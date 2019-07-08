Boris Johnson's Election Could Boost - Hugely - Foxton's And Purplebricks

It's looking odds on - but not certain as yet - that Boris Johnson will be the next British Prime Minister.

A Change Of Regime Can Mean A Change In Tax Law

As you may or may not be noticing Theresa May has resigned as Leader of the Conservative Party in Britain. This means that when the next one is elected, in about two months, there will be a new Prime Minister. This is likely to be - but not as yet certainly so - Boris Johnson.

The interest to us here is that he's said that Stamp Duty needs to be changed. The general idea being slashed, possibly even eliminated for the lower end of the housing market. If this is so then this is going to be great news for quoted estate agents (what you in American will know as realtors) like Foxtons (FTXGF:US , FOXT:LN) and Purplebricks ( PRPPF:US , PURP:LN). The reason is the same one being given for the reduction in, or abolition of, the tax. The effect of such a transaction tax on the number of transactions.

The News Itself

That's here:

Now Boris Johnson has proposed a plan to overhaul the whole stamp duty system yet again. Reports suggest that Johnson plans to drastically raise the threshold for paying stamp duty from its current level of £125,000 to £500,000 at the same time as lowering the top rate from 12pc to 7pc.

There are other reports floating around giving slightly different details but this one looks like about the mid-range of them.

So, Why Cut Stamp Duty?

Stamp Duty started out as a charge for the State registering your ownership of the property. They maintain the register of who owns what, they run the courts where you can assert your rights, they keep the peace which means you get to keep your property. Why not make a charge on the transfer and registration of the ownership of a property?

Obviously enough with politics involved this becomes more of a tax over time than a charge. Rates rise. They last rose substantially under the last Chancellor, George Osborne, although they'd been ratcheted up before as well. Higher rates for more expensive properties, that sort of thing.

The argument in favour is that these are rich people shuffling things worth lots of money. Indeed money is changing hands. Sure we should tax that - rich people with cash, why not?

The argument against is the same as the argument against any transaction tax. We deter people from making the transaction by having that tax. This is simply a general feature of taxation, tax something and you get less of it. Different types of taxation are more prone to the activity going missing when it's taxed. No one makes land any more so if we tax land we've still got the same amount of it. With higher "deadweight" (ie, how much less happens because we're taxing?) costs are taxes upon consumption, like a sales tax or VAT. Then higher again upon incomes, then higher capital and corporate taxes. Transaction taxes have the highest of all such effects.

The outcome being that a really quite modest tax lowers the number of transactions immodestly. This will be true of a financial transaction tax like Bernie Sanders is suggesting just as it is with this Stamp Duty on housing transactions.

So, the reason to lower the Stamp Duty is to allow more housing transactions to take place.

But No, Really, Why?

One odd little finding of economics is that "too much" housing ownership increases unemployment. The cost of selling a house and buying another in a move is higher than moving from one rental to the next. Thus as ownership becomes that "too high" people are going to be less likely to move as the employment market changes over geography.

Obviously enough, a tax on housing transactions makes this problem worse. We'd prefer to have low unemployment, therefore low housing transaction costs, thus low taxes on housing transactions.

So Why The Benefit To Purplebricks and Foxtons?

Think how estate agents (realtors) make their money. They too are charging a tax upon a transaction. Traditionally in the UK it has been 2% upon completion of the sale, Purplebricks instead charges a flat fee for agreeing to do the marketing. But obviously both companies are going to benefit hugely from a market which contains more transactions. Their overheads in offices etc are reasonably set in stone, more transactions and thus more fees will feed through direct to that bottom line.

There is a slight difference here. Foxtons is mainly London based and there's not much property there which is under that £500,000 level. But it will of course benefit from the lowering of the higher rates. Purplebricks is nationwide, the average value (median) of a UK property being around the £250,000 mark. Removing stamp duty from the majority of the market will clearly boost transactions to their benefit.

The Investor Takeaway

If Boris gets elected PM, if he then follows through on his promise - the first being highly likely, the second being still strongly so - then stamp duty will fall to nothing for the majority of the UK housing market. This will benefit the listed estate agents like Purplebricks and Foxtons. Both stocks have had their problems recently and are at depressed levels.

Sure, their recovery is dependent upon Boris keeping his word which isn't a certain thing. But a very useful speculation would be to pick up some of one or both stocks and see the effects of stamp duty reform upon them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.