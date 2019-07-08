Trade War Bliss?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Kit Cheng as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Recent trade war headlines have been overwhelmingly negative for the most part. Many argued the negative impacts they have on the U.S. economy and the rest of the world. If we look at these trade wars from a different lens, we can see how trade wars are actually providing net supports to our economy in this late stage of our economic expansion.

Until late last year (2018), the Fed had always stayed on course, raising short-term rate based on good economic data. The Fed’s policies are critical to the duration of economic expansions. The latest economic expansion has been engineered with easy monetary policies from the Fed and fueled by debts. As more dollars chase similar assets, their returns are diminished. The good economic data are not sustainable from frothy asset prices. The Fed’s hawkish course of raising interest rate based on these data would’ve surely shortened the duration of the current economic cycle, since so many asset classes are interest-rate-sensitive plus the ripple effects they have to the overall economy. In late-stage economic cycle, Fed policies are reactive and not proactive.

The 10-year treasury yield was on an uptrend until last quarter 2018 when trade war tensions were injected into the market. With the 10-year treasury yield hovering above 3% in 2018, the U.S. housing market took a dive with negative ripple effects. After the Fed’s great balance sheet expansion from the 3 QEs we had, the U.S. economy cannot take sustaining 10-year yields above 3%. Something had to be done or the high interest rate would’ve caused more widespread damage to the U.S. economy. The Fed’s massive balance sheet is now a Pandora’s box, masking all the toxic slacks in our economy.

When trade war tensions were dialed up further this year, the 10-year treasury tanked and the Fed is reacting by pausing rate hikes and even more willing to cut interest rate now. The stock market initially was spooked by these trade wars before the Fed changed course on interest rates. Once the Fed became more dovish, the stock market recovered more ground and is now near/at record levels. The stock market is effectively pricing in some rate cuts from the Fed.

We can be pretty certain that without these engineered trade wars, short-term interest rate would’ve been higher which results in choking off asset performance across the board. The real economic impact from these trade wars, however, is more controlled and limited. Below is a chart on the somewhat limited real GDP impacts from these trade wars.

Regardless of what happens, we are nearing the end of the current economic cycle. The current trade war tensions are actually providing the last line of defense to our economy by forcing the Fed to become more dovish. The chart below marks the recent inversion in the 10yr/3mo treasury spread.

Much of these recent spread moves were impacts from trade war and other political tensions. When inversion happens, everyone shouts. The important difference here is a higher short-term rate vs. a lower short-term rate when the inversion happens. A higher short-term rate has detrimental impact to frothy asset classes near the end of economic cycles which will bring an end quicker. As a recent example, the Fed was rapidly raising short-term rates before the 2001 recession, causing the inversion then and sparked the 2001 recession shortly after.

With the 10-year treasury yield tanking further causing a more prolonged inversion, I suspect the Fed will be cutting the short-term rate by early 2020. Such move will reverse the inversion. When the Fed does start cutting rates again in the current economic cycle, it will give the market last leg to run, but ultimately will fail shortly after as the cost to service current debt levels becomes greater than the returns they provide. No one can predict when the market will turn with certainty. The treasury yield inversion is not a trigger for recession. Informed market participants will play market sell-offs when everyone else panics over yield inversion. But watch for when the current inversion reverses from rate cuts, as this will mean recession is likely knocking at our doors. In the meanwhile, savor the moment and ride the trade war tensions. It can last for some more months. Investors should stay on course of their investment goals for now and not get distracted by trade war tensions as they are actually providing a net boost to asset prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.