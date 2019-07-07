Craneware: A Bond Proxy In The Healthcare Tech Space

Source: Craneware.com

Overview

Founded in 1999 with headquarters in Scotland, Craneware is the leader in automated value cycle solutions that help US provider organizations discover, convert and optimize assets to achieve best clinical outcomes and financial performance. Simply put, Craneware provides software technology to enable healthcare providers to improve margins and enhance patient outcomes.

Although the stock is accessible through OTC tickers OTC:CRWRF and OTCPK:CRWRY, investors are strongly recommended to buy (wherever conditions permit and for better liquidity) through the primarily-listed ticker CRW on the London Stock Exchange.

Bond Proxy

Craneware generates most of its incomes through software subscription and professional services engagement, both of which are highly recurring. Management employs a prudent approach when it comes to revenue recognition, as their annual report described the following:

Under the Group’s ‘Annuity SaaS’ business model we recognize software license revenue and any minimum payments due from our ‘other route to market’ contracts evenly over the life of the underlying signed contracts. ... As well as the incremental license revenues we generate from each new sale, we normally expect to deliver an associated professional services engagement to assist our customers in embedding the software within their core processes to maximize the value the software can bring to them. This revenue is typically separately identifiable from the license and is recognized as we deliver the service to the customer, usually on a percentage of completion basis.

The typical length of a contract is five years and the recent renewal rate has been consistently over 100% by dollar value (along with additional sales), which is quite impressive.

Such an annuity type of business can often be regarded as the "bond proxy" thanks to their reliable and predictable income streams for investors. In the tech world, bond proxy stocks can be often found among companies selling products and services based on the SaaS model or installed bases, such as SimCorp (OTC:SICRY) (OTC:SICRF), FactSet Research Systems (FDS). These FinTech stocks were seeing resilience during the financial crisis with no difficulty of continuously generating (recurring) sales from their clients (i.e., mainly financial firms). With the health care sector being much less cyclical, I would expect Craneware to be more bullet-proof.

Financial Performance

For the most recent reporting year, Craneware grew its business at double-digit growth rates across all levels - revenue increased by 16%, adjusted EBITDA by 20%, profit before tax by 12%, and basic adjusted EPS by 17%. Meanwhile, continued operating cash conversion stood above 100% of Adjusted EBITDA.

The company also reports its 3-year visible revenue KPI to demonstrate the underlying annuity income stream. The total visible revenue increased by 20% YoY to $192.9m (see the breakdown below) in 2018.

Source: Annual Report, 2018.

The SaaS revenue model has enabled the company to deliver high levels of cash generation. As described below, FCF margins have been consistently above 10% for the past 10 years. The CAGR in FCF per share has been over 27% since 2005.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 7/4/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 7/3/2019.

Economic Moat

The high switch cost, long-term contract, and niche-market focus on a non-cyclical industry build the economic moat at Craneware. The renewal rate of over 100% also indicates the competitive edge of the company's products and services.

The returns on tangible assets have been consistently above 15% and improving for the past decade (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 7/3/2019.

Plus, there was never a negative growth for revenue or operating income during the past decade (see below).

Moving forward, continuous R&D investments and a larger and larger customer base should widen the moat at Craneware over time.

Long-term Prospects

An aging population and regulatory pressure in the US have been providing a supportive market environment for Craneware as the healthcare market evolves towards value-based care, with a critical dependency on accurate financial and operating data. I expect the industry tailwinds to continue for the foreseeable future.

Internally, the "Annuity SaaS" business model and associated revenue recognition policy have built the foundation for the long-term focus and stability of the business. Management employs the Build, Buy or Partner strategy to build out the portfolio of products, recognizing ‘Build’ is often the best way forward. This is why the company almost doubled its R&D spending recently, which I think could be a good signal for long-term sustainable growth.

Management

The executive team is led by Keith Neilson, who co-founded Craneware PLC in 1999 and has served as the CEO ever since. Keith’s direction has helped Craneware to win multiple prestigious awards in such areas as international achievement, business growth strategy, and innovation. Prior to launching Craneware, he worked primarily in international management, where he handled sales, marketing and technical consulting for companies with operations around the world.

The Board is led by the Non-Executive Chairman, George Elliott, with a proven track record in profitably growing technology companies, and consists of six members, including the CEO, the CFO, and three Non-Executive Directors. The average tenure of the Board is 8.3 years.

Roughly 25% of the company is owned by insiders. The insider activity for the past 12 months looks favorable, with no selling and buying from the CEO.

Source: Annual Report, 2018.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 7/5/2019.

Valuation

The high quality of Craneware appears to have been long appreciated by the market, reflected by the price multiple expansion for the past few years (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 7/5/2019.

Since 2018, the P/E has been consistently above 40x, giving new investors almost no chance of getting in. However, for the past few days, the share price plunged approximately 40% on the news that the management signals that "the timing and quantity of sales closed in the second half of the year have been lower than anticipated." I think that this short-term price fluctuation could present a very rare but interesting opportunity for long-term buy-and-hold investors who believe in the long-term growth of the business.

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 7/5/2019.

According to Morningstar below, price multiples are getting close to their respective historical averages.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 7/5/2019.

My favorite valuation indicator, P/FCF, for the company is currently 26x, indicating almost 4% free cash flow yield, compared to its 3% free cash flow yield on average historically and less than 1% yield on long-term risk-free assets.

Annual free cash flow grew by 33% annual over the past 5 years or by 20% over the past decade. If the business could grow by high-teens or mid-teens CAGRs, shareholders should be able to harvest a decent upside. Even in a more conservative scenario of low-double-digit or high-single-digit growths, new investors could still get a fair deal of downside protection, given the bond-proxy nature of the business, strong cash flow, capital-light operations, able management and growing market opportunities for the long run.

Summary

To conclude, Craneware appears to be a wonderful business currently at a reasonable price. For value/quality-oriented investors interested in the tech space, such bond-proxy stocks as CRW could be good candidates to start their research with. The common issue with these names is their hefty valuations. Therefore, any short-term market pessimism due to temporary issues facing the business may present a good entry point for long-term alpha returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.