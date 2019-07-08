People's United Financial: A Small-Scale Giant In The Banking Industry

The company’s financials have been displaying immense growth in the operations as its net interest income and bottom-line earnings have always been aligned with long-term solvency and sustainability.

PBCT has been consistently raising its dividend payment for the last 10 years. However, it still seemed to be low and slow-moving.

People’s United Financial (PBCT) presented its sturdy financial health with the continuous increase from net interest income to net earnings which has been consistent with ROA, Free Cash Flow, and Net Worth. Meanwhile, dividends per share have been increasing every year by $0.01 only. This seemingly insubstantial growth mixed with the overvalued price could probably show the potential risks associated with stocks. Nevertheless, the strong economy of the US, as well as the numerous acquisitions by PBCT, are the things that may still be considered for the possibility of higher returns in the future.

Investors’ Gain

Dividends per Share and Dividends: Knowing the Real Value

Slowly but surely, dividends per share have been increasing for the last 10 years. At a fixed amount of its increase by $0.01 per share, it just moved from $0.60 in 2008 to $0.70 in 2018. Given these amounts, one could easily observe the slow change in dividends per share which only seemed to produce bits of earnings for the investors. On average, the annual growth was only 1.55%.

On the other hand, one must be perfectly aware that PBCT had four stock splits for the last 20 years. The first to third ones were 3 for 2 splits. The last one was a 2.1 for 1 split. This split took effect on April 16, 2007, which made the owners of 1 pre-split share increase to 2.1 shares. For example, the annualized dividend per share in 2006 was $1.00 per share, but it went down to $0.5332 when the split happened. But with this, the dividends of an owner which previously had 1 share rose from $1 to $1.1972 which resulted in a growth rate of 19.72% in just a year. So assuming that all investors from 2008 to 2018 are pre-split ones and only owned 2.1 shares, their actual earnings already moved from $1.26 to $1.47, which already showed a growth rate of 16.7%.

Going back to dividends per share, the split benefited those who already purchased shares before it took place. How about those who purchased shares after the split? Of course, they could only observe $0.01 growth per share. Nevertheless, they should not lose patience knowing the continuous increase in net earnings could still raise the dividends more. Furthermore, knowing that PBCT is a company in a cyclical sector, one must be assured here since it never had a dividend cut even during the financial crisis in 2007-2008. It even continued to increase its dividend payments for 25 consecutive years.

Lastly, as the Dividend Growth Model showed, there would be a high chance that dividends per share would rise to $0.77 at the end of the fiscal year. This would even go higher and even be $1.12 in 2023.

Net Income Versus Dividends

While the dividends continued to increase, net income accelerated as shown in the graph below. From 2008 to 2011, dividends remained higher than net income. But since 2012, net income surpassed dividends and kept its distance to ensure the high capacity of the company to sustain it in the following years. With an average growth rate of 17.6% versus 2%, it's no wonder that net income moved faster and even surpassed the dividends. In 2018, the former was twice greater than the latter. This showed the continuous increase in PBCT's capacity to cover its financial obligations to its shareholders. This high margin could even continue for the next five years. So as suggested by the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis, the possibility of a dividend cut is very low to nonexistent at all.

Free Cash Flow Versus Dividends

The sustainability of PBCT's operations could be reflected by Free Cash Flow. Even after the deduction of CapEx, the remaining company's cash from its operations remained increasing. Amidst the occasional lows, it was generally increasing for the last 10 years. From about $200 million, it grew to $500 million in 2018. With this, one could see that like net income, dividends were larger than FCF from 2008 to 2011. But since 2012, FCF continued to maintain its hundred-million-dollar gap with the dividends. In 2018, the dividends were only 46% of FCF. From 2019 to 2023, the dividends would be between 50-54 percent of FCF. The consistency in the relationship between net income and FCF with dividends could show the company's sustained profitability and high capacity to operate and increase the dividend payments.

Checking PBCT’s Financial Strength

Net Interest Income After Provision Loss on Loans

From 2008 to 2018, the company saw a generally upward trend of its interest income which was primarily composed of interest, gain, and other fee income on loans and dividends. From its initial amount of $920 million, there have been occasional ups and downs until it reached $1 billion in 2013. Since that fiscal year-end, the amount uninterruptedly rose from $1.03 billion in 2014 to $1.56 billion in 2018. For a company in the banking sector, it is impressive to witness the sustained strength of its operations since it is prone to different risks that might come up during recessions or financial crisis. On average, the company had $1.06 billion as its interest income over the past decade.

Likewise, interest expense kept increasing significantly. Despite this, the company maintained it at or below 20% of interest income. And even if it jumped from $202 million in 2017 to $320 million in 2018, it was still within 20% of interest income. This could show a faster increase in interest income which resulted in higher net interest income over the years.

Moreover, the decreasing value of provision loss on loans since 2012 helped the company realize a higher and stronger interest income. From $26 billion in 2009, it rose consistently to $64 million in 2011 before falling again until and eventually landing at $26 million and $33 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively. What made it even better was the fact that no matter what the number of provisions was incurred, the company managed to maintain it below 8% of interest income. In 2017, it was only 2% of the income before going down again to 1.92% in 2018. Indeed, the company maintained the security and efficiency of its borrowing issuance and collection to realize a higher income in the long run.

The upward movement of net interest income matched with the decrease in provision loss resulted in higher net interest income after provision loss on loans. It already doubled its value from $610 million to $1.21 billion in 10 years. Values for the next five years showed that it would be higher at $1.35 billion in 2022 and $1.41 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, its quarterlies showed a stronger performance of PBCT as it ended 1Q 2019 with $330 million as its net interest income after provision compared to $320 million in 4Q 2018 and $290 million in 1Q 2018.

Net Income

The ability of the company to generate more revenue and manage its increasing expense ensured the increasing trend of its net earnings. Amidst the Global Financial Crisis that took effect more than a decade ago, the company remained solid even in the aftermath of this event. Despite its susceptibility to risks, the company realized an increasing value of its bottom-line income. It slowed down from $140 million in 2008 to $100 million in 2009 and $90 million in 2010. But this turned out to be a trigger to continue firing up its profitability for the next eight years. In 2018, the company already had $470 million. This positive movement would continue for the following years as it would land at $510 million and $540 million in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Likewise, its quarterly showed every detail of the increasing profitability of the company. From 2016 to 2018, the company had an upward trend of its net earnings in all quarters. And as 1Q 2019 ended, it earned $115 million which showed a 7.47% growth from its comparative time series in the previous year. The positive beginning of 2019 could support the estimation for the next few years.

EPS

Since there have been no substantial changes in WAV, EPS mirrored the trend of net income. Their similarity would even continue for the next five years. Likewise, the quarterly values showed how it grew over time. Except in 2Q, it was uninterruptedly increasing from 2016 to 2018. Meanwhile, 1Q 2019 closed with $0.33 which was exactly the same with its comparative series which showed the managed growth of its earnings. NASDAQ and The Wall Street Journal agreed with the optimistic view. Nasdaq posted 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q EPS at $0.34, $0.34, and $0.35, respectively.

Return on Asset

PBCT operated at a larger capacity as time went by, which could be seen by its increasing amount of assets. From its initial amount of $20.12 billion in 2008, it gradually increased to $30.13 in 2012. Another four years passed before it increased again by $10.38 billion as it rose to $40.51 billion. In 2017 and 2018, one could observe a faster increase as it went up to $44.31 and $47.75, respectively. It is evident here that the company’s assets uninterruptedly increased which primarily consisted of loans. In just a decade, the company has already more than doubled its assets.

Meanwhile, as the company added more assets, its net income increased as well. The fact that it tripled its value in 10 years showed it moved higher and faster than the assets which resulted in a higher Return on Asset (ROA). From 0.00694, it continued to rise to 0.0098. The higher the ROA implies that for every additional asset, PBCT realized a larger increase in its bottom-line earnings.

Loan-to-Deposit Ratio

The company has already doubled the value of its assets over the past decade. From $20 billion, it reached more than $40 billion in 2018. On average, the company had $33 billion of assets. Loans, which comprised more than 70% of its assets continued to increase and be maintained over the years despite the Global Financial Crisis and its aftermath. From their combined amounts of $14 billion in 2008, it became $35 billion 10 years later.

Likewise, the deposits it received from its customers since 2009 (except in 2013 and 2014) remained increasing and higher than the loans. With the average loans of $23.94 billion and deposits of $24.33, the bank maintained a margin of $390 million for the last 10 years. Although deposits are treated as liabilities due to the interests they bear that should also be paid, and that most depositors can withdraw their money anytime, it should also be understood that these amounts are to be kept and/or lent to borrowers and other banks that will bear higher interests. This means that higher deposits not only result in higher payables but also the higher capacity of banks to lend for higher interest income at least in the near future.

With their increasing values, Loan-to-Deposit Ratio depended on which rose higher and faster. Since deposits moved higher and faster, LDR continued to move below 1.00. Having an average value of 0.98, PBCT lent $0.98 for every deposit. It would be even lower at 0.92 in 2023 as shown by the Linear Trend Forecasting. The lowering of LDR is ideal for a bank since it indicates that a bank relies solely on its deposits to make loans to potential borrowers and it doesn’t have to borrow to adequately suffice it. This is the same with PBCT’s case.

However, one must still be aware that LDR only shows the value of loans relative to deposits and not the value of loans that are collected. The quality of loans can’t be determined by this ratio.

Net Worth

Over the years, the company has been seeing a continuous increase in both its assets and liabilities. But with the larger change in the former, its net worth has been increasing as well. From 2008 to 2018, PBCT had a sustained increase in net worth from $5.17 billion to $6.53 billion, with an average value of $5.2 billion. This showed that even if the company settles all its liabilities, it will still have that amount to sustain its operations and dividend payment. This could also tell that the company would still have billions in case of an unexpected increase in uncollectible loans aside from its reserve requirements. The long-term solvency that could be confirmed here agreed with the company’s profitability, which showed consistency in its financials and sustainability for a long period. For the next five years, the company would remain highly solvent with $5.93 billion net worth.

Stock Price

PBCT's stock price has been bullish for the past few weeks. At $16.62 as its recently closed price, a potential investor might see it as affordable. But with the nominal amount of dividends per share, he may think otherwise. Its P/E Ratio of 12.90 shows its seemingly cheap price. This will require one to spend $12.90 for every possible gain. But if it will be assessed using the Dividend Growth Model, will the computation turn out the same?

Current Price: $16.62

Proposed Dividends: $0.77 per share

Average Dividend Growth: 0.01553472971

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.06186445294

Derived Price: $15.34380655 or $15.34

With the derived amount, it is clear the stock price is overvalued. Hence, the strong possibility for it to go down until it lands at the real value should be given attention.

Growth Drivers

Acquisition of BSB Bancorp, Inc. (PBCT Acquired BSB Bancorp)

As 2Q 2019 started, PBCT announced the completion of its acquisition of BSB Bancorp, Inc. This move could add value to the company as it also has to absorb BSB’s customers and employees in all its branches in different areas. The addition of this bank would increase the operating capacity of PBCT and could result in higher income should it be managed efficiently. This, in turn, could also attract more demand for services and loans for its potential customers which could increase its earnings and further stimulate its operations in the long-run.

Acquisition of VAR Technology Finance (PBCT and VAR)

Just as 2019 opened, PBCT made a quick move with its acquisition of VAR Technology Finance. The acquired company would be a division of PBCT’s subsidiary, Leaf Commercial Capital, Inc. With its familiarity in the world of finance, equipment, and technology, VAR could assist PBCT in moving ahead of its competitors. This could be used by the company for a faster and more efficient delivery of service and maintenance of its system which could further enhance its operations. The inclusion of VAR in the company’s segment could make it a more progressive company that could capture larger demand in the market. Aside from efficiency, a reduction in the process and costs to come up with higher earnings could be realized. If this could be achieved, sustained dividend growth would follow.

GDP Growth in the US Economy (in trillions)

Year Nominal Real Growth Rate Related Events 2006 $13.815 $15.338 2.9% Fed Raised Rates 2007 $14.452 $15.626 1.9% Bank Crisis 2008 $14.713 $15.605 -0.1% Financial Crisis 2009 $14.449 $15.209 -2.5% Stimulus Act 2010 $14.992 $15.599 2.6% ACA, Dodd-Frank 2011 $15.543 $15.841 1.6% Japan Earthquake 2012 $16.197 $16.197 2.2% Fiscal Cliff 2013 $16.785 $16.495 1.8% Sequestration 2014 $17.522 $16.900 2.5% End of Quantitative Easing 2015 $18.219 $17.387 2.9% TPP, Iran Deal 2016 $18.707 $17.659 1.6% Presidential Race 2017 $19.485 $18.501 2.2% Trump Tax Act 2018 $20.494 $18.566 2.9% Deficit Spending

The continuous economic growth can be highly advantageous to different industries, particularly banks. Theoretically, the IS-LM curve depicts the relationship between economic growth in terms of income/GDP and interest rate. If we focus on LM which shows the liquidity of money, we can understand that sustained GDP growth for a long period results in higher income and a larger amount of money in the economy. As a result, higher demand for different products will follow. As a market response, the price will increase to maintain the balance between demand and supply. However, the continuous increase in price could result in inflation. This is where the central bank comes. It will raise interest rates to encourage people to save and maintain the borrowings which in turn will lessen the amount of money in the economy. Thus, supply and demand will be at or at least near their equilibrium again.

This means that, as the US economy grew, interest rates were sustained to maintain equilibrium. Higher interest rates are beneficial to banks in the sense that people are more likely to save and deposit their money in the banks, loans bear higher interest rates. This enables the banks to have higher means for lending and gain more interest from loans.

From the graph above, it can be seen that as the bank and financial crisis occurred in 2007 and 2008, both interest rates and GDP continued to fall. Their lowest point in 2009 also marked the end of the recession. Since then, GDP has been generally increasing. But why was interest rate kept at 0? Fed wanted to stabilize US recovery and growth until 2015. Once the economy went back to normal, interest rate started to increase again.

As we compare the changing economic conditions and interest rates in the US versus the seemingly slow yet consistent growth in PBCT’s dividends and net interest income, it was good to see a small-to-medium-scale bank remain stable over the years. The fact that it already stood the test of time and withstood all external factors that might have caused difficulty in its performance must give confidence to many investors in terms of long-term growth and security. Even if the Fed decided to stop raising the interest rate (maintain at 2.5%), one must be assured of the company’s sustained growth. This could be supported by the fact that even if the interest rate between 2009 and 2015 was kept at 0, income statement values and Balance Sheet ratios still moved in an upward trend. This could also be shown by the impressive results in its 1Q performance from its net interest income after loan provision to bottom-line earnings. And now that the US economy and interest rates remain stable, fortified by the continuous acquisitions and recognitions of PBCT, higher returns for the company and all its stakeholders should be anticipated.

Key Takeaways

PBCT is still considered a small banking business as it only has $6.68 billion market capitalization. Even so, it already proved itself to be a highly enduring company given the number of economic fluctuations it has been through. Banks are known to be highly susceptible to risks like a debt default, inflation, financial crisis, housing bubbles, etc. Despite these, PBCT remained unshaken and growing over the years.

In the eyes of a potential long-term investor, dividends per share have been slow-moving for a decade now, but the higher value from the stock splits could not be denied. The stable growth in its economy and interest rate matched with PBCT’s unstoppable increase in its earnings and timely acquisitions which could fuel up its operations and result in higher returns. The consistency that could be traced in its interest income, bottom-line income, with Balance Sheet ratios and FCF could tell security fortified by combined profitability and long-term solvency. But PBCT must remain cautious especially now that the Fed pauses the increase in interest rates.

On the other hand, the stock price remains unaffected by the consistent growth in the company. As computed relative to the dividends, it turned out to be overvalued. Despite this, an optimistic outlook is not discouraged due to the probability of larger dividends for the next five years that could also increase the stock's value. A number of acquisitions and recognition plus the booming economy of the US could still affect the price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.