Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised

Image credit: Company presentation

Cott Corporation (COT) has made significant strategic strides in recent years in order to transform its business. The company is shifting from a low-margin, private label carbonated soft drink (CSD) supplier to a more diversified beverage company.

It started with the acquisition of DS Services in 2014. This was followed by Eden Springs (2016), S&D Coffee (2016) and Aquaterra (2016). The largest deal so far is the divestiture of its UK/North American private label drink manufacturing business to Refresco (delisted) last January. The deal has a price tag of $1.25 billion.

Before 2014, COT was the conventional customer-concentrated or big-box retailer. Walmart (WMT) is its biggest customer which accounts for 16% of sales. The top 10 customers comprised around 9% of its revenue. Now, COT is transforming into a more diversified channel mix with better big-box exposure in the retail space.

Post-Refresco: Synergies Built

Following the spin-off of its private label drink business to Refresco, COT has undergone a dramatic transformation to become a diversified beverage company with two key business segments:

1. Route-Based Services ($1.5 billion 2017 estimated sales, 66% of total sales) - This business segment is composed of DS Services and Eden Springs, which is engaged in home and office delivery (HOD) businesses in the US and Canada. It also includes Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions ($600 million 2017 estimated sales, 27%).

2. Other Services ($163 million 2017 estimates sales, 7% of total sales) - This comprises the RCI concentrate manufacturing business and the Aimia business.

EBITDA Growth Outlook

COT expects to generate greater than 6% EBITDA growth annually starting 2019, driven primarily by the synergies created by the spin-off deal with Refresco. The 6% EBITDA growth compares more favorably versus the weighted consumer staples industry average EBITDA compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%.

Coffee is primarily a pass-through business. Hence, the fall in coffee prices should not have an impact on profitability. The added cost inflation is largely offset by synergies and pricing; the company announced price increases effective last year. Forecast EBITDA would be at $331 million for 2019 (versus analyst consensus of $335 million).

In 2018, coffee sales fell by 5.2% year on year due to low green coffee pricing and weak coffee volumes driven by tougher competition. COT is positive that its low-single digit in coffee volume growth will manifest in the back half. This will be driven by the double-digit growth in coffee liquid or extracts.

Based on my own estimates, I anticipate an additional $5 million to its annual revenue due to the growth in coffee extracts. This will be supported by lower cost of goods sold as a result of lower coffee prices.

EBITDA Growth vs. Consumer Staples Industry Average Growth

I perceive COT as undergoing some freight inflationary pressures and increasing selling costs. Yet, the company remains confident in its full-year earnings guidance. Investors are eager to see better pricing to show up in 2019 within the Route Based Services segment. However, the company should be cautious about the adverse volatile movements in forex. Although I believe that coffee volumes could still hold on to stable levels, given the loyalty of its customers to its brand name.

Free Cash Flow Reiterated

The company reiterated its free cash flow (FCF) guidance of more than $150 million with a projected 10% FCF growth. It is confident as a result of the Refresco divestiture and share buybacks, more specifically:

The expected synergies improved, which excludes the RCI International division recapture due to the sale ($9-10 million lowered to $7-8 million).

COT is expected to have less benefit from interest reduction than previous guidance ($3-4 million was lowered to less than $1 million).

Source: Company presentation

However, there are some things that did not alter the free cash guidance. Goldman Sachs noted the guidance of $10-15 million cash flow generated from organic growth remains in place. In addition, there is also an incremental $5-10 million in cash flow from tuck-in acquisitions. To sum all these up, FCF growth is expected at $25-30 million (as compared to the FCF base of $125 million last 2018).

Organic Growth vs. COGS

Sales growth of 2-3% is achievable given the company’s new category exposure (HOD and coffee foodservice), which experiences fewer headwinds as compared to its previous exposure to private-label carbonated soft drink.

The company expects to bolster growth in the fourth quarter this year, as it is onboarding a new national convenience retail chain consisting of 1,200 stores. This strategy will push through despite volume declines in core roast and ground coffee. Nevertheless, it is enjoying strong growth in coffee extracts, where volume grew by 51% and now accounts for 8% of the total product mix. COT also remains optimistic about future growth in the underpenetrated channels.

Around 28% of total sales is comprised of either warehouse and distribution or fleet/delivery costs and freight. The bulk of the rising cost of goods sold (COGS) was due to transportation cost, which is a significant downside risk. Thus, it could adversely impact COT’s earnings in the following ways:

Rising diesel costs

Increasing wages (mostly for DS Services, where most truckers are owned)

Trucker contract price climbs for third-party services (more relevant for Eden Springs and S&D Coffee)

Although I'm still positive that growth in margins will be primarily driven by scaled platforms with higher customer and route density.

Mountain Valley Acquisition

The company acquired the water brand The Mountain Valley Spring Company via its subsidiary DS Services for $75.8 million. Mountain Valley Spring was bought from Great Range Capital. In 2018, the acquired water company booked a 40% increase in total sales to $2.27 billion.

CEO Tom Harrington said:

“The Mountain Valley acquisition is another positive step in building out our water solutions portfolio and meeting our stated desire to continue to pursue acquisitions in the growing water and coffee segments, where we believe our platform, operating strength and synergies can be leveraged.”

Similarly, an analyst expressed the same approval, saying that the acquisition represents “a more premium, high growth sparkling water segment”. The company is improving its product portfolio mix to commercial customers. It now accounts for 60% in home and office delivery services in the US, which is more profitable and has a longer life cycle. It continues to exhibit a low churn rate with improved customer service levels.

Deleveraging: Enduring Economic Stress

The company is carrying net debt of 4.24X its EBITDA, which signals COT is capable of enduring economic stresses. An improved capital structure was seen after the repayment of DS Services’ $250 million senior secured lien notes. COT was also able to trim its asset-based lending (ABL) facility from $500 million to $250 million.

The lower amount of secured debt ranking ahead of the unsecured debt implies that there is better coverage than before for the unsecured debt. This unsecured debt is now structurally subordinate only to the $250 million ABL facility.

Source: Macrotrends

The divestiture created synergies through enhanced deleveraging. Net Debt/EBITDA was previously 3.5X, and the company cut it to 3X by year-end 2018 with additional annual free cash. Given these ratios, the company could take advantage of more consolidations in the route-based space.

Moody’s noted that the Net Debt-to-EBITDA of 4.4X is modestly lower than the pre-divestiture leverage ratio (which has been nearly 5 times for acquisitions) following the divestiture of its traditional beverage manufacturing business. The remaining business segments will have better potential for sales growth, improved margin profile, lower customer concentration, and good liquidity.

Subsequently, the economies of scale will be smaller following the divestiture of its $1.7 billion traditional beverage business. However, COT will retain its geographic diversity despite the fact that its focus will be more on the niche business of home and office delivery water, foodservice coffee and tea.

Stock Valuation

At 10x EV/EBITDA, COT trades at a 25% discount to industry peers, leaving adequate scope to re-rate with a price target of $21. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated its Buy rating and raised its 2019-2020 EBITDA estimate from 2% to 3%.

I was a bit surprised that the stock underperformed the S&P 500 after the company retained its revenue and FCF guidance for 2019. I believe the underperformance of its shares was due to investor doubts about whether the company could hold on to its costs.

Source: CNN Business

My Takeaway

To recap, COT has a multitude of opportunities to grow ahead. The company has built synergies after the divestiture and acquisition to continue expanding its business. Synergies have been achieved through growing organically (as customers grow), wider market share with existing and new accounts, geographical expansions, and capitalizing on the faster-growing business segments.

Currently, COT is facing inflationary pressures and rising costs, but it remained positive in its full-year outlook for 2019. The company has to lower prices to attract market share due to competitive pressures and contractual restrictions. Otherwise, it will not be able to increase sales volume to offset the margin declines.

I noted that the divestiture and acquisition have brought more management talent to enhance organizational competency. Shaking up COT’s core operations, capital structure, and product lines will require fresh talent. Thus, I could well anticipate more frequent volatility in share prices this year. The company is on track to integrate new product lines into its sales model to improve margins.

I also find it appealing that management tried to improve its transparency. They made an effort to render greater understanding and visibility into the business through a more transparent disclosure of pricing, customer growth, and product consumption.

