AMC Networks: Primed To Benefit In The Streaming Wars

Intro: The Video Streaming Wars

I’ve made the argument before on my previous article on Netflix (NFLX) that in the upcoming streaming wars content will be the main differentiating factor. In other words, a streaming service in itself is not a suitable competitive advantage. Why? A simple streaming service is relatively easy to develop. Smaller companies such as the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and the UFC have been able to launch simple streaming services for their content and there are countless niche sites that are popping up. Simply being able to develop and launch a streaming platform should no longer be viewed as an advantage. The proof of this statement is that Netflix has decided to lean away from technology to focus on media and content. Thinking back to the industry dynamics using Porter’s 5 forces, this means content providers would be able to exercise a lot of its power on buyers of the content (both streaming and traditional cable). AMC Networks (AMCX) offers a pure-play on a high-quality content provider.

AMC has one of the best content libraries around making it a solid acquisition target

AMC is a global entertainment company that operates several of the most recognized brands in television, creating and presenting high-quality content. Most famous for hit shows such as Mad Men, Breaking Bad and the Walking Dead, AMC owns and operates a whole slew of other assets. In the US, apart from AMC, the company operates networks WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC (a documentary film distribution business) and SundanceTV. The company either owns or enters into a long-term license for its content and has been increasing the amount of owned original programming.

AMC's current slate has a range of popular and critically-lauded series including the Emmy-nominated series Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Into the Badlands, Humans, Preacher and The Son. Given AMC’s track record of creating hit shows, I have no reason to doubt that its competitive advantage of creating content will continue moving forward.

The company primarily earns the majority of its revenue, 84% as of 2018, from the distribution of its programming (i.e. subscription fees paid by its distributors) and the sale of advertising. Therefore, it is to the company’s best interest to sell its content to the highest bidder whether to a cable company or a streaming service provider and will only benefit from fragmentation of that market.

More importantly, AMC’s content library makes it an easy acquisition target for the likes of Apple (OTC:APPL) or Amazon (AMZN) if they wish to immediately boost their content to compete with Netflix.

AMC is ready to pivot to streaming

AMC already has the infrastructure in place to launch a streaming service. AMC Premier allows subscribers to access to commercial-free versions of its current TV shows (at the same time as they appear on TV) and movies. AMC Premier, however, is only available for Comcast (CMCSA), YouTube TV andfuboTV subscribers. However, should the next round of talks fall through or in the event that the company cannot secure a good deal (if for example “cord-cutting” goes into full swing that the revenue simply isn’t there anymore) there is nothing preventing them from converting AMC Premier into a full-fledged streaming service. The infrastructure is already in place and when it comes to technology, scaling tends to be much easier.

Furthermore, to hammer home my original point of streaming services soon becoming a dime-a-dozen, AMC also owns two subscription streaming services beating Disney (DIS) and Apple to market.

We also operate and own two subscription streaming services, Sundance Now, launched in 2014, and Shudder, launched in 2015. These services are available in the United States, Canada and parts of Europe. Sundance Now features independent film, TV shows, documentaries, and original series. Shudder is dedicated to films in the horror, suspense and thriller genres. We primarily license content for these services.

Great Valuation, Leverage Risk

Valuation-wise, AMC is trading at a low P/E of 7.4X with most analysts forecasting decent earnings growth ensuring that forward P/E will remain fairly low. It could be argued however that the P/E ratio though is not necessarily an ideal measure of a pure content provider like AMC as its earnings is highly dependent on continuously generating new hit shows. However, current low valuations provide a sufficient moat in the case that the company’s next line-up of shows do not reach the same popularity as the Walking Dead and I am fairly confident in the company’s ability to create meaningful content given its current track record.

The main way to unlock the value of AMC though is through a potential sale. The last acquisition that occurred in this space was when Discovery (DISCA) bought out Scripps Networks, the company paid $90 per share on EPS of about $4 - $5 (implying a transaction P/E of about 15). It isn’t unreasonable to assume that a potential buy-out would be multiples above AMC’s current P/E. Applying a multiple expansion to AMC’s current valuation it can be seen that there is potential for massive upside.

The main risk for AMC is that the company is highly levered. Based on information on the 10-K, as of December 31, 2018, the company had $3.2 billion principal amount of total long-term debt (excluding capital leases), $2.4 billion of which is senior unsecured debt, against total assets of $5.3 billion. This translates to a 9-10x debt to equity ratio. This is especially concerning given the somewhat cyclical nature of the entertainment industry. High financial leverage means that any decline in revenue and earnings could put tremendous pressure on the company (the worse case would be a forced fire-sale of assets).

The company would be easy to recommend if not for this large risk. Still given the strength of the company’s content and its potential as an acquisition target, AMC could be worth a look as a speculative investment.

