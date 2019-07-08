A Quick Comparison Between 3 Attractive-Looking Hotel REITs

The dividend reduction and associated implosion of Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) is the latest story in the general slump of hotel REITs lately and the impetus for this article. As an investor that targets higher-yielding assets and deep value, I have had my eye on this sector as well as a few retail names like Simon Property Group (SPG) and Macerich (MAC). I quickly determined what I felt were the best three names in the sector for investment, and have provided the following quick analysis and breakdown.

As you can see above, hotel REITs haven’t fared well over the past two years in share appreciation, meaning that they’ve been purely an income play for investors. Compounding their high-yield income is still a good way to build a growing passive income stream that we are such a fan of, but it’s hard not to be concerned with their performance despite such great economic growth in that time frame.

In order to figure out which one of these beaten-down names represents the best buy, I compiled a table of what I felt were the most important and relevant statistics:

Ticker APLE HT PK RevPAR $100.71 $157.31 $176.44 Occupancy 73.9% 78.8% 79.5% Latest AFFO/Share annualized $1.52 $2.29** $2.68 AFFO Growth (YoY) 0% 4.5%** 3.1% Dividend Yield 7.60% 6.70% 6.45%* Payout Ratio 78.9% 50%** 67.2% Debt/Equity 0.49 1.33 0.68 Debt/EBITDA 4.11 6.0** 5.42 Share reduction (YoY) 0% -1.3% -4.7% Price/Book Value 1.05 0.70 1.01

Data sourced from company 10-Q filings and press releases. Table made by author.

*Not including special dividends, TTM dividend yield of 8.35%.

**Forward guidance more accurate of company strength due to outlier quarter.

We have three different flavors of hotel REITs available to invest in with these three companies. Apple Hospitality (APLE) has long been a favorite of mine due to its high-yielding monthly payout, conservative management style and low debt levels. It is often criticized for not being more aggressive and for not having raised the dividend since, well, ever. If dividend growth is your game, then I suggest you look elsewhere. If steady, recurring income is important to you, I think that APLE can provide a great yield booster to your portfolio. It occupies the lower rate niche market, which I think is less sensitive to a recession, since people would be more inclined to spend less during hard times. This, coupled with its low leverage and payout ratio, make APLE the best choice in terms of safety.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) has always been more of a value play, offering a compelling price-to-book ratio as it repositions and remodels its portfolio. The low payout ratio and P/B value has allowed management to buy back shares and create shareholder value in that way. In the past year, HT has retired 1.3% of outstanding shares. In the year before that, from Q1 2017 until Q1 2018, HT retired 5.9% of shares. While the buyback is slowing now that the portfolio transformation process is complete and disposition proceeds are going to stop sourcing them with cash, management has reiterated that their buyback range is 25-30% discount to Net Asset Value, which is exactly where we are today. I would not be surprised to see the company's main uses of cash going forward committed to both deleveraging and buying back shares.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) represents the much larger-sized company and higher-end (or at least pricier) lodging experience. Debt is manageable, and the payout ratio is low enough that the company has issued special, or supplemental, dividends in the past. Partly due to its size, Park Hotels & Resorts has been an acquirer in this environment, buying Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) for $2.7 billion and should close in the next few months. The addition of 20 quality hotels in coastal markets will make PK the second-largest hotel REIT. After assuming Chesapeake’s debt and disposing of a few non-core assets, pro forma leverage should come in at around 4.3 times EBITDA. Long-term goals by management is to get down to the low 3 times EBITDA, but is admittedly a long ways off. The sudden influx of the 20 hotels also provides Park with more potential renovation targets to improve FFO growth going forward.

The Looming Recession Threat

I believe that the main reason that hotel stocks are down is due to fears of another recession. I keep hearing that hotels suffer greatly in that environment, but no one offers up any objective numbers or statistics to quantify how bad it will be. I found an article that shows the impact on hotels in both 2002 and 2009 and separates the damage by hotel type and location.

Just as I expected, the cheaper-rate limited service hotels were affected much less than the more pricey and higher overhead full-service operations. This suggests that in terms of profit safety, APLE is indeed better-positioned to withstand the next recession than the more luxury-focused HT and PK. I am curious, though, to see how a regular recession would impact the hotel industry, rather than the massive financial crisis of 2008/2009 and the air travel fear that accompanied the 2001 tech bubble collapse. I have a feeling that the next one will be gentler on hotel operations, and the comments by the above three companies’ management about the importance of deleveraging tells me that they’re aware of the risks to their business.

How To Play It

We have three investment styles presented by these company choices. APLE is the safety and income stock, HT is the value and margin of safety play, and PK is the option with upside due to its merger and size of portfolio. You could just buy the hotel REIT that fits your preferred investment style, but you also would be getting the risks. APLE has low upside and zero dividend growth, HT is a tad over-leveraged and has high hurricane risk, and PK’s hotels have the most potential RevPAR pain in a recession.

I suggest you buy a one-third sized position in each name, mitigating some of these risks. This would result in the following, given a $3000 position in each:

Ticker Value Shares Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio APLE $3000 189.7 $227.64 7.6% 78.9% HT $3000 177.7 $199.024 6.7% 50% PK $3000 107.7 $193.86 6.45% 67.2% Combined $9000 - $620.524 6.9% 65.4%

Summary

We understand now that the hotel industry is most certainly due for some pain in the near future, should a recession occur. However, with some names already beaten down in share price, there exists a potential for alpha given their high yield income and the volatile, sideways nature of the market. By combining the three best REITs, you can create a hypothetical holding that reduces some of these risks and still offers an impressive yield of 6.9% with a low payout ratio and potential for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HT, PK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.