The Era Of Investment Glut And Inverted Yield Curves Will Come To An End

The unwinding of this trend would mean a regime change for the world's financial system and for the world's biggest equity market.

One way to look at the subprime crisis is by analyzing the post-dotcom bubble period (2002 to 2007). During those days, the long-term interest rates (IEF) (TLT) were stubbornly low. Meaning that investors had to look for yield elsewhere, and they found the extra returns in the mortgage-backed credit market. The demand was so high, that they fuelled a massive bubble, while, incentivizing bad credits to enter the market. The rest is history.

Graph 1 – 10Y-2Y Interest rate spread (2000 to present)

(Source: FRED)

But why did the money supply increase so much? The answer is on the emerging markets (EEM). As several emerging countries started having surpluses and developed foreign currency reserves, they had to apply them somehow.

Graph 2 – Foreign investment in the US (1984 – 2016)

(Source: treasury.gov)

In the beginning, those countries weren't prepared to deal with that situation. Their financial pipeline wasn't sophisticated enough, and they just bought developed markets risk-free short term securities. However, future social security commitments, and other future liabilities, clearly, demanded that they improved the asset allocation. Basically, as they structured their allocations, through the various maturities, they drove the long terms yields lower, until the curve inverted in the developed markets.

Graph 3 – 10Y Government Bond Yields (1960 to present)

(Source: FRED)

That helps to explain why, after more than ten years since the yield curve first inverted, we are back at the same spot. Emerging countries still have trade surpluses and tons of foreign reserves to invest, and few places to do it safely. Therefore, they are destabilizing the world's financial plumbing system.

One solution is having emerging countries entering the elite club of reserve currencies. The obvious candidate is China (CNY). They could absorb a good part of the glut (they are also one of the biggest responsible for it too). That would take money away from the US and Europe, decreasing the value of currencies in both blocs, and propping up yields. It would result in some, sort of, normalization in the yield market. However, it seems that policymakers, in developed countries, are savoring the low-interest rate environment, and are not very interested in having the bond market vigilant back.

That goes a long way to say that, the world's financial systems, have become more integrated during the last two decades, while the international institutions have lagged behind by a wide margin. We urgently need a new international order for the financial system, or we risk an unanticipated flux of money disrupting the system.

What to expect from the investment glut going forward?

This trend has been maintained indefinitely, and we cannot anticipate when it will end. However, we can speculate on why and how it will end. Let us elaborate on three main possibilities:

i) The trade war inverts the trend of emerging economies allocating their foreign exchange reserves in the US bond market. That would create huge incentives for China to make its own currency completely flexible, and to become a currency reserve. We shouldn’t expect this to materialize completely in the short term, but it is something unfolding as we speak.

ii) The depressed long-term interest rates trend might be self-defeating. In economics, gluts tend to excite demand by lowering the price. Presently, yields have gone so low that the corporate market seems addicted to high-yield credit. The corporate credit market might be a bubble waiting to pop. A bubble burst, in the corporate credit market, might not just end the glut, it might even bring us another full-fledged financial crisis. On the other hand, other emerging countries might try to create a sovereign bond market to issue debt. Again, China seems well positioned for that.

iii) Gluts also tend to disperse the suppliers disincentivized by poor returns. Therefore, investors might go around looking for alternative asset allocation.

A synchronization of those three points would be a perfect storm for the US dollar and the US treasury market. The Fed would be left to soak all the financing needs of the US. It could be the trigger for inflation. A scenario like that would be recessionary for the US and would be deeply penalizing for US equities (SPY).

Graph 4 – S&P 500 (1950 to present)

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As I said before, I can't tell you when it will end, but I have shown you how, and why, it might end. And, one thing history tells us, about the market, is that it is prone to regime change, and the current one has been going on for a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

