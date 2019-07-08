Armanino Foods Of Distinction Continues To Cook

We last wrote about Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCPK:AMNF) in January. Six months later, after reviewing the company's updated results, we had to write about the company once again. From a product standpoint, it has a special place in our hearts. From a dividend and stock performance standpoint, the company has a special place in our heart. This small-cap company continues to deliver record results and increase its dividend.

In today's article, we will review the company's March 31, 2019 figures (most recent financial data available) along with running the company through the Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Financial Analysis

What's impressive is that the company managed to increase its gross profit at a higher percentage than its net sales. The company's CEO and President, Edmond Perra, said it best. "This is now our 63rd quarter in a row of profitability. We experienced sales and profit growth in both our US and Asian markets."

This continues to buck a trend we observed in our January piece. Growth for consumer staple companies (in particular food) continues to be difficult to find. The large names in the industry, Kraft-Heinz (NYSE:KHC), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), and other processed food giants, continue to face top line pressure. That is what makes the continued strong results for Armanino that much better. The company continues to deliver quality, innovative products to consumers. And according to the CEO, the pipeline will continue to grow in the second half of the year as several new products enter the marketplace. If there is one takeaway from the income statement review, it should be that the company continues to fire on all cylinders.

Let's change gears to the balance sheet. To understand the company's liquidity, we will use a metric called the current ratio. The current ratio compares short-term assets to short-term liabilities. Essentially, can the company cover its bills over the next 12 months with its short-term assets? Ideally, we look for a company to have a current ratio that exceeds 1X. AMNF's current ratio is a staggering 5.8X as of March 31, 2019 (Current Assets = $18.6 million, Current Liabilities = $3.2 million). That's one of the highest totals I've seen when performing a stock analysis and blows our 1X threshold out of the water! This is not an anomaly either. AMNF had a current ratio of 4.8X and 5.4X the last two quarters, respectively. Much like the income statement, AMNF has a strong balance sheet.

Lastly, the dividend. In March, AMNF announced its 11th consecutive annual dividend increase. The company increased its quarterly dividend to $.0250 per share from .0225 per share. This was a 11.1% dividend increase. In our January review, we noted the company's previous dividend increase was 12.3% and the company's five-year average dividend growth rate was 10.15%. The 11.1% continues the company's trend of strong dividend growth, which was encouraging to see in the current low dividend growth environment.

Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener

Now, it is time to run AMNF through the Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener - a tool we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock using three simple metrics, which are listed below:

P/E ratio (valuation)

Dividend payout ratio (safety)

Dividend growth rate and history of increases (longevity)

For the analysis performed here, I am using the company's metrics as of market close on Friday, July 5, 2019. At that time, the stock was trading at $3.37 per share and has a forward dividend of $.10 per share. For EPS, we annualized the company's Q1 EPS of $.0448, or $.1792. All remaining figures were calculated by the author, unless otherwise noted. The results are as follows:

Dividend Yield: AMNF's dividend yield is 2.96%. This is higher than the S&P 500 average yield (the market, as a whole) and is slightly higher than most savings or short-term CDs out there. For a small cap company, it is nice to see the yield exceeding the broader market. Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. Using annualized earnings, the company's dividend payout ratio is calculated as 55.8%. This is after the company's 11.1% dividend increase discussed earlier. Another pass for AMNF. Dividend Growth Rate And History: As discussed earlier, AMNF has announced 11 consecutive annual dividend increases and a five-year average dividend growth rate of over 10%. If that doesn't pass this aspect of the screener, then I don't know what will. Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E): The company's P/E ratio is 18.8X. For this metric, we typically compare the company to the broader S&P 500. If undervalued compared to the market, the company passes. The S&P 500 currently has a P/E ratio of 23.1X. Compared to the market, AMNF appears undervalued. Another pass here for the Italian food company.

Summary

So where does this leave us? Overall, the company passes every metric on our stock screener. AMNF is undervalued compared to the market, has demonstrated strong dividend growth, and has a payout ratio below our target payout ratio. That is exactly what you like to see when you analyze a potential dividend growth stock for investment. Further, AMNF's current operating metrics are impressive. The company's balance sheet is strong (with a current ratio above 5X) and its income statement continues to grow. Management continues to pull the right levers for the company. AMNF appears to be appearing from the consumer trend moving away from large, name brands towards specialty products with higher quality.

The one potential risk that I could identify is potential increased costs due to a few factors. Tariffs are the hot topic today and the tariffs could potentially add to the costs of the product (depending on whether or not materials are imported). The March 31 results did not seem too impacted by this. However, the June 30 operating results may reveal a slight increase in costs. Second, if grains and other products are grown in the Midwest, flooding has a chance to also increase their costs. However, the company's strong operating results, dividend increase, and payout ratio (below 60%), help alleviate the concerns that I have and the potential impact these short-term items may have on the company's long-term dividend.

Based on the results of this analysis, I am long AMNF and will add the company to my upcoming dividend stock watch list.

What are your thoughts about AMNF? Do you like the company's operating results and balance sheet? Have you invested in the company in the past? Would you buy at the current price, or wait for the price to cool down?

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.