.85% $190,825.48 2004 10.88% $146,898.78 2005 3.80% $232,197.13 2005 2.48% $195,560.50 2005 4.91% $154,111.51 2006 14.99% $267,006.58 2006 21.20% $237,025.84 2006 15.79% $178,445.72 2007 4.31% $278,516.34 2007 4.36% $247,366.49 2007 5.49% $188,242.39 2008 -25.06% $208,728.10 2008 -23.72% $188,702.70 2008 -37.00% $118,592.70 2009 32.16% $275,862.02 2009 6.19% $200,382.14 2009 26.46% $149,972.33 2010 13.89% $314,192.13 2010 22.86% $246,192.17 2010 15.06% $172,558.17 2011 10.08% $345,871.07 2011 6.95% $263,312.37 2011 2.11% $176,199.14 2012 12.19% $388,035.06 2012 16.53% $306,825.62 2012 16.00% $204,391.01 2013 30.80% $507,565.38 2013 30.68% $400,965.86 2013 32.39% $270,593.25 2014 15.89% $588,241.21 2014 11.87% $448,565.85 2014 13.69% $307,637.47 2015 -5.65% $555,009.50 2015 -0.31% $447,175.30 2015 1.38% $311,882.87 2016 19.72% $664,453.68 2016 13.20% $506,223.31 2016 11.96% $349,184.06 2017 20.89% $803,258.05 2017 15.09% $582,612.40 2017 21.83% $425,410.94 2018 -4.15% $769,890.71 2018 -1.97% $571,142.71 2018 -4.38% $406,777.94 2019 9.99% $846,782.26 2019 11.55% $637,094.46 2019 12.74% $458,601.45 Ave Annual return 9.53% Ave Annual return 7.64% Ave Annual return 5.82%

The High PAAY (undervalued) portfolio produced a final value of $846,782.26, and an average annual return of 9.53%, while the low PAAY (overvalued) portfolio produced a final value of $637,094.46. and an average annual return of 7.64%. Interestingly, both the undervalued and overvalued Aristocrat portfolios produced a better result than the simple S&P 500 portfolio, which had an ending value of $458,601.45, and an average annual return of 5.82%.

Discussion

I have become more and more convinced that PAAY is an excellent and very useful method for determining valuation, and to help decide which stocks to buy. Every back test I’ve run, and more importantly my own experience with my own real money portfolio in which I have used PAAY to reinvest most of my dividends has shown me that looking for stocks with high PAAY is a excellent way to identify some great buying opportunities. Combining this with the quality of the Dividend Aristocrats and you have a very simple, yet very effective investment plan.

The Dividend Aristocrats is a high quality group of stocks. To raise your dividend every year for at least 25 years in a row, or more, I figure you must be a quality company. And the fact that both of the Aristocrat portfolios in this study, even the portfolio of overvalued stocks, outperformed the S&P 500 shows that just buying quality dividend growth stocks will produce market beating results. But adding in the PAAY system, to identify the best valued Aristocrats, made the results even better. As the results show the undervalued Aristocrats outperformed the overvalued Aristocrats by almost 2% a year, which came out to a value of over $200,000 more by the end of the study.

Conclusion

I have continually stated, and I reiterate it here, that investing doesn’t have to be hard. Find quality stocks and buy them when they are undervalued. Simple. With the Dividend Aristocrats (and/or the Dividend Champions) you have a group of quality stocks easily available to you. And if you do a few simple calculations to determine the PAAY of each you won’t have a hard time figuring out which ones are undervalued, and therefore which ones you should consider buying.

