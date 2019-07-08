LendingTree: A Fantastic Business At An Expensive Valuation

However, the stock appears to be trading at an exceedingly rich valuation. My model suggests a fair value of $350 per share, under very optimistic assumptions.

In my view, the company's business model and strategic position within its industry give it a competitive advantage that will likely continue to strengthen.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is a credit broker. The company matches lenders and creditors of various financial instruments. To do this, TREE operates many online platforms that serve several business niches. The ultimate goal for the company is to reduce friction between borrowers and lenders. In my view, its online platforms and unified offering create a unique value proposition that can eventually constitute TREE’s competitive advantage. However, my valuation of the company suggests that TREE is currently overpriced. Thus, it’s best to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Overview

TREE believes that the SMB financial services industry is still in the early stages of a fundamental shift towards online product offerings. It’s worth noting that something similar happened in retail many years ago, and Amazon (AMZN) benefited immensely from that transition. Similarly, TREE is perfectly positioned to benefit from this market. In a way, I think TREE can become the Amazon of credit.

You see, the company’s value proposition is to help people compare all the rates and financial institutions available in the market. The company’s daily operations consist of receiving consumer requests for credit and retransmitting them to lenders. In return, lenders typically pay TREE a fee. This way, consumers can make better-informed decisions. On the other hand, TREE helps creditors to deploy their capital without having to spend on marketing.

Moreover, TREE’s market appears to be highly fragmented. The company mostly competes with other online marketing companies and intermediaries. Also, some lenders try to reach consumers directly without help from brokers (like TREE). Still, if you take a step back, I think that this is highly fragmented and ripe for consolidation (more on M&A later). In my view, TREE is in an excellent position to emerge as the top company in the industry. This is mostly because it can merely keep acquiring the competition, which in turn continues to improve its value proposition. As a result, TREE’s competitive advantage should keep growing.

I believe that TREE’s main competitive advantage is its variety of lending platforms. These platforms allow TREE to serve different market niches with ease (autos, credit cards, students, to name a few). However, ultimately TREE’s unified platform called “MyLending Tree” consolidates all of its online platforms into one. This creates a unique offering to consumers. In my view, this unified, comprehensive tool constitutes TREE’s main business moat.

Furthermore, over time TREE will continue to build a long track record, which boosts its reputation and brand awareness. Also, since TREE is among the biggest in its sector, then it can typically outspend its competition on marketing. Marketing is vital for this type of business. Thus, TREE’s size constitutes a massive competitive advantage over smaller competitors.

Revenue Breakdown

TREE reports revenues in two segments. Mortgage and non-mortgage related products. These segments account for roughly 31% to 69% to total revenues, respectively. Since TREE operates online platforms, it also gets some advertising revenue through its websites, though it’s not a material amount.

The mortgage-related products segment derives its revenues from matching people who want to take on mortgage debt with potential lenders. On the other hand, non-mortgage related products are similar, but focus on the following financial items:

Auto loans Credit cards loans Home equity loans Personal credit Small business loans Student loans Deposit accounts Credit repair services Debt relief services Insurance products Personal credit data services Online advertising

Source: TREE’s 2018 10-K.

It’s essential to keep in mind that TREE’s results are seasonal. For example, its mortgage segment correlates with the seasonality of the housing market, which typically peaks in the spring and summer. This market also happens to be affected by cyclical trends in interest rates and other macroeconomic factors. On the other hand, non-mortgage related products are cyclical as well. However, its subcomponents don't tend to overlap that much, so they even out. Therefore, as a whole, this second segment offers relatively stable revenues.

Founder-led, but excessive compensation

TREE’s most significant shareholders are Douglas Lebda, who owns 17% of TREE, and GCI Liberty with approximately 27% of the outstanding common stock. So, these two entities have 44% of the shares outstanding. This essentially gives them control over TREE and its business decisions. Mr. Lebda is also TREE’s chairman and CEO, but most importantly, he’s TREE’s founder. This is important because founder-led companies tend to outperform the market. Thus, I think this is a decisive factor for the stock.

Source: Salary.com.

However, it’s worth noting that Mr. Lebda receives a sizeable compensation to the tune of $42 million. Just for context, in 2018 TREE reported earnings of $96.50 million. Thus, Mr. Lebda’s payment amounted to 43% of that figure! In my view, this is excessive.

M&A spree

You see, TREE’s competition is usually other online marketing companies. However, most of them are substantially smaller and can’t offer the same amount of information as TREE. Furthermore, even if a successful competitor emerges, TREE can acquire it. As a result, this further strengthens TREE’s business moat. Hence, I think TREE has a fantastic value proposition as it is. However, going forward, I believe TREE’s competitive advantage will only continue to increase through its size and M&A.

This is why TREE keeps racking up goodwill due to its acquisition spree. As a result, we've seen total current assets decrease while Goodwill has almost tripled. Total liabilities have also increased, mainly due to the revolving credit facility. These funds were primarily used for acquisitions. However, it’s worth mentioning that TREE does have ample FCF to cover its interest payments.

Source: TREE’s 2018 10-K, plus author’s annotations.

The company’s M&A spree has strained its balance sheet. Still, it’s undeniable that so far the company’s acquisitions have been sensible. For example, the purchase of QuoteWizard introduced TREE into the insurance market. Also, the SnapCap acquisition gave the company access to SMB loans. Furthermore, TREE’s online platforms allow the company to benefit from cross-selling opportunities. Hence, I think that so far, M&A has strengthened TREE’s value proposition.

Valuation

TREE’s margins are somewhat challenging to predict. Its net margins had fluctuated from 2.83% in 2013 to 18.90% in 2015. Currently, TREE’s net margins sit at 12.62% for 2018. Nevertheless, the highest cost item is “selling and marketing expenses,” which represent 65% of TREE’s total revenues. As previously noted, TREE’s business is highly dependent on marketing. Still, TREE has a very healthy ROIC of roughly 11.4%. This indicates that overall, its business is highly profitable. After all, TREE sells its consumer requests to the highest bidder, which suggests that it has pricing power.

Source: TREE’s 2018 10-K.

Furthermore, the average EPS estimate for 2020 is $9.61. This implies that TREE is currently trading at a 43 forward P/E ratio. However, TREE’s earnings CAGR since 2012 is only 12.89%. Even its revenue growth of 24% can’t justify this. So it’s challenging to justify such a high valuation multiple.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that TREE should trade at approximately $350, which implies a 16% potential downside. However, it’s worth noting that this model has very generous assumptions for TREE. Thus, the company’s fair value could be much lower. In my view, any way you slice it, it’s evident that TREE’s valuation is currently overextended.

Key risks

Lastly, it’s worth mentioning some of TREE’s key risks:

TREE’s industry is heavily regulated, and compliance can be costly. Also, if the rules change in any meaningful way, it could harm the company’s results. TREE’s sector is tightly linked to macroeconomic cycles. The company is a serial acquirer. Rising goodwill can eventually translate into impairment charges if management fails to execute. TREE has litigation risks due to a pending suit against a Home Loan Center, Inc. (a former subsidiary). TREE is technically liable to up to $88.1 due to the case of Residential Funding Company, LLC v Home Loan Center, Inc. Litigation is still ongoing, and the outcome remains uncertain. TREE relies on search engines, online advertising, and other online sources to attract visitors. Thus, TREE is highly dependent on marketing, which is a sign of highly competitive business and potentially lack of product differentiation. TREE’s convertible debt, if exercised, will be dilutive to shareholders.

Conclusion

Ultimately, I think that TREE’s current valuation is simply too expensive. Indeed it’s a fantastic company and will likely become the dominant player in its sector. However, it’s also undeniable that its stock is pricing in unrealistic growth rates. Still, TREE deserves to be in your investment watch list. After all, TREE can be an excellent long-term investment, but at a lower price.

