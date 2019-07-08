Greif Inc Offers A Solid 5%+ Dividend And Is A Value Stock

Investment Thesis

Greif Inc (GEF) is an attractive company to own, trading at a P/E of 8.88 currently and with a 5% dividend yield. The firm has a number of bullish signs including a good recent acquisition, FCF generation paying down debt as well as sustaining the solid dividend and recent insider buys from the CEO. We see roughly 65% upside in the stock over the next year.

Catalysts

Acquisition

GEF purchased Caraustar Industries Inc for a purchase price of $1.8 billion and this is a positive for earnings moving forward as well as free cash flow. Initially it was expected that there were would be $45 million in annual run rate synergies to be captured within 36 months of the deal close. It turned out that were even more synergies with the total amount being $60 million. This was due to greater than expected freight lane savings and revenue synergies not looked at during due diligence. The result was an improved FCF of $16 million versus the previous year quarter. This highlights the positive synergies and benefits the recent transaction from February 2019 are having already on GEF. These benefits are only expected to compound over the long term and will lead to more cash flow and EPS moving forward.

Dividends

GEF pays an impressive dividend with a current yield of 5.14%. Now let’s look at the sustainability of the dividend payout. The firm paid a dividend of $1.7 EPS in 2018 to GEF shareholders (Class A). The normalised basic EPS on the other hand was $3.8, the low end of what is projected in 2019. This is a payout ratio of 44.7%, which is definitely a sustainable level. The dividend therefore is not at risk and in the recent Q2 2019 earnings call, the CEO was clear that the dividend would remain at the same level in the upcoming year. The firm has paid a dividend since 1989. and has remained at the current payout since around 2010. This highlights how stable the dividend is and what a good investment the company is for a long term investor.

FCF

GEF expects that with their high cash flow generation they will be able to reach their target leverage ratio of 2x to 2.5x within 36 months. This is with a FCF guidance of $200 – 250 million which includes CapEx of $160 – 180 million. It is worth highlighting that the FCF, GEF is able to generate not only benefits the dividend but is also helpful in the company paying off its debt. This payoff of debt will make the company even more attractive to investors and therefore lead to an even higher share price and P/E multiple.

Insider Buys

It’s always a positive to see insider buying and that is certainty the case with GEF. The CEO understands that his company is undervalued and has purchased another 15k shares at $32.71. In total, he now owns 140k shares of his company.

Customer Centric

GEF as a business is focused on the customer, with its strategic vision of being the best performing customer service company in Industry Packaging. It’s that focus that has made it a hugely profitable firm. In the earnings call it was reported that the firm generated a company-wide customer satisfaction index over 90% for the first time since the metric was first introduced. This highlights the good progress the firm is making on that mission and that GEF is a solid company for the long term.

Valuation

GEF is projected to earn EPS of $3.7 - $4 in 2019 and 4.06 in 2020. If we take the middle point of 2019 earnings at $3.85, the company currently is trading at a bargain P/E of 8.88.

The industry itself has an average P/E of 14.64. According to GuruFocus over the past 10 years on average the firm has had a P/E of 21.04. If we apply a conservative multiple of 14.64 though in line with the industry to $3.85, we get a price target of $56.364. This represents upside of 64.7% from current levels. It’s also worth noting that you get a dividend yield of 5% yearly on top while you patiently wait for this upside. That’s a pretty impressive market beating return.

Risks

GEF has been challenged as a business by a weak demand environment and like most companies from uncertainty by trade tensions in the US and China. Their Industrial Packaging & Services sector in particular was challenged by weak demand in certain global markets. The firm’s earnings can be reliant on currency exchanges in 40 different countries that it operates in. This includes the Turkish Lira and Russian Ruble. Also, the firm is reliant therefore on the global economy for its results. If the economy was to slow down this could hinder GEF’s earnings

Conclusion

GEF has the potential to outperform the market at its current low valuation. The risks in trade wars are overblown and short term. The company pays a solid 5% yearly dividend and is expected to report solid earnings this year as well as going forward. We see 65% upside for a patient investor, with the company trading back at where it was in September 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.