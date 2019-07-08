U.S. Unemployment Claims And ADP Job Numbers - Looking Good Enough But Not Great

The question becomes whether the employment expansion is slowing or whether we've now employed everyone.

The ADP employment numbers are still up, but rather less than we've come to expect.

Why do we care?

The general description of the business cycle is that the economy expands until everyone who can be - or wishes to be - employed is. At which point, wages start to rise significantly. But we also, at the same time, get inflation, meaning that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates - cutting off the economic expansion, and thereby increasing unemployment again.

We can - and some indeed do - argue that we should let inflation run a bit more in order to delay that event, but we're still in this unfortunate world where that just is what is going to happen. Most expansions are killed by the central bank for anti-inflationary reasons. Thus, we're really rather interested in when - or if - we've reached full employment. Unfortunately, a difficult thing to work out.

The unemployment numbers

A weekly statistic is the number of people making initial unemployment claims. By definition, this isn't people quitting their jobs for a better one, nor is it people being fired for cause. This is people involuntarily and, through no fault of their own - at least no stated fault - losing their jobs because of bankruptcy, downsizing, by their employer.

A significant rise in this number is a marker of recession. So, that we've got a low number here is good enough:

In the week ending June 29, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 221,000, a decrease of 8,000



from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 2,000 from 227,000 to 229,000. The



4-week moving average was 222,250, an increase of 500 from the previous week's revised average.

Given that it's a weekly number, the four-week moving average is a better guide. Weekly is too fine-grained to be able to see trends.

We can see the connection with recession here:

(Initial unemployment claims from FRED)

We should note that that's a nominal figure, it's not a percentage of the workforce. We are at about that 200,000-220,000 figure we last saw in the 1960s. But the US labour force has at least doubled in size since then. In any long-term view, our initial unemployment claims figure is very low indeed.

Employment numbers

We're also obviously interested in the other side of this - how many people were employed. We get the official numbers a little later, but the ADP ones give us an insight. ADP process payrolls, so a count of how many payrolls they process gives us an idea across a sample:

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 102,000 Jobs in June Private-sector employment increased by 102,000 from May to June, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

That's not hugely impressive by recent standards.

(Private sector job creation from ADP)

As I say, we get the official numbers a little later. This report is deliberately constructed to try to give us a heads-up on what that official one will be.

What matters is why job growth falls

There are two possible reasons for a reduction in the number of people hired. One is that employers desire to employ fewer people. The other is that there are no people left who desire to be hired. Distinguishing between these two is important. The first means that the business cycle is already on the turn. The second that we're at full employment and that wages are about to start rising, perhaps significantly.

We can distinguish between these two when we see the official numbers, which give us things like the employment-to-population ratio, plus numbers for those separated from the labour force and so on.

A low ADP job number therefore means we've got to wait for more information in the next statistical release of the official numbers.

Those official numbers

As we can see, the ADP and official numbers track each other closely:

(ADP and BLS employment numbers from Moody's Analytics)

BLS there is the official job creation numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It's the accompanying information that gives us a guide to what is happening, the not needing more workers or not finding them. We'll just have to wait for that.

As Moody's says:

The labor market is shifting into a lower gear. In June, private-sector payrolls expanded by 102,000 on net. This caps a disappointing second quarter in which growth averaged 133,000 jobs per month, down from a robust 215,000 jobs in the prior four quarters. The rate of job growth was expected to slow this year and gains in the coming quarters should still easily outpace growth of the working-age population.

We're still veering toward the idea that the slowing down in hiring is because there are simply fewer people out there willing to be hired.

The investor takeaway

Both of these numbers, the ADP employment projection and the initial unemployment claims, are thought of as useful indicators to the labour market out there. It's a two-stage process as well. Negative job creation, a massive rise in claims, we're in a recession already. Clearly. that's not true here. Then the second iteration of thought - why is job creation slowing down? We can't divine it from these numbers, but there's a difference between no one left to hire and a lack of demand for hiring people.

The reason it matters? A lack of desire to hire would mean we'd expect the Fed to loosen monetary policy, reduce interest rates. A lack of people to hire would indicate likely significant rises in wages. Something that would lead to higher interest rates to head off the resultant inflation.

We simply don't know at this point. My own intuition, opinion if you prefer, is that we're seeing ourselves at the limit of how many people wish to be hired. There are always some who just don't want to work and don't need to. These people are outside the labor force even while in the population, and by the usual measures we've got about the normal number of them. There are always those between jobs - so-called frictional unemployment - and by the usual measures, we've got about the right number of them.

That is, I think we're at about full employment. We'll not see the Fed raise interest rates beyond anything already announced until we see either increased inflation or its precursor, significant wage growth. What everyone else thinks about it we'll see more of when we see the official, and wider, numbers from the BLS shortly.

