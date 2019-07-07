Canopy Takes The Arrows, Constellation Brands Will Take The Land

While the cannabis stocks tend to be very volatile, I believe that indirect exposure to the sector through Constellation Brands (and not Altria) may be the safest way to play cannabis.

The company has $2 billion designated specifically for share buyback, but after the leveraged investment in Canopy, it is unlikely that the company will be in a hurry to do so.

The divestiture of the low margin wine and spirits business will occur in the second half of 2019 and will help the company reduce its massive debt load.

The Beer Business Still Works

On Friday, June 28, 2019, Constellation Brands (STZ) released its financial results for the first fiscal quarter. Constellation beat both in the top line (by $30M) and in the bottom line (by $0.15 Non-GAAP). The weeks preceding the financial results were very volatile for Constellation; After an impressive run since the company's annual reports, Morgan Stanley's downgrade on May 24 sparked a series of declines in the stock price, which only worsened after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico. The tariff threats on Mexico have been removed, but Canopy Growth's weak financial results (CGC) (Constellation holds 36% of Canopy) have given another blow to Constellation's share price.

Constellation Brands net revenues increased during the first fiscal quarter by 2.4% compared to the same period last year, but more significant growth was recorded in the company's beer business; Net revenues from the beer business grew by 7.4% from the same period last year, reaching $1.47 billion, or 70% of total net revenues, and operating income grew by 11.7%. The most significant growth contributor during the quarter was the Modelo Especial brand, with a depletion growth (which represents distributor shipments of the company's respective branded products to retail customers) of more than 17% compared to the company's previous quarter.

Compared to the successful quarter in the beer business, the wine and spirits segment recorded declines in all metrics, mainly due to the poor performance of the wine business, which we will discuss later.

The profit margin of the beer business continues to show that this is Constellation's main growth engine, with 55.5% gross profit margin (compared with 43.8% in the wine and spirits business) and operating margin of 39.3% (compared with 25.9% in the wine and spirits business).

A look at the company's statement of profit and loss will show that the company had a net loss of $237.1 million in the quarter. The main reason for this net loss is Canopy Growth, Constellation's bet in the cannabis industry. Constellation Brands posted a loss of $880 million in the first quarter due to its investment in Canopy. However, most of this loss ($795 million) should be taken on a limited basis, because actually, it is an "unrealized net loss", which derives almost entirely from the fair value evaluations that the company must make to the warrants it holds.

Let's explain what this means. Currently, Constellation Brands holds only 36% of Canopy, but in November 2017 and in November 2018 Constellation acquired warrants that will enable it to buy additional shares of Canopy in the future, thereby increasing its holding. Under accounting principles, the direct investment in Canopy's shares should be measured using the equity method, but the warrants must be measured at fair value. The fair value of these warrants is derived from Canopy's share price, which, as we have seen in recent months, can be very volatile. For this reason, as I have ignored the gains from these warrants, I will also ignore the losses from these warrants.

Constellation Wasn't Pleased With Canopy's Latest Results, BUT Still Believes In The Long-Term Potential

On June 20, 2019, Canopy Growth released its financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter. Canopy's stock fell 8% on the subsequent trading day. 2 weeks later, Canopy announced that Bruce Linton, the face of the company (and maybe the entire cannabis industry) will step down as co-CEO and Canopy Board member. I will not go into Canopy's financial results in this article, but it is interesting to see how Constellation's management sees things develop with the most famous cannabis company in the world.

This is what Bill Newlands, the CEO of Constellation, said about Canopy in the company's latest earnings call on June 28:

And while we remain happy with our investment in the cannabis space and its long-term potential, we were not pleased with Canopy's recent reported year end results. However, we continue to aggressively support Canopy on a more focused long-term strategy to win markets and form factors that matter while paving a clear path to profitability. ... We continue to expect that the run rate topline profile by the end of the next fiscal year will be in the $1 billion run rate range. With that said, and we need to all recognize. There are going to be splits and starts around a business like this when various form factors and products either have better acceleration or weaker acceleration of what everybody had anticipated.

David Klein, CFO of Constellation, also referred to Canopy's investment and made it clear that Canopy would not be accretive to Constellation's financial results in the next 12 months due to the delay of the second wave of cannabis products (vapes, edibles, beverages, etc.) in Canada, but stressed that Constellation is still very bullish about Canopy:

We know that as it relates to FY2021 that the slight delay in edibles including beverages in Canada will likely impact our FY2021 because it's unlikely that Canopy will have the broad array of products in the market by calendar one – quarter one, calendar 2020, which will affect our first quarter of next year because of the two month lag on which we consolidate Canopy or we recognized income on Canopy. ... We still are very bullish on our Canopy investment, and we're very happy, we made the investment when we did into this space which more and more people are starting to wake up to. As it relates to its effect on our financial results, we're going to continue to assess as we go through FY2020 as to how we will adjust our statements on the accretion or dilution effects on Constellation.

Just to make it clear, the second wave of cannabis products will hit shelves in Canada only in mid-December 2019, which means that Canopy's full months of sales will only occur from January 2020, and the impact of January, February and March 2020 will only affect Constellation's financial results in its first quarter financial statements, which Constellation defines as Q1-FY2021 (for the months of March, April and May 2020). As can be seen, Constellation estimates that the full-scale impact of Canopy's sales will start only in the second quarter of Constellation, which will end on August 31, 2020.

One can take comfort in the fact that since the initial investment in Canopy Growth back in November 2017, Constellation recognized $1.6 billion unrealized net gain from the investment. But remember, as long as Canopy's stock continues to be volatile, the fair value of Constellation's warrants will be volatile, and so will be these unrealized gains and losses.

Bruce Linton Paid The Price For His Entrepreneurial Style Of Play

It now turns out that on the same day Constellation reported its financial results (June 28), Canopy convened a special board meeting in which it was decided to terminate CEO Bruce Linton. It is reasonable to assume that Constellation's management, which has 4 Board members in Canopy (out of 7), was behind the decision.

According to recent statements by Linton, who has been interviewed a lot in the media since he was fired, Linton's strategy was "too much long-term", while Constellation wanted to see results in the short-term as well. He further testified that he could sometimes be "unemployable", which probably made his relationship more difficult with more corporate management like that of Constellation Brands.

In my opinion, Bruce Linton will not be the last CEO to leave in this industry, and I can guess that Mike Gorenstein, the CEO of Cronos (CRON), is also sweating in his chair (Altria (MO) has 45% equity interest in Cronos). Many of the CEOs in the cannabis industry are entrepreneurs, and even good entrepreneurs, but when a cannabis company starts to shift towards its next level (from few acres and crops to real manufacturing, marketing, clinical trials and logistics), the CEO will must have a specific background and experience about the industry that its company serves, may it be CPG or Pharma. And don't you worry about Linton, he will move on to do what he specializes in - entrepreneurship, and Canopy will appoint an industry-focused CEO who will take it to the next level, in close coordination with the management of Constellation.

The Divestiture Of The Low Margin Wine & Spirits Business Will Help In Reducing Some Debt

On April 3, 2019, the company announced that it had signed an agreement with E. & J. Gallo Winery to divest approximately 30 brands from its wine and spirits portfolio principally priced at $11 retail and below (roughly 40% of the wine portfolio). The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2019. The Company has already reclassified the assets that are set to be sold as "Assets Held for Sale" in the Company's balance sheet in the total amount of $1.6 billion. As a result of this divestiture, the wine and spirits segment net sales for the fiscal year 2020 is expected to decrease by 20-25%, and the operating income in this segment is expected to decrease by 25-30%.

The company's decision to sell part of its wine business is the right decision. As can be seen in the graph above (on the left), the cheaper wine business in the U.S. have shown significant weakness in sales growth in recent years, and have overshadowed the sales growth of the more expensive wines (> $11). In the last quarter, the company's net revenue from the wine business dropped from $591.8 million in the corresponding quarter last year to $535 million, a decline of 9.6%. The proceeds from the sale of the wine business will be used by the company to reduce its debt that has increased dramatically after the second investment in Canopy in November 2018.

Constellation Brands' management strives to achieve a leverage ratio of 3.5x. The company's leverage ratio, which it defines as debt-to-EBITDA, stood at the end of the fiscal year of 2019 at 4.6x, and since the second investment in Canopy in November 2018, the company has still not managed to reduce its leverage ratio from 4.6x.

At the time of writing, the company's total debt stands at $13.4 billion, of which $10.9 billion in senior notes.

The Shares Buyback Program Seems To Be On Hold

In January 2018, the company's board of directors authorized a repurchase plan of up to $3 billion of shares. The board of directors didn't specify a date upon which this authorization would expire, but to date, the company has used only 33% of the amount allocated, leaving $2 billion available specifically for shares buyback.

In the company's latest financial statements (for the period ending May 31, 2019), it is noted that the company has so far acquired 4,632,012 shares. In a simple calculation, it can be seen that the average price paid by the company was $215 per share, which is only 7% below the 52 Week-High of $228.91 per share, and 43% above the 52 Week-Low of $150.37 per share.

Apart from the unfortunate timing of the previous buybacks, the leveraged investment in Canopy has actually halted the buyback plan until the company will be able to return to the 3.5x leverage ratio it aims for. In order to demonstrate this point, a more in-depth analysis of Constellation's financial statements indicates that since August 2018 the company has not made any buybacks of its own shares.

Conclusion: Canopy Takes The Arrows, Constellation Will Take The Land, And Altria May Take Them Both

In light of recent developments, especially after Canopy's mixed financial results and the understanding that the second wave of cannabis products will not reach shelves in Canada until December 2019, and even more so after Constellation Brands' better than expected financial results, I believe that the safest way to benefit from exposure to the cannabis industry is through Constellation Brands.

If Constellation's estimates about the cannabis market materialized in the future, which means that in 15 years the global cannabis market will be valued at more than $200 billion, and Canopy will have a value-share of $26 billion (on average), then Canopy's current valuation is cheap, probably in any model you use. But it is pretty difficult to know what will happen 15 years from now; these estimates may turn out to be false, as well as they may turn out to be too conservative, because the industry is only starting to take shape, and regulation is still an issue.

Don't get me wrong, I believe in the cannabis industry, as does Constellation's management, but an investor who chooses to invest directly in stocks of cannabis companies should be aware of both the direct risks of this industry and the high volatility of the stocks, and not every investor is willing to take these direct risks.

As a result, Constellation Brands offers a more conservative option to those of us who don't want to take the direct risk - only 36% exposure to the cannabis industry (with an option for higher exposure in the future via full consolidation of Canopy), with direct exposure to the more established and profitable alcoholic beverages business of Constellation Brands.

One more word about Altria (MO), as promised. One will ask, and rightly so - if it is safer to invest indirectly in the cannabis industry, then why through Constellation Brands and not through Altria? Well, I'm long Altria too (for other reasons I will not get into in this article), but I have a simple answer to this question; if I'm interested in a "call option" in the cannabis industry (without going into comparisons between Canopy and Cronos at the moment), first of all I would prefer it to be through a company that the FDA is not trying to constrain continuously, what is difficult to say right now about Altria.

Ifka Mistabra

The source of the phrase "Ifka Mistabra" is in Aramaic, meaning "On the Contrary". As for Constellation Brands, there are a number of micro and macro-economic risks that are important to consider:

The ability of Canopy Growth to achieve its business objectives is contingent, in part, upon the legality of the cannabis industry. The laws and regulations governing medical and recreational cannabis are still developing, including in ways that Constellation Brands may not foresee. Any amendment to or replacement of existing laws to make them more onerous could have a material adverse effect on Canopy’s business, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations. Were that to occur, Constellation may not be able to recover the value of its investments in Canopy.

As noted earlier, the value of the warrants and the convertible debt Constellation holds in Canopy is subject to the volatility of the market price of Canopy’s common stock. This subjects Constellation's financial results to volatility. That volatility may continue in the future and may also be subject to wide fluctuations in response to many factors beyond the control of Canopy, or of Constellation Brands.

The food and beverage sector is exposed to changes in consumer preferences. Over the past year, the spiked seltzers (such as Anheuser-Busch's Bon & Viv seltzer brand, which specifically targets Constellation's Corona Extra brand), have gained popularity and taken a larger piece of the growth profile in the high-end than they had in previous quarters and years. Constellation Brands had decided to stay away from the seltzers category at the moment and launched the Corona Refresca brand in late May, a premium alcohol-spiked refresher. According to the CEO, Bill Newlands, the company prefers to focus now on the introduction of the Corona Refresca brand. It will be interesting to see how this brand (and the entire Corona family) will compete with the spiked seltzers, especially this summer, but Constellation may make a mistake by not immediately entering the booming category of spiked seltzers, with Nielsen's latest report indicating sales growth of 193% in this category from April 2018.

More than 97% of the company's net revenues for the fiscal year 2019 were in the United States, but according to estimates by Morgan Stanley, about 75% of its beer portfolio is strictly imported from Mexico. Therefore, any negative sentiment in regards to the relations between the United States and Mexico could lead US President, Donald Trump, to threaten again to impose tariffs on Mexico. It is hard to see such a scenario repeated again, but as we have seen, the US president is willing to use tariffs even for political issues, so it will be difficult to predict when and why the tariffs will rise again on the president's agenda. In a recent interview the company's CEO, Bill Newlands, argued that even if the tariffs had been imposed, the company would have succeeded in mitigating them to some degree, but it would still have a negative impact on the financial results. Therefore, if someday you decide to invest in Constellation Brands, you probably should also follow the US President's Twitter account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STZ, CGC, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

