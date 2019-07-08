Lamar Advertising: A Conservative Way To Gain Exposure To The Sector

While I believe it is a conservative way to gain exposure to the industry, I only wanted one stock, and picked another one.

Since 2014, it has been operating as a REIT and has since been paying a growing dividend.

Introduction

For the past few days, we’ve been writing on advertising stocks, a sector which was totally under my radar up until now. While Sam has owned Omnicom (OMC) for a little over a year, I had no exposure to the sector until I initiated a position in the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) following my analysis of the stock. To end this week of analyzing advertising stocks, I want to focus on Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR), a company that has been selling advertising space on billboards for over a century. For the past 5 years, LAMR has traded as a REIT. This has a few implications on how we should analyze the stock.

I’ve personally always had part of my portfolio in REITs for a couple reasons: diversification and income.

LAMR is currently trading at $82.71 and yields 4.64%. My M.A.D. Assessment gives LAMR a Dividend Strength score of 87 and a Stock Strength score of 63.

I believe that investing in LAMR is a conservative way to gain exposure to the advertising sector. However, I only want to own one name in the space, and I believe IPG offers a better opportunity to realize value as well as to get dividend growth, for a similar dividend yield.

For those reasons, I will restrain from investing in LAMR, which I believe will deliver decent, but not exceptional, returns.

Now don’t get me wrong, IPG’s business model is very different from LAMR’s. While Lamar Advertising also operates in the advertising industry, it leases space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates and airport terminals.

In that sense, it is a real estate company. However, its tenants are advertisers who rent out space. Quite a different dynamic than many REITs you might be familiar with.

Nonetheless, my investing framework doesn’t change. I’m still looking for investments which provide good income potential and have the potential for capital gains.

Dividend Strength

REITs are unique in that they have to pay out 90% of their earnings as dividends. In that sense, they are naturally set up in a way that makes them shareholder-oriented. The safety of the dividends is usually higher than that of pure equities because of this legal requirement. However, the best REITS find ways to grow their dividends as their business expands. We’re looking for the very same things we’re looking for when investing in equities: dividend safety and dividend strength.

Dividend Safety

One particular note for investors who aren’t familiar with REITs is that we analyze funds from operations (FFO) rather than net income. Investopedia has a nice, simple article which explains the difference and why this metric is used.

Lamar Advertising Company has an FFO payout ratio of 67%. The FFO payout ratio has slowly but consistently increased a few percentage points for the past 4 years, from 60% to 67%.

LAMR pays 63% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 16% of dividend stocks. The company pays 112% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 19% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe Lamar’s payout ratio to be decent. The company has maintained its FFO payout between 60 and 70 percent, which is sufficient.

31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $2.8200 $3.1000 $3.4000 $3.7000 Funds From Operations $4.71 $4.94 $5.18 $5.46 Payout Ratio 60% 63% 65% 67% Cash From Operations $6.96 $5.14 $5.19 $5.85 Payout Ratio 42% 62% 67% 64% Free Cash Flow $5.13 $2.78 $2.72 $3.30 Payout Ratio 55% 112% 125% 112%

LAMR has an interest coverage ratio of 4x, which is better than 44% of stocks. This level of coverage is average and shouldn’t detract from the overall dividend safety.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like LAMR’s dividend is safe. The dividend at two-thirds of FFO is reasonable, and should be maintained and increased in upcoming years.

Dividend Potential

Stocks yielding 4% are interesting for me. To meet my targets, I only need an average of 5% dividend growth from these stocks. To understand how I worked out the math for this, read the following article: "Dividend Investing Strategy For Investors Like You And Me".

So, what I’m looking for here is reasonable dividend growth potential. It is rare that I find a company which yields more than 4% and has the potential to increase its dividend at a double-digit rate for the next few years.

Lamar has a dividend yield of 4.64%, which is better than 84% of dividend stocks. The dividend grew 5% during the last 12 months, which is below the 8-10% dividend growth the company experienced in the past 3 years.

Revenue has been growing at a 6.7% CAGR for the past three years, while funds from operations have grown at a 5% CAGR. This tells me that if the company wants to maintain FFO payout below 70%, it won’t be growing the dividend much higher than it can grow its business. As such, I expect dividend growth to be in the 4-6% range for the next few years. While LAMR has been consistently increasing revenue throughout the business cycle, it has been doing so at this modest rate.

Dividend Summary

LAMR has a dividend strength score of 87 / 100. The dividend is well-covered by growing operations, and the combination of a 4.6% yield with potential for 5% dividend growth is reasonable. From an income perspective, there are a lot of stocks with worse dividend profiles than LAMR.

Stock Strength

But what about LAMR’s potential for capital appreciation? If the stock were likely to considerably increase in price over the next 4-8 quarters, it could become a lot more attractive to invest in.

To assess capital appreciation potential, I turn to the same 4 factors I always analyze: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality. I look at these factors for a simple reason - they work. They have been unbelievable in making me avoid mistakes and in improving my timing for entering positions.

Value

Valuation is, for me, the mother of all factors. Stocks with high valuations tend to underperform because they usually fail to meet the lofty expectations of the market. The opposite also holds true. Undervalued stocks tend to do better than the poor expectations the market has for them.

LAMR has a P/E of 24.04x (FFO multiple of 15x)

P/S of 5.01x

P/CFO of 14.13x

Dividend yield of 4.64%

Buyback yield of -1.20

Shareholder yield of 3.44%.

According to these values, LAMR is more undervalued than 55% of stocks, which doesn’t make the stock look overvalued, but it definitely isn’t obviously undervalued. These numbers would suggest that LAMR is trading around or close to fair multiples of its fundamentals.

Value Score: 55 / 100

Momentum

Momentum is the second most important factor for me. It tells us heaps about investor sentiment, and as such, stocks with the highest relative strength tend to outperform those with lower relative strength. As such, if a stock like LAMR has good momentum despite being fairly valued, the stock can appreciate higher as investors continue to get behind the stock.

Lamar Advertising Company trades at $82.71 and is up 2.58% these last 3 months, 22.77% these last 6 months, and 21.31% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 74% of stocks, which is satisfying. Stocks with the highest momentum tend to outperform, and Lamar is just shy of being part of the top quartile of stocks. However, its 3-month momentum has shown signs of slowing down. Nonetheless, the strong 6-month momentum should mean the stock continues to beat the index for the next 6-12 months.

Momentum score: 74/100

Financial Strength

Financial strength has less of a direct influence on price movements. However, stocks with awful financial strength tend to underperform, while those with higher financial strength tend to underperform. Those in the middle tend to do alright, and the factor carries less weight.

LAMR has a Debt/Equity ratio of 4.2, which is better than 22% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by 52% over the course of the past 12 months - at least that’s what a first glance at the balance sheet would seem to show. This discrepancy is, in fact, a result of adopting ASC 842 - the biggest change to lease accounting in 40 years. All operating leases with a non-cancellable term of more than 12 months must be capitalized. Once this is adjusted out of the calculation, the company’s liabilities have only increased by 13%. Still quite sizable, and most of that increase comes from added debt, but nowhere near the 52% increase noted on the balance sheet. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 12.5% of liabilities.

This makes LAMR more financially sound than 42% of U.S.-listed stocks. The high level of gearing is quite normal for REITs, and I believe that the higher-than-average liability coverage will allow LAMR to continue operating without any major headwinds.

Financial Strength Score: 42/100

Earnings Quality

Finally, I turn to earnings quality. Good earnings quality will be accretive to earnings in future years, which, if we keep everything constant, will increase the stock's value. If the company has poor earnings quality, earnings will be depressed in future years, decreasing the stock's value.

LAMR has a Total Accruals-to-Assets ratio of -15.4%, which is better than 72% of companies. It depreciates 191.1% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 73% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.3 in revenue, which is better than 31% of stocks. This makes LAMR’s earnings quality better than 71% of stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 71/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 63/100, which positions LAMR as a slightly better than average pick. The stock’s momentum could push the stock higher in the next few quarters, during which I expect it to outperform the market.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 87 and a stock strength of 63, Lamar Advertising Company is a good choice for dividend investors. The company has been paying dividends since 2014, when it made the transition to becoming a REIT. Because of the nature of REITS, the dividend will likely grow in line with the growth in the business, between 4% and 6% per year. This makes it a decent choice for a 4%+ yielding stock.

However, like I stated in the opening comments, I only want one stock in the advertising space, and when I was making my decision, IPG came out as a more attractive investment for me. It is up to you to weigh the pros and cons and decide whether you want to purchase IPG or LAMR or both.

