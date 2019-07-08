Tenable: Trading At An Attractive Entry Point

Since reaching 2019 high in late April, Tenable (TENB) has seen its shares sink over 20%. Not too long ago, the stock was trading near $40 before the late-2018 correction pushed the stock down nearly 50%. Although the market has been strong since May, TENB has not experienced the same success.

The company reported Q1 earnings that were better than consensus expectations, though guidance still implies billings growth accelerating throughout the year, which investors have not priced into the stock. Although Q1 revenue growth of 36% decelerated slightly from 39% in Q4, TENB has consistently grown its revenue above 35% for many quarters, resulting in its premium valuation.

Data by YCharts

Though the stock is still above the original $23 IPO price, the company has contracted nearly 50% from all-time highs even as the company’s fundamentals have remained intact. The long-term thesis is still in play and investors’ worries over the next few quarters should not trump the long-term growth potential. TENB’s SaaS based business model is favorable compared to legacy hardware offerings as customers continue to shift their workloads to the cloud. As the company continues to grow and take market share, the stock should work over the long term.

Brief Overview

TENB offers cloud-based vulnerability management services which help protect an enterprise's assets, such as network containers and web applications. Essentially, the company provides solutions for enterprises to manage and measure cybersecurity risk, specifically focusing on vulnerability assessment and management market. The company looks to quantify how much damage would be caused by a security breach - information that is very valuable to enterprises as security breaches continue to make headlines on a weekly basis.

As software applications are added to an enterprise's architecture, this can cause challenges determining where certain security risks are and how vulnerable the overall organization is. TENB aims to solve this issue. The biggest competitor is Qualys (QLYS) which is one of the few companies specializing in vulnerability management.

The ability for an enterprise to maintain visibility and control over the security of its assets is now essential. Enterprises are also adapting to newer technologies, such as the Internet of Things, containers, new business models, and more. All of these require increased efficient security and control measures.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

The company reported strong Q1 earnings in late April, when the stock was near recent highs. However, since reporting earnings, the stock has traded down over 20% and has now entered an attractive buying point for long-term investors.

Q1 revenue grew 36% to $80 million, which was above consensus expectations for $78 million. Despite revenue growth slowing slightly from the 39% growth in Q4, there are very few software companies growing revenue above 30% and as the company continues to grow, revenue growth will naturally decelerate due to the law of large numbers.

Source: Company Presentation

Subscription revenue grew 46% and now represents over 80% of total revenue. This revenue is very valuable for valuation purposes because the revenue is recurring in nature and typically generates better margins due to its software offering.

The biggest disappointment during the quarter was billings growth, which came in at 25%, slowing down from 36% growth in Q4. Billings is a great indicator of future revenue growth and with billings decelerating, investors have become more concerned over future revenue growth. Also, management’s current billings guidance implies accelerate throughout the year, which is always a challenging task.

During the quarter, TENB added 41 net new six-figure customers, which brings the total install base to 494, up over 60% yoy. Also, the company added 331 enterprise customers.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins continue to remain very healthy due to the software nature of the business. For the quarter, gross margins were 85%, which were similar to the 86% gross margins in the year-ago period. I believe gross margins are likely to remain in the mid-80s% over time due to the software aspect and there probably is not much more room for expansion here.

Source: Company Presentation

While there is not much room for gross margin expansion, operating margins have plenty of room to run. During the quarter, operating margins were -16%, which improved from -22% in the year-ago period. The company continues to invest heavily in S&M and R&D in order to maintain its high revenue growth. As the company matures and does not need to focus on revenue growth and gaining market share, operating expenses will naturally slow down. The improvement in operating margins from the year-ago period is solid and points to the right direction in terms of where margins are going.

EPS for the quarter came in at a loss of $0.13, which was better than consensus estimates for a $0.18 loss. The upside to earnings during the quarter was due to a combination of a slight revenue beat and better-than-expected margins.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided guidance for Q2 and raised its guidance for 2019. For Q2, management expects revenue of $82-83 million with non-GAAP loss from operations of $14-15 million, representing around -17.5% operating margins. EPS for the quarter is expected to be a loss of $0.14-0.15.

For 2019, management now expects revenue to be $343-347 million (raised from $338-343 million), which represents a growth rate of 26-28% from $267.4 million of revenue in 2018. The raise to full-year guidance was slightly larger than the Q1 beat, implying upside to the later part of the year. I still believe there is some conservatism baked into guidance as revenue grew 42% in 2018 and management is guiding to a rather large deceleration.

In addition, management guided to an operating loss of $53-57 million, which represents ~21% for the year, compared to an operating loss of ~18% during 2018. Billings are also expected to be $413-417 million, which implies acceleration throughout the remainder of the year.

Valuation

Valuation remains challenging to pinpoint as TENB is still in its early days of being public and investors are still figuring out trading trends and the best entry points. Over the long term, I believe the company will continue to trade at a premium due to its 35%+ revenue growth and mid-80s% gross margins. Operating margin will expand over time and the company will be able to deliver profits.

Currently, its valuation is driven by a combination of fast revenue growth and software nature. A few other high growth security names used for valuation are Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Splunk (SPLK) and its main competitor, Qualys. Although each of these companies competes in different areas of the security market, they all demonstrate similar growth characteristics and trade at premium revenue valuations compared to the broader market.

Data by YCharts

TENB currently has a market cap of ~$2.8 billion and with cash/investments of ~$300 million at the end of Q1 with no debt, the current enterprise value is ~$2.5 billion. Using management’s 2019 revenue guidance of $343-347 million, the company currently trades just over 7x 2019 revenue.

However, the 2019 guidance appears to be conservative as 2018 revenue grew 42% and guidance assumes only ~27% growth in 2019. While this could be possible, I believe revenue growth will end up closer to ~30% for the year or ~$350 million.

Assuming revenue growth decelerates again in 2020 to ~25%, we could see 2020 revenue of ~$440 million. Using this assumption, TENB currently trades at only ~5.7x 2020 revenue, which appears to be relatively cheap given current growth rates and market share gains.

Given that QLYS is its biggest competitor, investors should be looking at its revenue multiples for comparison. Whereas QLYS currently trades near 10x forward revenue, TENB is nearly 3 times lower. Granted QLYS has larger revenue and a longer history, TENB is rapidly growing and taking market share. I believe over time, these two multiples will converge and the two will start to trade closer together.

Over the long term, this name has potential to trade a few multiples higher in terms of valuation given its 35%+ revenue growth and gaining market share. Although during the next few quarters there may be some volatility given investors' concerns over accelerating billings growth, this company is poised for long-term success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.