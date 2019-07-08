Sage Therapeutics: A Promising CNS Play In July 2019

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) has undoubtedly been one of the top-favorite biotech plays in fiscal 2019. The stock is up by a whopping 88.40% in 2019 YTD. The biggest share price hike for the stock in 2019 was in early January, when the company came out with positive top line results from the Phase 3 study, ROBIN, evaluating SAGE-217 in PPD (postpartum depression) indication.

The FDA approval of Zulresso injection in March 2019, as a first and only treatment option for postpartum depression, further pushed up the company’s share price. This approval is especially commendable considering that this regulatory milestone was reached within five years of the company going public.

Although Sage Therapeutics has already run up quite a lot in 2019, I believe there is still significant upside potential in this stock. In this article, I will detail my hypothesis in greater detail.

Zulresso is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for postpartum depression.

Postpartum depression is a post-delivery complex condition, brought about by a myriad of factors, including sleep deprivation and dramatic hormonal decline in the woman’s body. This condition differs from baby blues, which affect about 80% of mothers; however, in this case, the symptoms are mild and last for a week or two before going away on their own.

Postpartum depression, however, requires treatment, as here, the feelings of sadness and anxiety are extreme and significantly affect the woman’s functioning and quality of life. PPD is seen in around 15% of births globally. According to Sage Therapeutics’ estimates, PPD affects one in nine women who have given birth in the U.S. and 400,000 women annually. With low diagnosis rates and no other approved therapy, Zulresso is staring at a green field market with significant growth potential.

According to LiveScience, Zulresso is a synthetic version of allopregnanolone, a steroid made naturally in bodies as a breakdown of sex hormone progesterone. It is believed that Zulresso helps modify the body’s stress receptors, thereby treating PPD. The drug is administered in a supervised healthcare facility as a one-time infusion over a 60-hour time frame. Sage Therapeutics has also employed Ligand Pharmaceutical’s delivery technology, Captisol, to maintain the required therapeutic concentration of the drug.

Zulresso is priced at a WAC (wholesale acquisition cost) of $34,000. According to Evaluate Pharma’s estimates, there is a big gap between the lowest and the highest sales estimates of the drug. Analysts have forecasted Zulresso’s annual sales to fall in the range of $100-600 million+ by the year 2024.

SAGE-217 is considered to be a turning point for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics is rapidly advancing the research program evaluating its orally available synthetic neurosteroid therapy, SAGE-217, in MDD (major depressive disorder), PPD bipolar depression, and co-morbid MDD and insomnia.

The investigational’s drug’s success in Phase 3 ROBIN trial in reducing depressive symptoms in severe PPD patients is being considered groundbreaking, especially considering the robust response rate and ease of administration of this oral therapy. After two weeks of treatment with SAGE-217, 72% of patients achieved a response, as compared to 48% of patients who received placebo, while at the end of the four-week follow-up, 75% of patients receiving SAGE-217 achieved a response, compared with 57% of patients who received a placebo.

The drug has already reported positive results in two pivotal trials and is being evaluated in ongoing MOUNTAIN study in MDD (major depressive disorder) indication. There is a high probability of success in this trial, based on robust Phase 2 results. The company is expecting readout from MOUNTAIN study in the fourth quarter of 2019 or first quarter of 2020.

Besides the pivotal trial data, Sage Therapeutics also plans to submit data from retreatment studies, MDD-302 and SHORELINE, which will provide information about withdrawal patterns, recurrences of depressive episodes, and duration of treatment-free intervals with SAGE-217. Sage Therapeutics is also studying SAGE-217 in Phase 2 RAINFOREST study for co-morbid MDD and insomnia. If positive, this study can position SAGE-217 as different from other antidepressants, with the additional benefit of enabling sleep in MDD patients.

Sage Therapeutics is also evaluating SAGE-217 in bipolar depression in open-label ARCHWAY study, and will decide on the future course of the drug in this indication based on the results of this phase 2 study.

With a broad research program across multiple conditions and multiple ongoing late-stage programs, Sage Therapeutics expects to benefit from the first-mover advantage in PPD indication.

Sage Therapeutics can be an acquisition target in the coming quarters.

Sage Therapeutics stands a good chance of becoming a mid-sized acquisition target for certain neurology focused companies, considering it already has an approved therapy as well as a significantly de-risked late-stage R&D asset. If such a scenario unfolds, shareholders can hope to receive premiums as high as 45%, as has been seen in recently announced deals such as Eli Lilly (LLY)-Loxo Oncology and Pfizer (PFE)-Array Biopharma (ARRY).

There are certain risks that investors should look out for prior to investing in Sage Therapeutics.

Although Zulresso is targeting a significant unmet need, its price of $34,000 can definitely prove to be a major roadblock. Add to that the fact that the drug is administered as an intravenous infusion over 60 hours in a supervised facility. The additional cost of hospitalization can definitely prove a challenge in convincing payers for covering Zulresso.

Then we have the much-awaited SAGE-217, which has demonstrated the significantly slower onset of action, at around 72 hours, as compared to Zulresso and competitor Marinus' (MRNS) Ganaxolone IV, both of which reported onset just after 60 hours. Further, Marinus is also working to develop intravenous therapy that can have an even shorter onset of action, close to 25 hours. The onset of action is a major determining factor for a drug, especially when we are dealing with severe PPD patients.

While the most common side effects reported by use of SAGE-217 are headache, dizziness, nausea, and somnolence, there were also instances of upper respiratory infections in some patients. This unexpected safety event may not allow Sage therapeutics to evaluate higher dosages of SAGE-217.

Sage Therapeutics will be soon competing with Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), and this will definitely put pricing pressure on all the drugs in this segment.

Despite these risks, I believe Sage Therapeutics is a promising pick in 2019.

Trading at a P/S of 100.30x, Sage Therapeutics is definitely not a cheap stock. But this company is on the way to introduce a paradigm-shifting therapy in a vastly underserved area.

According to the first-quarter earnings call, the company expects its cash balance to be $950 million at the end of 2019.

Wall Street analysts have pegged the 12-month consensus target price of Sage Therapeutics as $201.33, 11.56% higher than its close on July 4. In April 2019, Jefferies initiated coverage for this stock with a rating of “Buy” and a target price of $195. In May 2019, Wedbush Securities initiated coverage with an “Outperform” recommendation. I believe the consensus price is a fair target price for the stock, considering the potentially transformative nature of its depression portfolio.

In this backdrop, I believe Sage Therapeutics can be a promising buy-and-hold investment for the retail investor with above-average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.