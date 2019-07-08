Eurozone Growth Stats Mixed - Production Looking Good, Retail Sales Falling

The eurozone is the weakest performing of global market sectors and has been for some time now.

The very concept of the Eurozone is a difficult one

Sure, it's the set of countries, economies, that use the same currency. And thus have the same central bank and the same base interest rates. The actual problem with the concept being that they're just not the same economy and are all working in different ways. That imposed uniformity of monetary policy thus isn't a good idea. But it's the one we and they are stuck with.

Given this wide variation in regional and local economies within the eurozone, it's thus a bit odd to be trying to divine much from eurozone wide economic statistics. What's happening in Greece or Italy can be, and often is, wildly different from that in Germany or Holland. However, again given that money zone we do have the one central bank determining interest rates and it will be working with zone-wide numbers. Thus the statistics are important for the policy determination of matters even if not really cohesive in economic terms.

The numbers are mixed, meaning that we're unlikely to see a change in monetary policy soon.

Eurozone PMI

As we know, a purchasing manager's index is a method of looking forward at what is going to happen in the economy. Ask the people buying the things what next month's production is going to be made from. Are they buying more or less? Construct it as an index so that more than 50 shows expansion, less contraction. And we've a handy little guide to what we think the near future of GDP will be.

For the eurozone this is:

Final Eurozone Composite Output Index: 52.2 (Flash: 52.1, May Final: 51.8) ▪ Final Eurozone Services Business Activity Index: 53.6 (Flash: 53.4, May Final: 52.9)

Or in chart form:

(Eurozone PMI from IHS Markit)

As you can see, this is still expansionary even if not massively so. Not that the ECB has much room to go further negative on interest rates anyway, but that's not a marker of its wanting to do so either. Sure, it's weaker than it should be, or than we'd like it to be.

But, on that production side at least the economy is growing; so a lowering of rates, an expansion of monetary conditions, seems unlikely.

But Eurozone retail sales

There the numbers are a little less happy. From Moody's Analytics:

Euro zone retail sales fell more than expected, by 0.3% m/m in May, though some good news was that the previous month’s decline was revised up to 0.1%, from 0.4% previously. Across sectors, food and nonfood spending each fell, but we caution that some downside there was already penciled in given that temperatures over the month dropped well below their seasonal norms and kept consumers away from the High Street. Fuel sales dropped for a fourth consecutive month, in line with rising pump prices. Despite May’s drop, we still expect that sales rose slightly over the second quarter as a whole following a strong first stanza. We maintain that prospects for the retailing sector remain optimistic as fundamentals for consumers are still strong.

Month-by-month figures can move in any direction, it's the longer trend that's important. So, still slightly up but not as much as those production numbers.

This gives us something to worry about

If production is increasing faster than retail sales then there's another place we can go and look for information. Retail isn't everything of course, it's only a portion of the economy. But if more is being produced than people want to buy, then we should see inventories start to rise. We're not yet - that PMI is a forecast recall while the retail sales is a backward looking number.

But, as we await the cycle of statistics releases that's one to look for. Eurozone inventories, if we see them rising then we've evidence of a mismatch between production and consumption. That being one of the classic markers of an imminent recession. For, as producers find they can't sell what they've already got in the warehouses, they cut production significantly, that in itself being a recession.

The overall position

Eurozone growth has been weak for years now. It's - and I'm biased to the point of prejudice here - an inherent fault in the zone's design. But we have to take these things as we find them.

The PMI shows that the eurozone economy is expanding, even if not at any great rate. The retail sales number, well, we can talk about heat and temporary issues like that and it is true that we expect weak expansion for the quarter. And yet, well, we'll see.

The investor takeaway

My prejudice leads to the idea that nothing good will come from the eurozone. But looking at this more clinically, there's nothing here that is going to change European Central Bank's policy on rates. The mixed message means that we can expect policy to remain static.

The thing to look out for is eurozone inventories - if those start to rise significantly then expect a further loosening of ECB policy, perhaps an expansion or extension of QE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.