Hunting For The Right Dividend Stock

Every month, I look for investment opportunities in dividend stocks. These are long-term investments that I plan to hold for a long period of time (over five years).

In the past two years, I have invested in several dividend stocks to attain regular income. Despite that I do not only invest in dividend stocks, I consider these stocks an important pillar of my portfolio.

One of the best sources of dividend stocks is the Dividend Champions spreadsheet [CCC]. The U.S. Dividend Champions were created by Dave Fish and are now maintained by Justin Law. The list contains more than 800 stocks in three categories - challengers, contenders, and champions. I filter this high number of stocks to a digestible number, based on dividend yield, dividend increase, number of consecutive years of higher dividends, P/E ratio, and Chowder rule. And, finally, I rank the survivors.

Dividend Yield

The S&P 500 yields around 1.85%. My goal is to find companies that outperform the S&P 500 while providing a safe dividend. Therefore, I look for companies having at least a 2.5% dividend yield. Of course, the higher, the better. But at the same time, I do not want to eliminate companies that provide low yield but have a great stock appreciation potential. Furthermore, very high yield is often not sustainable in the long run. After filtering, I can see 445 companies that stand this test.

Most recent dividend increase

I prefer dividend-paying companies that can really increase their dividend every year. Additionally, the most recent increase should also confirm that the company can increase its dividend in the current market environment. So, I look for two metrics, one is the 5-year average dividend growth and the other is the most recent dividend increase. Here, I selected for both metrics 5%. So, 205 companies remained in the race.

Number of consecutive years of higher dividends

Here, I want to see a real dividend track record. I defined at least 16 years of consecutive increase in the dividend. This way, I was able to filter down the number of companies to 37. This is an automatic process with all the advantages and disadvantages. With this filter criteria, I ruled out AbbVie (ABBV), one of my favorite investment target now in the market. AbbVie is a spin-off company from Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and inherited the dividend culture of Abbott; however, AbbVie itself has only seven years of dividend history. This analysis will not consider these kinds of exceptions.

P/E ratio

I would like to select stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, so I will apply an additional filter with a trailing twelve months P/E of no more than 20. P/E of 20 is not really that cheap, but after applying these additional criteria, I got a smaller set of 17 companies.

The final filter, Chowder rule

Named after "Seeking Alpha" member Chowder, this is a method of identifying candidates for purchase based on a combination of yield and (five-year) dividend growth rate. When the sum of these elements is above 12%, the company presents an attractive entry point. The 13 survivors are ranked in the table below based on their dividend history.

Rank the survivors

I rank the survivors based on historical dividend yield level. For that purpose, I use yieldchart.com to identify whether the current yield is compelling in the five-year horizon. I would prefer to check it in a longer time horizon (minimum 15 years), but this tool is limited to show only the last five years. This is a very simple and straightforward method; however, I am not sure that a more sophisticated method would produce a much better outcome. It should also be noted that extraordinarily high yields could reflect a company’s intention to reduce the dividend rate that is not known to us, and due diligence should always be performed.

Taking into consideration also the dividend history of each company, my top 10 candidates in a consecutive order are 3M (MMM), Walgreens Boots (WBA), Exxon Mobil (XOM), MSC Industrial Direct (MSM), T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), Eaton Vance (EV), Franklin Resources (BEN), Westwood Holdings Group (WHG), Best Buy (BBY), and Altria Group (MO).

In a nutshell

I am sure that with the aforementioned method, I ruled out many great companies that could produce a better result than my top 10 selection. For example, most of the REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) were ruled out by the P/E hurdle, and one of my personal favorites, AbbVie, was also eliminated by applying the minimum 16 years of dividend history. So, this method is not perfect but it helps identify quality companies that might represent good investment opportunity. Although this process is simple and I would not rely solely on this method, as due diligence is always required before making any financial decision, I am convinced that applying these measures can significantly increase the probability of success. The analysis also gives me more confidence in holding on and increasing my long positions in 3M, Walgreens Boots, Exxon Mobil, T. Rowe Price, and Altria Group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEN, MMM, MO, TROW,WBA,XOM,ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.