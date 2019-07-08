Splunk Is Still A Great Buying Opportunity

The company has YoY revenue growth of 37.5%, positive free cash flow and scores quite well on the Rule of 40.

Nearly every electronic device and software application across an organization generates real-time data of various activities, such as transactions, customer and user behavior, and security threats. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) helps users derive new insights from this data that can be used to improve service levels, reduce operational costs, mitigate security risks, demonstrate and maintain compliance.

Thousands of organizations around the world use Splunk Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) for security monitoring, advanced threat defense, incident investigation, incident response and a wide range of security analytics and operations use cases. Gartner recently published its 2018 Magic Quadrant where Splunk was named a Leader with the highest overall “Ability to Execute.”

With software companies having outrageous valuations, Splunk is one of the better picks in terms of relative valuation (more on this later). The company also had great YoY revenue growth rate of 37.5%, positive free cash flow margin and has a history of beating analysts’ estimates. For these reasons, I give Splunk a Buy rating.

Company Background

Splunk was incorporated in 2003, went public in 2012 and now has global operations and branch offices across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia and, of course, USA. The company's mission is to:

... pursue a disruptive new vision: make machine data accessible, usable and valuable to everyone. Machine data is one of the fastest growing and most pervasive segments of ‘big data’ - generated by websites, applications, servers, networks, mobile devices and the like that organizations rely on every day. By monitoring and analyzing everything from customer clickstreams and transactions to network activity and call records - and more, Splunk turns machine data into valuable insights no matter what business you're in. It's what we call operational intelligence.”

Splunk has turned that vision into more than 18,000 customers, including over 90 of the Fortune 100 companies. Its corporate partners include Accenture (ACN), Amazon Web Services (AMZN), Cisco (CSCO), Dell EMC (DELL), Verizon (VZ), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH).

Digital Transformation

While Splunk is a digital transformation enabler, it is also going through a transformation of its own. It is in the middle of transforming from selling perpetual licenses to becoming a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. At the end of 2018, the renewable mix was 77%, and it is expected to climb to at least 85% in 2019. For potential investors, this transformation is a blessing in disguise, because the change in financials is not well understood by analysts. That was pretty much made clear in the Q1 2020 earnings call transcript, as analysts were having a hard time with slowed billings, revenues, and so forth. This is a blessing because Splunk stock is trading at a price-to-sales ratio of approximately 10, low for a SaaS business with a 37% growth rate.

Company Fundamentals

As I explained in a recent article on New Relic (NEWR), high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, the software company "Rule of 40," and my favorite - company performance relative to analyst estimates.

Revenue Growth

Splunk had a great year with trailing-twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 37.5%. The company's 5-year annual growth rate of 42.9% is also extremely good.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Splunk's free cash flow margin TTM has been positive since going public in 2012, and is currently sitting at 11.4% of revenues on a trailing twelve-month basis.

The decline in free cash flow margin over the last year is due to the transformation to SaaS. In any case, having high growth and positive free cash flow makes this an interesting investment opportunity.

Gross Margin

Splunk’s gross profit margin was declining from 2013 to 2018, starting from an incredible 92% and bottoming out at approximately 82% likely a result of competition. Since then, the gross margin has risen to 83.7% - nothing to be ashamed about. The very best SaaS companies have a gross margin of around 90%.

Analysts' Estimates

Examining how a company performs versus analysts' estimates gives me a feel for how conservative the management is and how well they communicate with the investment community. This is a good predictor of what to expect in future quarterly results. With that said, Splunk has a great record of beating analysts' estimates. The company has exceeded estimates for the last five quarters for both sales and EPS estimates. In many quarters, it has trounced analysts’ estimates.

Cash Burn

Early-stage SaaS businesses tend to burn cash, and Splunk is no exception. SG&A expenses are 955% of revenues, higher than what would be expected from a more mature software company that would typically have a figure around 50-60%.

Note that SG&A includes sales and marketing, general & administrative and R&D.

Splunk's SG&A expense has been steadily declining and is at least less than revenues, unlike some other stocks that I have analyzed recently, such as Okta (OKTA), which has more than 100% SG&A as a percentage of revenues.

The Rule of 40

Analysts are challenged when it comes to valuing software companies. While these companies tend to generate high revenue growth rates, they also tend to be unprofitable due to large investments in research & development and sales and marketing. Discounting future cash flows requires many assumptions that are typically unreliable and difficult to support.

One industry metric that is often used for early- to mid-stage software companies is the "Rule of 40." It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe it is the best measure of profitability for companies prioritizing growth over value.

Some analysts interpret the Rule of 40 as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then a high-growth SaaS company can burn cash in order to drive growth.

According to the Rule of 40, the cash burn is OK so long as revenue growth plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more.

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 37.5% + 11.4% = 48.9%

In the case of Splunk, the cash burn appears to be "acceptable."

Revenue growth plus FCF margin is sometimes referred to as the "Efficiency Score." It has been determined that Efficiency Score has a greater than 70 percent correlation to a public SaaS company's revenue multiple, which is the valuation divided by revenue.

In order to demonstrate this, I have plotted the EV/Sales multiple versus the Efficiency Score in MS Excel for 48 software stocks from my Digital Transformation stock list. A linear trend line is plotted through the scatter plot that represents the best-fit valuation multiple for a given Efficiency Score.

As can be seen from the above graph, the Splunk valuation (EV/Sales) is below the best-fit line through the data points.

The rest of this analysis is somewhat controversial. For me, at least, it seems logical to assume higher valuation for higher-growth companies, and I use the best-fit line to gauge a company's valuation relative to the rest of the stocks in the custom universe. This is a relative valuation, not absolute as one would attempt to get using a DCF calculation.

Based on the above chart, I conclude that Splunk stock price is undervalued relative to the average digital transformation stock in my custom universe. Therefore, I assign a Buy rating to this stock.

Investment Risks

An investment in Splunk comes with several risks. For starters, the stock market bull market is long in the tooth, and we could enter a bear market in the not-too-distant future based on a slowing economy or a resurgence in trade tensions between USA and China.

In addition, SaaS stocks are on a tear, and many of them are reaching all-time highs. Some analysts believe that we are in for a second "dot-com" crash due to lofty valuation levels and little in the way of profits.

Also, there is the possibility that the new initiatives by Splunk may not be endorsed by customers.

Finally, the market is very competitive, and although Splunk is considered a leader in SIEM, the company does not have an economic moat, according to Morningstar. There are other players such as International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and LogRythm that could take market share away from Splunk in the future.

Summary

Splunk offers a platform that helps users derive new insights from machine data that can be used to improve service levels, reduce operational costs, mitigate security risks, demonstrate and maintain compliance.

The company has YoY revenue growth of 37.5%, has a gross margin in excess of 83%, has steadily declining SG&A and scores quite well on the Rule of 40. I believe it is fairly valued relative to other software stocks.

This investment comes with significant risks, however. All digital transformation-enabling stocks have lofty values. At some point in time, these companies may come down to earth. There is also intense competition. But I believe that Splunk, with its more reasonable valuation, is a buying opportunity and investors should not miss out. Therefore, I assign a Buy rating to Splunk.

