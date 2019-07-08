AT&T: A Bullish Case Of Management Diligence

I believe the company's diligence at managing the balance sheet and producing cash best explains investors' willingness to bet on the stock.

AT&T stock is up sharply in 2019 despite the company's operational results that still fail to excite.

I turned mildly bullish on AT&T (T) in early January 2019, after being cautious about the stock through most of last year. Supporting my optimism was a combination of factors that included:

AT&T's dividend yield, at that point reaching a multi-year high not seen since the end of the Great Recession The company's solid job at generating plenty of cash flow to meet its cash disbursement commitments Enticing trailing P/E of less than 6.0x that had reached a decade-long low The market's 4Q18 risk-off attitude that I assumed would play in favor of more defensive stocks

As it turns out, 2019 has been a good year to own shares of the Dallas-based telecom giant.

Interestingly, the stock's impressive 23% YTD return (including dividends) seems to have little to do with the performance of AT&T's core businesses. This is consistent with my account of the company's operational results as of the end of 2018, which have not improved much: worst U.S. mobility postpaid net add numbers since the beginning of 2016 at least; worst postpaid churn of the past 10 quarters, if not longer (see chart below); and revenues on the entertainment side that continued to fall off a cliff, dragged by the worst net loss in satellite connections of the previous several quarters and substantial decrease in ARPU.

Instead, what I believe best explains investors' willingness to bet on AT&T this year is the company's management diligence. Long considered an overhang caused in great part by the mid-2018 acquisition of Time Warner, the carrier's balance sheet had been leveraged substantially. The more skeptical observers doubted AT&T's ability to meet its cash commitments, especially given the need to reduce the debt load and the challenges associated with the carrier's mobility and DirecTV businesses.

But as the chart below depicts, AT&T has been diligently chipping away at the net debt position that reached a staggering $176.6 billion in 2Q18 - only to decrease nearly $8 billion by the most recent quarter. Adding to the company's track record of competently managing the balance sheet, debt trends had already been favorable prior to the mega merger, despite the unimpressive operational results.

Also looking highly encouraging is AT&T's proven ability to support its rich dividend policy - perhaps the most important feature of the investment thesis.

As the graph below suggests, dividend coverage as a function of FCF has been increasing consistently over the past several quarters, having reached a respectable 1.8x in 1Q19. The picture looks a bit bleaker once debt retirement efforts, which I expect to continue for a while, are taken into account. Still, I see few (if any) reasons to believe that A&T will be unable to support its dividend policy, including the consistent one-penny per year increase in quarterly payments.

Still time to buy the stock

This year, AT&T's shares have produced their best half-year return since 2016. Considering that this stock rarely participates in strong and long-lived price runs, investors may feel uneasy about buying T at current levels, given a dividend yield drop to 5.9% (vs. 7.2% in December 2018) and current-year P/E increase to 9.6x (vs. 7.8x in December 2018, see chart below).

But at least so far, the executive team has proven competent at managing the company's resources, deleveraging the balance sheet while allowing AT&T to remain the cash cow that has made the stock attractive to income-seeking investors.

Sure, it wouldn't hurt to see mobility recover and DirecTV NOW pick up the slack left by a struggling legacy video business. But even while these segments continue to spin their wheels, I believe T remains a relatively safe bet at current levels.

