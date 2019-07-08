Palladium Monthly: After A Stellar Performance In June, Expect More Gains In July

Consider PALL to play a continuation of the rally in palladium, which is consistent with a friendly seasonality for July.

ETF outflows were not enough to ease the prevailing tightness of the market, so the palladium price needs to move still higher.

Palladium rallied by nearly 15% in June, the best performance across the metals complex.

Investment case

After a stellar performance in June, we expect palladium prices to continue to move higher in the near term because the palladium market remains extremely tight (judging by its forward curve) and that ETF outflows are not enough to ease the prevailing tightness and substitution for platinum is not a near-term threat. As a result, a firmer palladium price may be warranted to either stimulate additional supply or to destroy demand.

Against this tight backdrop, we believe that the Aberdeen Standard Palladium Trust Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL), which replicates the performance of palladium prices, will reach a fresh high this month.

Our July target is $153/share for PALL, representing a 5% appreciation from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Stellar performance in June

Palladium exploded higher in June, rallying by around 15%, the largest monthly gain across the metals space. This comes after a sell-off of 6.4% in May. Up nearly 23% in the year to date, palladium maintains its star-performer status.

While we got the overall direction across palladium and its complex right, we underestimated the magnitude of the rally in palladium. Palladium hit a monthly high of $1,568/oz at the end of June, moving closer to its historical high (in nominal terms) of $1,618/oz established on March 21, 2019.

The rally in palladium prices was, in our view, fuelled by a return of speculative buying interest on the Nymex. According to the CFTC, non-commercials lifted their net long position in palladium by 142,800 oz in June, representing about 3% of annual net demand.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The renewed spec buying interest in palladium in June was driven by its double advantage, characterized by 1) its “precious metal” value (palladium was supported by the supportive factors pushing the precious metals higher like a lower dollar and/or lower interest rates) and 2) its “industrial” value (palladium was supported by positive factors pushing the base metals higher like stronger global growth expectations driven by more policy easing and interestingly shrugged off negative forces like trade tensions).

ETF investors continued to take profit last month, liquidating around 40,000 oz of their palladium holdings, which represents a decline of 5%. In the year to date, ETF investors have slashed an even larger 130,000 oz or 25% of their holdings.

Source: Orchid Research

But given the continuing tightness in the market (evident in the backwardation structure of the forward curve), it seems that palladium ETF outflows are not enough.

Source: Denver Gold Group

As such, an even firmer palladium price may be warranted to either stimulate new supply (i.e., additional ETF outflows) or destroy demand (e.g., weaker autocatalyst demand caused by substitution effects).

Can the weak auto market picture ease the tightness of the palladium market?

At first glance, it seems likely because auto sales have disappointed substantially so far this year. Most notably in China, sales slumped 16.4% year on year in May, an 11th straight month of decline, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). In January-May, sales dropped 12.9% year on year.

Source: CAAM, Gasgoo

According to Gasgoo:

The association said the overall auto climate failed to heat up according to the output and sales numbers in May. The continuous downturn resulted from two major reasons: 1) The consumption drivers were not effectively improved; 2) Automakers have voluntarily slowed their production and sales paces to alleviate the pressure on delivery.

Further, this could be owing to the new national standard for pollutant emissions implemented up to one year ahead of schedule, thereby making existing cars rolling off the assembly lines not eligible for registration.

While the CAAM expects the growth in Chinese car sales to end up flat this year, the chairman of major Chinese automaker SAIC is more pessimistic, forecasting a decline of 5% in 2019, a projection contingent on positive growth for the last quarter of the year.

Having said that, beyond the weak Chinese auto market picture, two positive aspects for autocatalyst demand for palladium need to be highlighted. First, slowing auto sales are primarily driven by diesel-powered car sales (platinum-intensive) while gasoline-powered car sales (palladium-intensive) remain strong due to a change in consumer preference following the “Dieselgate” emissions scandal. Autocatalyst demand for palladium is therefore relatively more resilient. Second, tighter emission legislations where "China VI standards" are due to be implemented in July of this year in several cities, well ahead of the mid-2020 deadline, will result in increased palladium loadings, thereby benefiting autocatalyst demand.

Seasonality

From a seasonal perspective, July tends to be a good month for palladium. Over the past 20 years, palladium has delivered an average gain of 3.2% in July.

What do we expect for July?

We strongly believe that the fundamental divergence between palladium (deficit) and platinum (surplus) will continue to lead to a relatively stronger palladium price until “something breaks” (e.g., substitution becomes real, diverging positioning becomes too extreme).

As substitution remains conjectural for now and palladium’s spec positioning is not yet stretched on the long side, we expect palladium prices to continue to move higher in July, which should, however, be more driven by momentum-based flows rather than the result of fundamental dynamics.

Against this, although we acknowledge that PALL has had a great performance so far this year (+24% YTD), we think that further upward pressure can be expected in July.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.