Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Watch Your Holdings

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday, June 21, 2019.
Weekly performance roundup
22 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 21 last week) and the average price return was +0.81% (up from +0.15% last week). The leading gainers were US Health/Biotech Equity (+3.44%), Asia Equity (+2.29%) and US Energy/Resources Equity (+2.16%), while New York Munis (-0.38%) lagged.
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
28 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 10 last week), while the average NAV return was +1.23% (up from -0.09% last week). The top sector by NAV was US Energy/Resources Equity (+3.65%), followed by Emerging Market Equity (+3.09%). The sole losers this week were Senior Loan (-0.11%) and High Yield Munis (-0.06%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Only two sectors showed premium this week, the highest of the two being Preferreds (+1.54%), while the sector with the highest discount is Non-US Equity (-12.83%). The average sector discount is -6.41% (down from -6.00% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Only 4 sectors showed an increase in premium/discount this week. Pennsylvania Munis showed the largest premium/discount increase (+1.31%), while US Utilities showed the largest premium/discount decline (-1.33%). The average change in premium/discount was -0.39%% (down from +0.23% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Pennsylvania Munis (+1.68) while the sector with the lowest z-score is Non-US Equity (-0.97). The average z-score is +0.38 (down from +0.53 last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.45%), global equity dividend (9.97%), Global Growth & Income (9.37%), Emerging Market Income (8.99%) and Covered Call (8.59%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 7.04% (down from 7.11% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|
Ticker
|
P/D decrease
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
Z-Score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
(PAI)
|
-6.83%
|
4.66%
|
-1.53%
|
0.5
|
-5.67%
|
0.87%
|
(SZC)
|
-6.40%
|
11.74%
|
-18.06%
|
-3.2
|
-4.45%
|
3.02%
|
(PSF)
|
-4.56%
|
7.43%
|
6.64%
|
0.5
|
-3.51%
|
0.62%
|
(FFC)
|
-4.34%
|
6.93%
|
-1.32%
|
0.7
|
-3.68%
|
0.56%
|
(PFO)
|
-4.29%
|
6.54%
|
0.00%
|
-0.5
|
-3.70%
|
0.44%
|
(PML)
|
-3.15%
|
5.20%
|
21.46%
|
1.4
|
-2.22%
|
0.32%
|
(NRGX)
|
-3.00%
|
8.15%
|
-1.36%
|
0.0
|
-0.91%
|
2.10%
|
(TEAF)
|
-2.98%
|
7.05%
|
-4.35%
|
0.0
|
-2.01%
|
1.05%
|
(PHK)
|
-2.78%
|
9.32%
|
26.00%
|
-1.2
|
-1.37%
|
0.80%
|
(ERH)
|
-2.72%
|
7.01%
|
-2.80%
|
-1.0
|
-0.93%
|
1.85%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|
Ticker
|
P/D increase
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
z-score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
(NPN)
|
5.81%
|
3.26%
|
-1.71%
|
3.2
|
6.42%
|
0.13%
|
(IRR)
|
4.16%
|
13.18%
|
8.14%
|
1.7
|
7.45%
|
3.32%
|
(VVR)
|
3.18%
|
5.83%
|
-9.43%
|
2.3
|
3.85%
|
0.21%
|
(IAE)
|
3.12%
|
8.91%
|
-7.72%
|
2.3
|
6.48%
|
2.89%
|
(RCG)
|
2.56%
|
%
|
-16.22%
|
-0.5
|
5.44%
|
2.21%
|
(PFD)
|
1.99%
|
5.97%
|
9.04%
|
2.8
|
2.38%
|
0.51%
|
(NYSE:FINS)
|
1.84%
|
%
|
1.89%
|
0.0
|
2.00%
|
0.15%
|
(ECC)
|
1.73%
|
13.35%
|
25.03%
|
2.0
|
1.41%
|
0.00%
|
(NBB)
|
1.70%
|
5.78%
|
-1.93%
|
1.4
|
2.00%
|
0.23%
|
(ETV)
|
1.69%
|
9.04%
|
3.89%
|
0.0
|
2.01%
|
0.35%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.
Cutters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2
|
(NCB)
|
-13.0%
|
0.054
|
0.047
|
3.57%
|
-2.42%
|
-1.2
|
103%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/13/2019
|
Pioneer Muni High Inc Adv
|
(MAV)
|
-11.8%
|
0.0425
|
0.0375
|
4.22%
|
-9.89%
|
-1.6
|
118%
|
6/4/2019
|
6/17/2019
|
Nuveen OH Quality Muni Income
|
(NUO)
|
-8.1%
|
0.0455
|
0.0418
|
3.37%
|
-11.95%
|
1.2
|
108%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/13/2019
|
Federated Premier Muni Income
|
(FMN)
|
-7.4%
|
0.054
|
0.05
|
4.39%
|
-9.70%
|
0.5
|
113%
|
6/10/2019
|
6/20/2019
|
Aberdeen Australia Equity
|
(IAF)
|
-6.7%
|
0.15
|
0.14
|
10.49%
|
-9.80%
|
-2
|
8%
|
6/11/2019
|
6/20/2019
|
Royce Micro Cap Trust
|
(RMT)
|
-5.6%
|
0.18
|
0.17
|
8.38%
|
-11.85%
|
-1
|
0%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/12/2019
|
India Fund Inc
|
(IFN)
|
-4.8%
|
0.62
|
0.59
|
11.25%
|
-10.42%
|
0.1
|
0%
|
6/11/2019
|
6/20/2019
|
Invesco Muni Income Opps Trust
|
(OIA)
|
-3.7%
|
0.0328
|
0.0316
|
4.96%
|
0.53%
|
-0.5
|
97%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/13/2019
|
MFS Municipal Income
|
(MFM)
|
-3.6%
|
0.028
|
0.027
|
4.64%
|
-5.29%
|
1.1
|
115%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/18/2019
|
Royce Value Trust
|
(RVT)
|
-3.4%
|
0.29
|
0.28
|
8.17%
|
-11.61%
|
-1
|
6%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/12/2019
|
Clough Global Equity
|
(GLQ)
|
-2.2%
|
0.1151
|
0.1126
|
10.50%
|
-6.06%
|
-0.6
|
0%
|
6/7/2019
|
6/14/2019
|
Clough Global Opportunities
|
(GLO)
|
-2.1%
|
0.0903
|
0.0884
|
11.33%
|
-13.01%
|
-2
|
2%
|
6/7/2019
|
6/14/2019
|
Apollo Tactical Income Fund In
|
(AIF)
|
-2.0%
|
0.102
|
0.1
|
8.17%
|
-12.51%
|
-0.3
|
110%
|
6/6/2019
|
6/14/2019
|
Clough Global Div and Inc Fund
|
(GLV)
|
-1.7%
|
0.1041
|
0.1023
|
10.97%
|
-9.83%
|
-0.4
|
19%
|
6/7/2019
|
6/14/2019
|
EV Senior Floating Rate
|
(EFR)
|
-1.3%
|
0.077
|
0.076
|
6.61%
|
-11.13%
|
-0.3
|
101%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/20/2019
|
EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund
|
(EFF)
|
-1.2%
|
0.084
|
0.083
|
6.44%
|
-13.34%
|
-0.6
|
96%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/20/2019
|
JH Income Securities
|
(JHS)
|
-1.2%
|
0.1522
|
0.1504
|
4.24%
|
-6.89%
|
0.3
|
35%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/12/2019
|
MFS Intermediate High Income
|
(CIF)
|
-1.1%
|
0.02035
|
0.02012
|
9.66%
|
-2.72%
|
-0.1
|
60%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/18/2019
|
Templeton Global Income
|
(GIM)
|
-1.1%
|
0.0354
|
0.035
|
6.66%
|
-11.03%
|
0.9
|
91%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/13/2019
|
MFS Special Value Trust
|
(MFV)
|
-1.0%
|
0.04621
|
0.04573
|
9.58%
|
2.66%
|
0.9
|
29%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/18/2019
|
Delaware Inv Div & Inc
|
(DDF)
|
-0.8%
|
0.0925
|
0.0918
|
7.94%
|
26.99%
|
1.7
|
22%
|
6/4/2019
|
6/20/2019
|
Franklin Limited Duration Inco
|
(FTF)
|
-0.6%
|
0.0873
|
0.0868
|
10.79%
|
-7.12%
|
0.2
|
50%
|
6/18/2019
|
6/27/2019
|
MFS Multi-Market Income
|
(MMT)
|
-0.5%
|
0.04167
|
0.04148
|
8.60%
|
-8.53%
|
1
|
51%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/18/2019
|
MFS Charter Income
|
(MCR)
|
-0.4%
|
0.05871
|
0.05848
|
8.62%
|
-8.95%
|
1.4
|
50%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/18/2019
|
Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc
|
(DEX)
|
-0.2%
|
0.092
|
0.0918
|
11.04%
|
-9.85%
|
0
|
48%
|
6/4/2019
|
6/20/2019
|
MFS Intermediate Income
|
(MIN)
|
-0.1%
|
0.02861
|
0.02858
|
9.03%
|
-6.40%
|
1.3
|
30%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/18/2019
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Boosters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
MFS Government Markets Income
|
(MGF)
|
0.2%
|
0.02847
|
0.02854
|
7.40%
|
-3.14%
|
2.3
|
36%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/18/2019
|
New Ireland Fund
|
(IRL)
|
0.3%
|
0.1107
|
0.111
|
4.96%
|
-16.67%
|
-0.4
|
-7%
|
6/11/2019
|
6/20/2019
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
(PPR)
|
1.9%
|
0.027
|
0.0275
|
6.93%
|
-12.98%
|
0.1
|
91%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/7/2019
|
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust
|
(PHD)
|
4.2%
|
0.06
|
0.0625
|
7.15%
|
-12.80%
|
-0.4
|
107%
|
6/4/2019
|
6/17/2019
|
Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Income
|
(NAZ)
|
5.5%
|
0.0415
|
0.0438
|
4.06%
|
-12.14%
|
0.4
|
105%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/13/2019
|
First Trust Senior FR Inc II
|
(FCT)
|
6.0%
|
0.0625
|
0.06625
|
6.66%
|
-12.86%
|
-0.5
|
91%
|
6/20/2019
|
7/1/2019
|
Nuveen CA Select Tax-Free
|
(NXC)
|
6.6%
|
0.041
|
0.0437
|
3.63%
|
-6.53%
|
0.9
|
103%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/13/2019
|
TCW Strategic Income
|
(TSI)
|
7.4%
|
0.0768
|
0.0825
|
5.51%
|
-2.73%
|
1.9
|
32%
|
6/14/2019
|
6/27/2019
|
JH Investors Trust
|
(JHI)
|
26.6%
|
0.2458
|
0.3111
|
7.68%
|
-10.30%
|
-0.8
|
32%
|
6/3/2019
|
6/12/2019
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Commentary and actionable takeaway
The biggest premium/discount loser this week was Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI), which lost -6.83% in premium/discount valuation. Two weeks ago, the fund's premium hit +6.18%. While not an enormous premium, there isn't really any reason an investment grade CEF should deserve such a valuation. Indeed, the fund's premium has only exceeded that level a few times, and only briefly, in its 25-year history. (The last time was a +10% premium (!) in September 2017 where we again made the right call to get out of this CEF: see "Here's Why You Shouldn't Pay $1.10 For A Dollar Of Investment Grade Bond Assets").
Over the past year, PAI's premium has gone on a bit of a roller-coaster ride. A good swing trading candidate if you can time it!
Here's the 1-year chart of the price and NAV of the fund. We can see how the price has fluctuated above and below the NAV over the past several months. The fund's current -1.53% discount still makes it slightly overvalued, in my opinion.
As another example of why it pays to monitor your holdings, check out the third biggest premium/discount loser this week, Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF) which lost -4.56% in valuation. PSF is a nice fund to hold for sure, although we still prefer the Flaherty & Crumrine funds for their superior performance, but what explains its +11.83% premium reached two weeks ago which was an all-time high? Beats me!
PSF's current premium of +6.64% still makes it overvalued, in my opinion. Why not consider Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) (which we own) at its -3.36% discount? The two funds have returned similarly at the NAV level over the past several months, even though PSF had performed much better on price thanks to its expanding premium.
The above two examples are simple illustrations of why it pays to monitor your CEF holdings constantly. By swapping out of overvalued funds, you could gain the equivalent of months or even years of distributions. Remember: closed-end fund valuation matters!
Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.