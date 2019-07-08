National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger

Introduction

News of mergers and acquisitions normally draws in significant attention, especially when the value of the combined company exceeds $100B, such is the case for the proposed merger of United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN). Deals of this size always face significant scrutiny by the government’s anti-trust regulators as well as big-name investors who see few benefits. Interestingly in this case the merger has caught the attention of the United States Air Force, with a senior member responsible for equipment acquisitions expressing concerns that the defense industry’s consolidation poses a national security concern. I’ll provide my thoughts on topic as well as brief background information in this article.

Background Situation

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and hence the end of the Cold War, the defense spending of the United States was significantly reduced with many large programs scaled back, such as the B2 Stealth Bomber. This naturally caused quite a degree of turmoil for the defense industry which was suddenly presented with a smaller pie that also had less slices, figuratively speaking. One of the methods to deal with this peaceful yet financially undesirable outcome was to restructure through accelerating the rate of mergers and acquisitions that the industry had been going through since the end of World War Two.

Current Situation

Fast forward through the last near three decades and these mergers and acquisitions ultimately gave rise to the current defense industry juggernauts, which aside from United Technologies and Raytheon include Boeing (BA), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and General Dynamics (GD). This obviously has removed a significant portion of competition from the industry, which has caught the attention of senior Air Force members. Will Roper, the Assistant Secretary of the United States Air Force for acquisitions stated “Right now we are down to just a couple of companies who can build tactical airplanes for us. We need to do everything in our power to start opening up that envelope again”.

Admittedly the United States Air Force hasn’t formally taken a position on the proposed merger, however, these comments raise the prospects that they may find it difficult to gain the government’s approval. It’s also interesting and important to note the comment regarding their desire to “start opening up that envelope again”, which in this context indicates their desire to see more competition return to the industry.

The concerns surrounding national security would primarily stem from three different considerations, with an obvious one being that reduced competition can negatively impact the government’s ability to negotiate contracts, a risk highlighted by President Trump. Aside from this I see two other general risks, with the first being that less competition can negatively impact innovation. Due to the economic rise of China and their subsequent militarization of the South China Seas, this could pose significant long-term risks to the current rules based global order if the United States were to significantly fall behind. To a lesser important extent the reduced competition also increases the risks stemming from poor corporate management, as severe financial stress could negatively impact progress on important contracts.

Since the industry has consolidated so greatly I believe it’s rather dubious to calculate the exact extent that any particular company has created shareholder value through their mergers and acquisitions. When Lockheed merged with Martin Marietta in 1995, not only did they achieve financial and research synergies but importantly, they removed a possible competitor for future contracts. This reduced competition further complicates the situation, as it lowered competition for all their competitors and thus it’s possible to argue that they have all benefited despite not taking a direct financial stake themselves. Although the benefit from one merger is minimal, it compounds across time when the entire industry has consolidated significantly. It’s a generally accepted economic principal that a more consolidated market will have less competition, which should result in higher earnings for the remaining companies.

Although there are many considerations that can influence their share price returns, given the returns from the major defense contractors following the collapse of the Soviet Union it’s difficult to argue their industry consolidation has negatively impacted their returns. The reason Lockheed Martin (LMT) was charted separately was because their share price data only begins in 1995 following their aforementioned merger.

The Potential Impact

The main impact, at least in the short-term, is that these national security concerns may present another obstacle that will potentially scuttle the United Technologies-Raytheon merger. When considering the long-term impact, these aren’t limited to only Raytheon and United Technologies and include their largest peers. Quite possibly the most important is that their strategy of using mergers and acquisitions to increase earnings is fast approaching its end, if it hasn’t have already passed. Although this alone doesn’t necessarily pose a significant risk, it may in the future if it’s combined with a less supportive federal government as they can no longer fall-back on this strategy to reduce costs and competition. Although I’m certainly not forecasting there will be any forced breakups and demergers to increase competition, at the same time I could see subsequent less business friendly federal governments considering this path.

A second potential long-term impact arises from the Pentagon focusing and funding start-ups and smaller companies, as briefly discussed in the Reuters article, which if successful could eventually increase competition for the larger companies. Even though the biggest programs will still be awarded to the largest companies, such as the F-35 and Lockheed Martin, as these smaller companies continue growing they could begin climbing the ladder and figuratively nibbling away at the major companies’ small and medium size contracts.

Conclusion

This is one area where investors are torn and conflicted, on one hand they wish to maximize their returns, however, sacrificing national security to achieve this goal would defeat the purpose and practically amount to little more than selling out your country. Notwithstanding this personal conundrum, given the shareholder push back and government scrutiny of further consolidation in their already heavily consolidated industry, I believe the prospects of this deal being abandoned are quite high. If the merger is completed, despite these concerns I believe it will prove to be the last of the mega defense industry mergers and thus investors should be aware that in the coming decades the industry will have less tools at their disposal to increase earnings.

