Amazon And Rite Aid Move A Little Bit Closer

Rite Aid would be best off selling itself to Amazon, and given the latter's expansion ambitions, this venture could be setting them up for this.

This move should be beneficial for both parties, but more important than that is that it could lead to an eventual tip-up between the firms.

One thing is for sure: ever since its merger with Albertsons failed, the trajectory for Rite Aid (RAD) has been pretty much nothing but down. Having missed its best opportunity to diversify itself and bring in another large set of operations on the cheap, the market has perceived the investment as a bad prospect, and the fact of the matter is that while its EBITDA is appealing, if the company cannot eventually turn a profit, the picture for shareholders is dire. One fresh hope has emerged, however, that a once-rumored marriage between it and e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) might be able to come to fruition following news that the two will be working closely together to further expand Amazon’s distribution network and options. Undoubtedly, the current deal between the companies will be mutually beneficial, but this may be setting the stage for Amazon to fully absorb Rite Aid, allowing the drugstore chain’s investors to recoup some of the losses they have realized over the years.

A recent development should create value

As I wrote in a prior article, the management team at Amazon is dead set on transforming the company from an online seller and distributor (and as a software services firm) into a full-fledged logistics and transportation behemoth. This is occurring through the launch of various offerings, ranging from the Scout to its drone program, and even through the leasing of aircraft from General Electric’s (GE) GECAS sub-segment. In addition to delivery-focused investments, the company has also made significant investments over time in pick-up locations, ranging from storefronts to what the company calls Locker. This latest step, however, is undeniable in its size and in the fact that it allows the firm to almost effortlessly expand its physical footprint overnight. According to management, the current program is called Counter.

Based on the data provided, effective now, it has established its staffed Counter locations in over 100 Rite Aid stores throughout the US. By the end of this year, the company expects Counter to be located in more than 1,500 of the drugstore chain’s 2,469 stores. Whether through same-day delivery or one of Amazon’s slower options, customers who so desire may stop in at a Rite Aid store that features Counter and pick up their items instead. For Amazon, this is beneficial because it is able to better arrange its logistics network to reduce costs, while for Rite Aid the company should see some increase in traffic at its locations (keeping all else the same) that might lead to customers taking the opportunity to buy anything else they may want or need while out.

While the full impact on Rite Aid is unknowable, the drugstore chain needs all of the help it can get. This year, comparable store sales are expected to range from being flat vs. last year, to being up just 1%. Total revenue should be between $21.5 billion and $21.9 billion. While the company’s EBITDA should be between $500 million and $560 million, its total net loss will range between $170 million and $220 million. Already in the first quarter of this year, the firm saw operating cash flows of -$51.24 million compared to the -$16.31 million seen the same quarter of 2018, plus with $250 million in planned capex, asset sales and/or assuming debt and/or issuing more shares will be necessary.

This could be the save Rite Aid is looking for

One path forward for Rite Aid is for management to stop net losses and cash outflows, and for the firm to begin generating positive results, but that is far easier said than done, and the path forward, if attainable at all, would be a long, bumpy one where shareholders have a chance at generating nice returns but may be more likely to see their capital do little if anything for a long while. Perhaps a better outcome, and one that is certainly more likely after news of this partnership, is for Rite Aid to see itself sold off to Amazon.

Back in 2017, I thought about this possibility, especially after news broke that Amazon had decided to buy Whole Foods Market in a transaction valued at $13.7 billion. For the 470 stores it controlled, which averaged around 40,000 square feet apiece, the company paid a price of $733 per square foot. As of the end of its 2018 fiscal year, Rite Aid’s stores covered 13,600 square feet apiece, on average. Factoring in the $3.40 billion in net debt on the retailer’s net debt, its EV at market price is only $3.85 billion, or about $115 per square foot. This excludes the 4.56 million square feet of distribution center space on the drugstore chain’s roster, 3.47 million of which is owned by the company while the rest is leased. Not only have I considered this possibility, but so too have others, as shown in articles like this one here.

Not only would Rite Aid be cheaper, the smaller physical store size, combined with greater number of locations, makes it ideal for distribution endpoints for Amazon to ship its items to. Of its 2,469 locations, nearly 56% are split between California, Pennsylvania and New York. 58% of its locations are freestanding, and 54% offer a drive-thru that might be useful for Amazon. Already, 62% of its locations offer a GNC (GNC) store-within-a-store setup, so expanding to offer goods as a mini-warehouse appears logical.

Locations aside, one other reason for Amazon to entertain this idea is because the internet giant already has its foot in the door of Rite Aid’s industry. Last year, the firm acquired drug delivery company PillPack in a transaction valued at $753 million. At that time, there was significant fear generated by the market that this would lead Amazon to destroy CVS Health (CVS) (prior to its merger with Aetna), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and Rite Aid. So far, that has not come to pass, but given Amazon’s ability to scale and the nature of the space, it’s likely that the e-commerce giant will, in time, become a major player there. In 2018 alone, Rite Aid, the smallest of the three major drugstore chains, generated $10.4 billion in revenue from the sale of prescription drugs. Amazon acquiring the company for its assets would get a major boost in its PillPack ambitions.

Of course, one thing investors need to brace themselves for is the possibility that a marriage between Amazon and Rite Aid never materializes. For Amazon, the worst-case scenario is merely a loss of potential value that could be achieved by acquiring real estate on the cheap along with tens of billions of dollars (per annum) in additional revenue. This could, however, be had by the company looking at other retailers or distributors. For Rite Aid, on the other hand, the end result without a buyout might be more painful. Absent a return to health, the company will eventually die, and even if health is re-established, the end result for shareholders might be years more of the stock doing nothing as management treads water.

Takeaway

At a minimum, this latest joint endeavor by Amazon and Rite Aid will serve to benefit both companies in a mutually-beneficial manner. This is a positive thing for shareholders, but while Amazon will only continue to grow, the future for Rite Aid is less certain. While the company may very well turn around, a better option might be for the firm to be bought out by its new partner. Some investors may see this as unlikely, but this latest decision for both firms to work together could very well be Amazon testing the waters before it makes a big leap in.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.