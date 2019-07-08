Natural Gas: Rally Expected To Continue After Weekend Weather Models Stayed Consistent On The Return To A Hotter Pattern

Forecast models remained consistent over the weekend on theme for a return to a warm to hot pattern over much of the Lower 48 in the 6-11 day period.

Investment Thesis

Natural gas prices are poised to continue their rally to start the workweek after forecast models trended slightly hotter, remaining consistent with the warm to hot theme in the 6-16 day time frame.

The front-month August natural gas futures contract finished Friday up 4.85%, or 12.8 cents ($0.128), to $2.418. The September contract also settled higher 12.6 cents ($0.126) to $2.389. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month August contract over the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished up 5.62% to $20.68.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher Friday 16.26% and 11.04% at $18.23 and $14.99, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower 17% and 11% at $137.75 and $27.98, respectively.

Summery weather pattern with warm/very warm to hot and humid conditions returning to much of the Lower 48 in the medium range

A very strong ridge of high pressure associated with a Rex Block over Alaska will finally begin to slowly weaken and shift northwestward Sunday through Tuesday, but will still be strong enough to produce record heat and smokey (via wildfires) conditions across southern Alaska during this time period.

Closer to home, across the Lower 48, a fairly pronounced upper level trough over the western U.S. will eject eastward tracking across the northern tier states from the Northwest U.S. to the Northeast U.S. over the next 5 days. Coinciding with that will be strong upper level ridging that will build over the interior West U.S. with a sub-tropical heat dome centered over the Southwest U.S. Figure 2 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 2-3 day (July 9-10) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

In the 6-11 time period, a typical summertime pattern will once again emerge over the country as this strong upper level ridging/heat dome expands northeastward. This strong, elongated sub-tropical heat dome will be centered over the Southwest U.S./Four Corners region into the central/southern Plains. This will produce widespread warm to hot conditions across much of the country with very warm to hot and humid conditions encompassing the southern 2/3rds of the nation from west to east (thus increased national CDDs). The only area that's expected to be mild is the Pacific Northwest as mean upper troughing persist over the eastern Pacific. During this time period, a progressive/low amplitude flow or jet stream will prevail over the northern tier states and southern Canada as the aforementioned sub-tropical heat ridge dominates much of the country. Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 6-11 day (July 13-18) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

This summertime weather pattern with very warm to hot and humid conditions covering much of the country largely stays in tac through the 11-16 day period or into late July. Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 11-16 day (July 18-23) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Figure 5 below is NOAA's 6-10 day (July 15-21) outlook depicting a warm to hot bias over Alaska and much of the Lower 48.

Figure 6 below is NOAA's 8-14 day (July 13-17) outlook depicting a warm to hot bias over Alaska and much of the Lower 48.

Monitoring the potential for tropical development along the Gulf Coast this week

A mid to upper level shortwave trough located over Alabama/Georgia is expected to slowly move southward into the northeast Gulf of Mexico through Wednesday morning. An associated surface low pressure area will become more defined by Tuesday/Wednesday and once over water could strengthen and develop tropical characteristics. The National Hurricane Center (NYSEMKT:NHC) has designated a moderate (60%) chance for tropical development over the next 5 days over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. Given the ample availability of low level moisture and moderate instability, showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain potential exists over the Panhandle of Florida and areas nearby. Figure 7 below is a 5-day tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center highlighting an area of interest over the northeast Gulf of Mexico/northern Gulf Coast region.

Outside of Florida and areas near the Gulf Coast, the only other area where precipitation will be focused on is across the northern tier states into southern Canada courtesy of the jet stream. Elsewhere, the pattern is mostly quiescent with no real organized precipitation and with much of the country under the influence of a dry and subsident airmass.

Figure 8 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Final Trading Thoughts

Confidence has increased on the risk for a warm to hot pattern emerging once again across much of the country in the medium range (through mid-July) as forecast models have stayed consistent from last week and through the weekend. This also increases the chance for bullish inventory reports through mid-July. Upside potential exists to start the week, but still could be somewhat limited. Investors still need to remain cautious on going overly aggressive as there are details that still needs sorting out such as how hot the major gas consumption (i.e. major East Coast cities) regions get. So far so good as the pattern looks to return more summery in the medium range (through mid-July). Look for natural gas prices to continue to edge higher to start off the week. My price range will be $2.25-2.55 over the next week for the front-month August futures contract, with UNG trading between $18.50 and $22.50.

