Hersha Hospitality: A Preferred With 6.7% Yield From Top Quality Property

As it isimportant to diversify by sector and also to be diversified within a sector, wepresent another hotel REIT pick that meets our standards.

It is time to move from common equity into preferred equity to gain greater income security.

In previous articles, we have discussed the risks of common shares for hotel REITs.

This report is part of a series we are currently writing on Hotel REITs. In our previous report, we discussed the unique exposure that they have to the operations of hotels since they are frequently both the landlord and the tenant. With hotel fundamentals flattening, we recommended avoiding most hotel REIT common shares and looking at very select hotel preferred shares.

We recommended RLJ Lodging Trust, $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (RLJ.PA) as an excellent option in the sector, primarily due to the convertible feature that makes it impossible for RLJ to call or to force conversion to common shares unless there is a large increase in share price.

Today, we look at another premium quality hotel REIT. This hotel REIT focuses on upscale to luxury hotels in a handful of premium markets. It has a solid base of high-quality assets, along with a healthy cushion of cash-flow which helped it recover from the storm of hurricane Irma and will help the preferred shares survive the storm of a recession.

Hersha Hospitality

Source: The Cadillac Hotel And Beach Club, Miami FL

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) originated as a family owned regional hotel owner/operator. In 1998, it reorganized into a REIT and IPOed. Since then, it has grown to be the owner of 48 high quality hotels spread across Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, South Florida, and the West Coast.

HT has over $2 billion in real estate assets, with their focus on high-end hotels like the Cadillac Hotel And Beach Club pictured above.

Source:HT Presentation

For those not familiar with the hotel scale, it has 6 levels that are primarily based on the average daily rate of the rooms. From top to bottom,

Luxury

Upper Upscale

Upscale

Upper Midscale

Midscale

Economy

STR Global reports the chain scale of hotel brands annually. So when we look at HT, we can see that over half of their hotels are in the top two tiers, and 86% are in the top three tiers.

The result is that HT has a higher ADR than average for the hotel industry.

Source:HT Presentation

HT goes one step further, also focusing on higher-end locations and using a "cluster" approach, buying multiple properties in close geographic proximity to improve scale advantage in their markets.

This strategy allows HT to benefit from higher margins since they can charge higher rates for premium hotels, but the actual operating expenses do not increase as much. This provides a cushion for them to maintain profitability, even when occupancy declines.

Additionally, with their focus on super-primary markets, the value of their properties have strong underlying fundamentals and are very likely to appreciate in value over time at a rate faster than inflation.

The Numbers

HT has three outstanding issues of preferred shares.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PC)

Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PD)

Hersha Hospitality Trust, 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (HT.PE)

Combined, the 3 issues account for $367.5 million in par value. Hersha carries $1.265 billion in debt. The bulk ($700.9 million) of which is in unsecured term loans and an additional $475 million in property level mortgages.

Source:HT Presentation

With the term loans coming due over the next 3-years, HT will be announcing some refinancing news in the near future. HT's Net Debt/EBITDA is estimated to be at 6x for 2019. That is above HT's historic average as they had elevated cap-ex in recent years. HT's long-term target is 4-5x.

In the recent conference call Neil Shah said,

Following several years of capital recycling and portfolio upgrading, along with transformative renovations at our hurricane impacted South Florida hotels, we are now in harvest mode. We do not expect any material portfolio changes in 2019 as we use our growing free cash flow to delever.”

We believe that management is going to execute on that plan and use the refinancings as an opportunity to deleverage. However, even at 6x, HT's leverage is not unreasonable and well below many of their peers.

By book value, their debt+preferred has asset coverage of 1.35x. That is net of approximately $485 million in accumulated real estate depreciation.

Source:HT Supplement

When looking at hotel REITs, it is important to remember the seasonality of cash-flows, so we prefer to look at entire years as opposed to annualizing a single quarter.

The preferred shares have a dividend of $24.1 million. Interest expense was $48.5 million. This provides solid EBITDA coverage of the preferred + interest of 2.15x. EBITDA was down last year primarily due to downtime at two Florida hotels which were impacted by Hurricane Irma.

EBITDA is moving in the right direction and is on track to hit management's guidance of $178-184 million, which will push coverage up to 2.5x.

Source:HT 2018 10-K

One of our critiques of AHT was that their cash-flow failed to cover capital expenditures. While it looked like they had plenty of funds to cover dividends, when you considered cap-ex they were running a deficit.

Looking at HT, we can see that cash from operating activities is more than sufficient to cover their cap-ex, while also leaving enough left over to cover their dividends. In fact, HT has had enough cash left over to repurchase $98 million in common equity over the last 3 years.

It is noteworthy that this was during a period that HT considered an elevated cap-ex cycle. They expect cap-ex to be lower in 2019 and they will reap the rewards of their prior cap-ex.

This puts the preferred shares in a comfortable position where they have solid cash-flow coverage right now, and that coverage can be expected to improve.

Which Preferred

When looking at the basic stats of the preferred,HT.PD andHT.PE are very similar. The major difference being the E's call date being 5-months later. We consider these two issues interchangeable and suggest whichever is cheaper at the moment. Being that they have the same coupon, it is not necessary to adjust the share price when comparing them.

HT.PC has the most significant differences because it is trading after its par date, so it can be called at any time. That risk is slightly offset by the higher coupon rate, and it is trading at a slightly better yield. Given that HT could call the issue at any time, we recommend avoiding it unless it trades below par.

Conclusion

Hotel REITs are very exposed to market conditions because they derive most of their revenue from individual consumers as opposed to renting a building to commercial tenants.

This makes investing in the common equity a risky proposition when the economy begins to slow down. The common dividend is the first to get cut and the common share price can be volatile when revenue swings.

Moving into the HT preferred shares allows us to take advantage of a few realities:

Preferred dividends have to be paid before a penny can be disbursed to common shareholders.

REITs are required to distribute 90% of their taxable income.

Even when the economy slows down, HT is likely to have significant taxable income. In the last recession, HT cut the common dividend, but was unable to eliminate it due to their taxable income.

Common equity prices are more likely to trend down than up- a major drawback of preferred equity is "missing out" on the capital appreciation of the common. That is not a likely issue here.

The common dividend yield and the preferred dividend yields are approximately the same.

It all adds up to the preferred shares being a superior investment, getting a substantially similar yield, with significantly more safety.

When investing in hotel REITs with the potential for a recession within 3-5 years, it is important to be selective.

We like HT's focus on high-end hotels in premium, high-demand locations. These hotels will provide more stability, and the asset values have strong underlying fundamentals. They have solid debt-metrics which are likely to improve as they pay down debt and their EBITDA climbs thanks to their most recent investment cycle.

With HT.PC trading post call date, we prefer HT.PD or HT.PE, which are both currently trading under par. RLJ.PA is our favorite pick in the sector, HT.PD or HT.PE come in a close second allowing us to further diversify while providing us a safe yield in excess of 6.5%.

