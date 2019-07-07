How We Are Playing The PIMCO CEF Suite

Within the PIMCO suite we continue to like PCI for its high covered yield, low premium and strong distribution / UNII levels.

One market feature we like tracking is available alpha across sectors and fund families which we measure in terms of dispersion of historic returns. The greater the dispersion of returns within a given fund group, the more it pays to carefully consider your allocation. And vice-versa -- a group of cookie-cutter funds shouldn't attract as much deliberation given the investment results will look more or less the same.

In this article we check in on the PIMCO CEF suite and note that the NAV return dispersion within PIMCO CEFs has fallen substantially. We think this dynamic is due to the legacy RMBS theme having run its course which coincidentally also explains the allocation away from RMBS in some PIMCO funds. With the PIMCO CEFs now behaving and looking more like each other, we think it pays for investors to pay more attention to fund valuations and coverage figures and less to fund allocations. In particular, we like valuing funds on a covered yield / discount basis while favoring positive distribution and UNII trends.

Within the PIMCO suite we continue to like PCI for its high covered yield, low premium, positive distribution coverage trend and high UNII.

Recent Events

Since we first published this article on our service a number of interesting events have happened which we briefly summarize here.

First, a number of PIMCO funds have conducted tender offers of their outstanding ARPS which we touched on briefly here. The quick takeaway is that because PIMCO will buy back these ARPS below par, it should provide a small boost to NAVs of these funds.

Secondly, PCI has joined a few other PIMCO funds in instituting an ATM issuance program. The fact that the fund has done this now that it has been trading at a premium for some time is probably not a coincidence. Selling shares at a premium is accretive to NAV and so not only provides easy returns to existing shareholders but also expands the fee asset base of the fund making it a rare win-win for both management and shareholders.

Thirdly, and this is also probably not a complete coincidence given the timing of the ATM program, but PCI has recently raised its distribution which we also briefly discussed here. PCI can afford to make this move given its solid and growing UNII and coverage figures. The timing is also conducive to growing the premium which will allow the ATM offering to provide even more juice to NAV. One additional attractive feature of the ATM program is that it is more likely to compress the current premium by raising the NAV (by monetizing the premium) and pushing lower the price (through share sales). This should mitigate the tendency of the PCI premium to rise which may otherwise lead to undesirable volatility in the fund's price.

The PIMCO Taxable CEF Suite

PIMCO taxable multi-sector closed-end funds have been a staple of many income investor portfolios over the last several years, supported by high yields and strong market tailwinds.

An interesting dynamic over the last few years has been the compression of return dispersion among this stable of funds. In other words, increasingly PIMCO funds look like each other, at least in terms of NAV performance.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

As the high NAV dispersion in the middle of the decade suggests, not all PIMCO funds used to be so similar. As the chart below makes clear, PDI stands apart from the rest of the funds.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Much of this outperformance of PDI relative to other PIMCO multi-sector CEFs happened between 2013 and 2015.

What can explain this dynamic?

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

It will not come as a surprise to many investors who have followed PIMCO CEFs, that the key for the early-stage outperformance of PDI is has been the legacy non-agency MBS market to which PDI was heavily allocated.

A Quick History of the Legacy Non-Agency RMBS Market

In the run-up to the financial crisis, a number of trends came together to create a large investment-grade private-label mortgage security market. These supportive trends included housing price appreciation, new securitization technology, a lax regulatory and rating agency approach as well as high investor demand for investment-grade assets.

As house price appreciation slowed down in light of Fed rate rises and cooling economic activity, some homeowners and speculators faced difficulties servicing their mortgages or finding demand for their properties. MBS securities began seeing higher than expected losses which caused a wave of downgrades and forced selling by rating-constrained investors.

Prices fell below fundamental values in many instances which opened up an opportunity for active unconstrained investors like PIMCO and others to take advantage. The chart below shows the price of ABX.HE indices which track a set number of RMBS tranches with the same original rating. AAA indices fell more than 70% during the crisis and have since rebounded somewhat, stabilizing in 2015-2016 at what appears to be fully-valued levels.

Source: Markit

Many commentators peg the sharp outperformance of RMBS assets due to their dwindling supply. It is true that the legacy RMBS market has decreased from its 2007 peak from defaults, pay downs and amortizations.

Source: Bloomberg

However, the net supply picture is actually positive as new non-Agency issuance has topped $100bn in 2018 with legacy roll-offs about half that amount.

Source: Guggenheim

Rather, the rebound in RMBS securities and their strong performance since the initial selloff was due to a number of reasons:

rebound in housing prices which increased home equity values

low mortgage rates, creating an incentive to refinance

growing economic activity and strong labor market

positive survivorship bias with most of the weak hands having defaulted already

We don't think it is by chance that the period of 2015-2016 - when RMBS securities appreciation trends slowed down - coincides with the end of PDI outperformance.

In fact you can see a clue of this dynamic from PDI allocations to RMBS which began to taper off during the same period in favor of other sectors.

Source: PIMCO

The opportunity to get into RMBS assets after the financial crisis was an enticing one in retrospect but it was going to come to an end eventually as legacy securitizations defaulted, prepaid or amortized. In fact PIMCO competitors like Nuveen and Western Asset Management implicitly acknowledged this by creating term rather than perpetual CEFs like JMT, JLS and DMO.

Although we think RMBS assets are still a compelling investment due to their link to the consumer and housing market (which look rather healthy) rather than corporate growth prospects and balance sheets (which look less so), from a price appreciation RMBS assets are unlikely to provide strong outperformance from here on.

What It All Means For Allocation

One consequence of this for investors in PIMCO funds is that the funds look more like each than ever before. While PCM still stands out for its heavy allocation to mortgages and the PDI/PCI pair of twins still overweigh mortgages, the difference in allocations combined with fully-valued RMBS assets means NAV returns are unlikely to diverge sharply from here on.

Source: PIMCO

Does this mean that investors should just pick PIMCO funds at random? Absolutely not. While NAV return dispersion is very low, price return dispersion is not.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

This dynamic of still high price dispersion with low NAV dispersion means that investors need to pay more attention to fund valuations rather than fund allocations.

As we discussed in an earlier article, one of our favorite metrics to use is the combination of covered yield and discount. Covered yield is an estimate of the fund's actual income. It isn't perfect but we think it's a good estimate of the fund's true earning power and is preferable to using current yield or TTM yield.

PCI is a clear standout on this basis - not only offering the highest covered yield in the suite but doing so at the lowest premium. Other good funds on this metric are PFN, PKO and PFL.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

A supporting metric we like is distribution coverage. While current coverage rates are useful, knowing the distribution trend is even better. We are looking for stable or improving trend and levels close to or exceeding 100%. On this basis both PCI and PDI look attractive, although both have had somewhat volatile coverage. Keep in mind these figures do not yet reflect the recent PCI distribution rise.

Source: PIMCO

Finally, a glance at UNII never hurts. UNII is an imperfect metric because it can be polluted by cashflows linked to derivative transactions like interest-rate swaps which PIMCO funds are chock-full of so it is best used with caution. That said, out of taxable funds, PCI, PCM and PDI stand out as attractive.

Source: PIMCO

Conclusion

With the one-off opportunity in legacy RMBS mostly over, the return dispersion of PIMCO CEF net asset values has compressed. This means that investors should pay more attention to fund valuations and less to fund allocations. Key valuation metrics we like are covered yield, coverage trend and UNII levels. Each metric is far from perfect on their own but combined they paint a clear picture. On this combined basis, we continue to like PCI as our preferred pick in the PIMCO CEF suite.

The most recent distribution rise means the PCI coverage and UNII will drop somewhat from current levels, however, the additional boost to NAV from the ATM program means that the fund will continue to appeal.

