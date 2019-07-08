Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund - A Defensive Income Fund With Low Costs

Preferred stocks/products are a good choice for defensive investors seeking high-yield income products. This is because preferred products are paid ahead of common shareholders in case of a bankruptcy.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) is a fund that primarily invests in such products. The Fund’s strategy is to offer high current income for holders of its common stock consistent and it tries to do so while still trying to preserve capital.

Investment Thesis

FFC has a current distribution yield of >6.74%, there are some other Closed-End-Funds with higher yields, but I still find this yield attractive. The distributions are paid on a monthly basis which makes it attractive for investors that want frequent payments.

The fund invests primarily in preferred securities of which 90% should be at least investment grade or in companies with investment-grade senior unsecured debt. I believe that investments in preferred securities offer extra protection market downturns, as preferred security holders get paid before common shareholders in case of a bankruptcy. Many of the securities they invest in are in the financial sector (56.20%) and in the insurance sector (22.72%).

Historically, the fund had periods where it was trading with a discount to its NAV and in recent months, the fund has been trading with a premium to its NAV.

Overview

The fund uses leverage to enhance its distributions and total return. The fund tries to limit the use of leverage, and may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total in managed assets. Currently, as of 30 April, the fund exceeds their own rule in this, as the leverage ratio is 34.4%.

The expense ratio is 0.86% on an annual basis, It has $857m assets under management and since its inception in January 2003, it achieved a cumulative return of 8.04%, which is quite low. The top 10 holdings consist the most party out of insurance companies, healthcare companies, and banks.

Source: FFC website

Distributions

FFC offers monthly dividend distributions to its shareholders. The current distribution yield on an annual basis is $1.36 or 6.74%. However, in recent years the distributions have decreased from $0.136 a month to the most recent monthly payment of $0.112. Personally, for this continued decline in monthly distributions does not make this an attractive, long-term, stable income fund to invest in.

Source: Ycharts.com

Valuation

At the moment of writing (28-06-2019) the fund is trading at a premium of $0.42, with a net asset value of $19.65 whilst it is trading at a price of $20.07. At various periods in the past three years, the fund was trading at a discount to NAV, and only in recent months, it has been trading at a premium.

Source: Ycharts.com

In the below table, I compared FFC to two other income funds, namely John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) and Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund(PSF).

From this table, we can see that FFC has a lower expense ratio and that it is trading at the lowest premium. In addition, it has the highest 5-year total return of 72.28%. Which makes the better choice of the three funds. Source: Self-made table based on fund data

Source: Ycharts.com

Expense ratio and liquidity

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.86% annually, which, compared to the other income funds, is by far the cheapest.

As for the liquidity, the fund has an average daily volume of 116.000 shares according to Yahoo Finance. This is a decent volume and should not be considered a risk.

The verdict - Worthy of investment, despite declining distributions

The monthly distributions and yield seem attractive in this fund, and the expense ratio is really low compared to HPI and PSF. However, it is currently trading at a premium to its NAV, whilst in the recent past, there have been some opportunities to buy it at a discount. Compared to HPI and PSF, FFC still has the lowest premium.

In recent years the total distribution has been declining, yet, this is not necessarily a bad thing. As some funds return invested capital back to shareholders just to maintain the total distribution at the cost of NAV. Despite this, the current yield is still healthy at >6.74%.

I believe that for investors seeking monthly distributions, FFC is a good investment. It has a low expense ratio, decent volume and it has the highest total return price in the past 5-years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FFC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.