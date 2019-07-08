Frontier Communications: Avoid

I was prompted to cover Frontier Communications (FTR) in August of last year after a Hail Mary article was written by another analyst, discussing how the stock could head to $20 in the following 18 months from the share price at the time of $5.50. While we're only approaching the 12-month mark, suffice to say the thesis has been a near miss thus far. My rebuttal article, "Why Frontier Communications Is Not Likely Headed to $20 In The Next 18 Months," was mostly met by jeering from die-hard bulls, as well as other comments calling the article absurd and useless. Twelve months later, the stock is sitting 70% lower and is still not worthy of investments. The company continues to see negative year-over-year revenue growth, has not seen any positive earnings per share in over five years, and funds continue to exit the stock at a steady pace. While some investors may like bottom-fishing and buying low, I do not believe this is the right stock to do it with. Instead, if I were long the stock and at a loss, I would be using sharp rallies of 50%+ to trim my position and cut my losses.

Many bulls might be getting excited over the past week and a half with the sharp rise in Frontier Communications stock, but sharp rallies in bear markets are exactly how less experienced investors get stuck in broken stocks. They plan to buy the lows and go bottom-fishing, the stock abruptly turns, and they think they've missed out, and finally, they capitulate and buy after the stock is up well off its lows and at a point where the reward/risk ratio has already eroded substantially. These rallies are nothing out of the ordinary; in fact, Frontier has seen almost ten of them over the past two years. While they seemed like they must have been the bottom at the time, they quickly fizzled out and the stock promptly headed to new lows. The average rally over the past 18 months has been 61%, and therefore, the current rally of 51% is likely placing Frontier at roughly one-third of a tank at this point at best. This means that it's going to need to pull over soon and refuel at the very least, and may end up in the ditch in the worst case.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So, why wouldn't an investor want to purchase a stock that is down 99% from its highs? Surely, at some point, this has to be cheap enough that there's almost no downside left. In my experience, any stock that falls more than 95% from its all-time highs has something fundamentally wrong with it, and these are often the stocks that eventually end up heading to zero. The best stocks might get whacked for 60-80% in a full-blown bear market for the major averages, but a stock that is putting up this kind of dismal performance in a bull market for the averages is not one worth parking in an investment portfolio. While there might be some justification to consider an investment if a company was down this much and had substantial fundamental improvements, this is not the case with Frontier Communications. Let's take a closer look below.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

Frontier Communication's annual earnings per share peaked nearly a decade ago, and have been on a steep decline since. Typically, a deceleration in earnings per share is enough to derail a stock temporarily, but a complete wipeout of any positive earnings per share is enough to see it derail permanently. In Frontier's case, we have the latter situation present. Annual earnings per share have been in the negative for the past three years in a row, and there is no sign of this turning around in either FY-2019 or FY-2020. While the losses are expected to narrow slightly in FY-2020 to (-) $1.00 based on estimates, this is still nothing to get excited about, unfortunately.

Some turnaround stories do not see annual earnings per share on the table before they see significant reversals, but the tip-off, in this case, is generally a material swing to positive in quarterly revenue growth. In the case of Frontier Communications, there's nothing to get excited about here either. As we can see in the below chart and table I've built, revenue has made a new low sequentially every single quarter and also continues to see negative growth on a year-over-year basis. Revenue estimates for Q2 2019 are expected at $2.07 billion, which will register as another 4% decline year over year from the $2.16 billion reported in Q2 of last year. In summary, you have a company that's unfortunately not operating at a profit and seeing sales drop every single quarter on a year-over-year basis.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

So, maybe I'm missing something and funds are scooping up the stock with both hands at these bargain prices. If there really is value in this name under the $2.00 level, this is what we would expect to see occurring. Unfortunately, for investors in Frontier, funds are doing the exact opposite and storming for the exits. When big money is selling off the stock to a tune of a nearly 40% drop in funds owning the stock over the past two years, it is not surprising to see the decline in share price that we have seen. When funds are stampeding into a stock, they are fighting for shares, and the price can make rapid rises and typically sees very short-lived pullbacks of a few months or less. When they are doing the opposite, bounces are going to be short-lived as funds are taking advantage of better prices to clean out their positions.

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

To summarize, a stock with declining revenues that is losing money each year and has funds lined up to exit is not one that typically makes a good bottom-fishing candidate. Until the company can see a significant turnaround in revenue growth and ideally, double-digit revenue growth for two to three quarters, I continue to see Frontier as an Avoid. While one might miss some of the upside by waiting for this confirmation, at least they will know that the situation has finally changed and the stock has likely put in an intermediate bottom that might stick for once.

Taking a quick look at the technical picture, we can see that Frontier continues to trade below its 200-day moving average (green line) and is now heading up to re-test broken support near the $1.90 level. While this rally could easily continue a little longer, I do not see this as an opportune time to be entering new positions. Bottom-fishing is best done on companies with wide moats, growing earnings per share, and leaders in their given sector. It is much less successful on sector laggards with no moats and no profits whatsoever.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Many analysts are obsessed with calling bottoms or trying to be a hero, but heroes often win the battle but lose the war. The simple way to position one's portfolio and avoid unnecessary volatility and losses is to stick to the winners, avoid the stocks in bear markets, and cut losers into sharp rallies if one does end up stuck with them.

(Source: Author's photo)

While I would not short Frontier, as I think the ship has sailed for the best reward/risk on that trade, I believe it's an Avoid and do not see any light at the end of the tunnel yet. There are far too many great companies out there, like Twilio (TWLO), Microsoft (MSFT), and Invitation Homes (INVH), to bother wasting valuable portfolio slots on the losers, and for this reason, I continue to avoid Frontier despite the massive erosion in share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, INVH, TWLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.