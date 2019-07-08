Ventas: A High-Yield Super SWAN You Can Trust

Let’s not forget that Ventas has a management team that’s not just one of the best in this industry, but arguably one of the best in all of corporate America.

Ventas, like most healthcare REITs, has very long contracts supplying it with highly stable and recession-resistant cash flow to support its dividend.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

24 years of investing experience (since the age of 9) have left me with a Ph.D from the school of hard knocks in terms of what doesn’t work. Six years as an analyst/investment writer for The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, iREIT and the Adam Mesh Trading group have taught me what does.

This is how I’ve come up with my motto: quality first, valuation second and good risk management always. I’ve become rather fanatical about avoiding high-risk stocks, including creating a proprietary quality scoring system for all the companies on my watch list.

Dividend Safety (5 points scale) based on payout ratio, balance sheet, cash flow stability

Business Model (3 point scale) based on disruption risk, competitive advantages ("moatiness" industry specific), long-term growth potential

Management Quality (3 point scale) based on capital allocation track record (including a smart long-term focus rather than short-term empire building) and corporate history of dividend friendliness

This 11-point scale then gets translated into an overall quality designation based on the following scale.

6 or less: too risky, avoid no matter the valuation (possible value/yield trap)

7: "dirty value": buy small position (2.5% or less) IF conservative discount to intrinsic value is high enough to create sufficient margin of safety

8: Blue-Chip: buy up to 5% to 10% position at a moderate discount to fair value

9 to 10: SWAN (higher quality blue-chip, includes most dividend aristocrats and kings) buy up to 5% to 10% position at fair value or better

11: Super SWAN (as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) buy up to 5% to 10% position at fair value or better

I personally only recommend or buy level 8+ quality companies and only at attractive prices. Ventas (VTR) is one of the few level 11 Super SWANs (there are 36 in total).

Super SWANs are as close to perfect dividend stocks as you can find, with excellent dividend safety, wide-moat businesses (based on relevant industry factors), strong growth prospects and world-class management that investors can trust with their hard-earned money.

Ventas’s Super SWAN status makes it a potentially attractive high-yield option for conservative income investors, such as retirees looking for generous, safe and steadily rising income in all economic/market environments.

However, at today’s elevated valuation Ventas is likely to merely keep up with the market in the coming years, and I recommend waiting until the price falls to $56 to $65 before adding this high-yield gem to your diversified portfolio. For the Dividend King’s Fortress Portfolio, which is 100% Super SWANs, we’re patiently waiting for $61 before initiating a position (a level that should generate about 10% CAGR long-term total returns per management guidance).

Why Ventas Is A Level 11/11 Super SWAN You Can Trust With Your Hard Earned Money

Ventas, like most healthcare REITs, has very long contracts supplying it with highly stable and recession resistant cash flow to support its dividend. Its triple net leases on senior housing (25% of cash flow) range from 12 to 15 years, with multiple extension options, and are generally done with the strongest industry operators in the country. 2% to 3% annual rental hikes are built in to offset inflation. Those NNN leases are typically protected by master lease agreements, which are all or none, and tend to minimize cash flow disruption from tenants closing underperforming facilities.

While master lease agreements are not a guarantee Ventas will get paid (struggling tenants can force lease negotiations as have occurred in recent years across the industry) as far as SNH goes, Ventas’ skilled management have done a great job of focusing on quality over quantity, which is why SNH risk shouldn’t cause dividend investors to lose sleep at night. That’s because 65% of SNH NOI is from properties in coastal cities, where median household income is 10% above the national average. It’s also where supply growth is constrained by high land costs and strict zoning (NIMBYism).

The 2019 FFO payout ratio of 83% and its BBB+ credit rating (the highest in the industry) further cements its 5/5 dividend safety rating. Further evidence of superior dividend safety is that Ventas was one of just 13 REITs to maintain or grow its payout during the Financial Crisis (87% of REITs cut during the time due to excessive debt). In fact, there were just 10 credit rating upgrades for REITs during the Financial Crisis, and Ventas received two of them.

(Source: investor presentation)

That’s because, while the average leverage ratio for REITs hit 8.5x in 2009, Ventas’ net debt/EBITDA actually fell during the Great Recession (to 4.0x, less than half the sector average). Today it stands at just 5.5x, vs an average of 5.8x for the REIT sector and its well-laddered maturities mean the REIT will have no trouble refinancing debt, even during a future recession. At the end of Q1 2019, Ventas had an impressive $3.3 billion in liquidity to fund its ambitious growth plans.

(Source: investor presentation)

And it’s likely that if management’s guidance about SNH recovery is right (sustained growth beyond 2022) then Ventas will, within a few years, obtain an A credit rating (currently enjoyed by just nine REITs).

And as the saying goes, the safest dividend is the one that’s just been raised. Ventas has raised its dividend for nine consecutive years and achieved 8% CAGR dividend growth since 2001, the fastest payout growth in the industry by far.

Ventas further strengthened its business via spinning-off its skilled nursing facilities or SNFs, via Care Capital Properties in 2015 and then later selling the rest of its SNFs in 2017 to Kindred. SNFs have been the most harmed by changes in healthcare policies instituted by the Center for Medicare/Medicaid Services or CMS, beginning in 2012.

The key to Ventas’ Super SWAN status, and what truly sets it apart from other healthcare REITs is management that’s not just excellent by the standards of its industry, but among the best in all of corporate America.

CEO Debra Cafaro (20 years in the top job) has shown herself to be incredibly adaptive to a fast-changing industry and has steered Ventas into generally smart capital allocation decisions. For example, in 2007 when Congress passed legislation permitting healthcare REITs to own SNH facilities (RIDEA) Cafaro made VTR the first REIT to take advantage of this via the acquisition of Sunrise Senior Living.

When CMS changes began putting the hurt on SNF and SNH (including RIDEA) Cafaro pivoted again by exiting SNFs, and diversifying away from SNH and into lower risk MOBs, research labs and hospitals.

Good management is not just about allocating investor capital profitably over time, but about mitigating risks, because something is always going to go wrong with any company. For example, in 2010 Ventas had 35% of NOI coming from Kindred. So in 2011 management acquired Nationwide Health Properties, a healthcare REIT (at an attractive price) that cut its Kindred exposure in half in one fell swoop.

In recent years the acquisition of Lillibridge (for $5.3 billion) gave the REIT its first foot into the world of medical office buildings. Ventas has also bought Ardent Health Services, a leading hospital operator, for $1.4 billion in 2015. In 2016 it bought Wexford, Life Sciences, a leading research facility operator, for $3.6 billion. Both moves were made to help accelerate its diversification away from senior housing, which has also struggled due to oversupply and CMS policy changes.

And don’t just take my (or Brad Thomas’) word that Ventas has world-class management. The Harvard Business Review has called Cafaro one of America’s top 100 CEOs for the past five consecutive years. National Real Estate Investor calls Cafaro the best female executive in all of commercial real estate. And the Financial Times considers her one of the best 50 female CEOs in the entire world, in any industry. This is the kind of leadership that has guided Ventas on a never-ending quest of ever greater diversification and steadily rising dividend safety.

(Source: investor presentation)

And its not just Ventas’ CEO who’s a rockstar. No company is a one-person show and Ventas’ smart acquisitions are made possible by its top investment executives who collectively have been with the REIT for 44 years and have over 100 years of industry experience. This is a team led by CIO John Cobb, who has been with Ventas for nine years and has overseen more than $25 billion in profitable investments for Ventas.

(Source: investor presentation)

In the first five months of 2019 Ventas announced $3.1 billion in investments, equal to the annual investment rate over the past decade. Between 2020 and 2024 the REIT expects to invest $8 billion more and generate 6.5% cash yields (due to focus on MOB, research and hospitals, which have lower cap rates).

Basically, Ventas has superior leadership, not just to peers in its industry, but to most other companies you can own. That leadership has my full confidence that it will be able to profitably invest its ample access to low-cost capital (the single biggest driver of REIT moats) into attractive sub-industries like medical office buildings, hospitals, and research labs.

What’s great about medical office buildings is that outpatient medicine is becoming increasingly popular, especially since it’s much lower cost than in-patient stays.

(Source: investor presentation)

The MOBs Ventas owns tend to be located in thriving cities (with growing populations), are located near hospitals and university health systems (97% of them), and are part of nation-spanning health networks with the strongest healthcare operators in the country. 85% of its leases in MOBs are also with investment grade counterparties, reducing the risk of cash flow disruption during a recession. 87% of its office space is leased out to specialists, the fastest growing part of the MOB market.

Research labs are also located in key economic hubs, such as Boston, San Francisco, San Diego, New York, Seattle, Maryland, and the Research Triangle of North Carolina. Ventas’ tenants in these facilities tend to be university research labs (Duke University, Penn Medicine, Washington School of Medicine, Drexel University, Yale and Wake Forest) and major pharmaceutical giants (Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)), which creates excellent economically insensitive cash flow. 75% of its R&D leases are with companies with AA- or higher credit rating, indicating fortress-like security from this rapidly growing part of its business.

How fast is VTR’s research labs business growing? Since it was launched in 2016 19% CAGR, a torrid pace of growth in the REIT sector, which is famous for its modest 2% to 4% growth rate. SS NOI from research labs is 3% to 4% annually, which is still great for a REIT and about 4X faster than healthcare REIT SS NOI is currently increasing. MOB SS NOI is projected to be 3% through 2024, which is right in the REIT growth sweet spot (doesn’t drive too much supply expansion).

Ventas is currently working on $800 million in research development projects (with another $625 million in shadow pipeline projects) which are expected to generate at least 7% cash yields on invested capital. That’s compared with a cash cost of capital of 5% resulting in 2% investment spreads for the REIT (very good in this industry). Investment spreads are 2.3% in MOB, and 3% in redeveloped MOBs.

And according to Ventas the research lab market is $140 billion in size ($170 billion by 2023), which gives the REIT with the most access to low-cost capital (which is VTR) the best chance to cash in on this secular trend.

As for hospitals, leased mostly with Ardent and one other major tenant, rental coverage ratios are 2.9X, nearly three times that of SNH. In other words, hospitals, while not a fast growing industry, are one with fortress-like financial stability and a good target for VTR to diversify into. Long-term care facilities (another area VTR is pursuing) has rental coverage ratios that have been stable at between 1.4 to 1.5 for years (1.3 or above is safe). In contrast, VTR’s SNH rental coverage ranges from 0.9 to 1.3. 1.2 is a safe level in that industry, which shows why the REIT is making such a big push to diversify away from this low coverage property type.

Over the next decade, the population of Americans aged 80 and over is expected to double, and these older citizens spend 4x as much on healthcare per capita, providing for a huge potential growth catalyst for healthcare REITs. The US Census Bureau estimates that by 2060 fully 25% of Americans will be over 65 (nearly 100 million people), indicating that the “silver tsunami” is a decades-long secular growth catalyst for the entire healthcare REIT industry.

(Source: investor presentation)

The older our society gets the better it will be for Ventas’ RIDEA properties (which it calls SHOP). Its largest demographics for such senior living facilities are for residents 85 and older, a target market that’s going to grow significantly larger in the coming decades.

(Source: investor presentation)

Ventas expects the demographic tailwinds to drive about 3.25% SS NOI growth through 2022, which would be among the fastest growth rates of any REIT industry.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Over the next five years, Ventas expects to deliver about 6% CAGR FFO/share growth, courtesy of the billions its invested into none-SNH properties. Given the caliber of its management, I’m inclined to believe those guidance figures. However, whether or not investors can get that 11% total return Ventas is aiming for, comes down to buying this Super SWAN REIT at the right price.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: A Bit Rich Right Now But A Great Watchlist Candidate

Since I’ve joined the Dividend Kings I’ve learned a lot from Chuck Carnevale, Seeking Alpha’s valuation guru and someone with 50 years of asset management experience. I’ve concluded that Chuck’s 100% historical valuation based methodology, while not perfect (no such method exists), is the best approach investors have in making sound long-term investing decisions.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

However, the issue with deciding whether a quality company is a good buy for new money today is a combination of quality first, valuation second and good risk management always (including not overpaying). In the modern low-rate environment (since 2009), which is likely to persist for the foreseeable future, Ventas’ has averaged a P/FFO of 14.6x. Today’s 17.9x is a bit rich for a REIT that tends not to stay overvalued for long stretches.

Ventas’ historical growth rate (20+ years) is 5%, and after talking with Brad, I believe the competitive advantages the REIT possesses, combined with the secular tailwind of our aging society, will allow the REIT to achieves its 6% growth target over the coming years. However, if you buy the REIT today, then valuation mean reversion is likely to eat into a lot of your total returns, even factoring in a generous 4.5% yield.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Specifically, even if Ventas were able to achieve 5% CAGR FFO/share growth through 2024, investors would likely only see about 6.7% total returns, and just 8.7% if management hits the upper end of its FFO/share growth guidance.

Mind you that might not be horrible results from a Super SWAN with a very safe and steadily rising dividend. It would likely match or possibly beat the S&P 500, at least based on the long-term return targets of most asset managers.

Asset Manager Forward Market Expectations

(Source: Morningstar Survey)

However, given that Super SWAN REITs offering superior yield can be bought today at modest discounts to fair value (Simon Property Group) I’m recommending investors place Ventas on their watch lists and wait for a better price. As the above charts illustrate, Ventas typically will cycle between undervalued and overvalued every one to two years, so it isn’t likely to be an excessively long wait.

Here are the prices at which I can recommend buying the stock, based on historical valuations, which are mean reverting.

$65 (based on yield vs historical yield) - 17.0 P/FFO total return rises to about 9.5% CAGR (the highest price anyone should consider paying)

$61 (based on my valuation model’s overall estimate of fair value) - 15.9X FFO 10.3% CAGR total return potential

$56: (based on historical P/FFO, also happens to be VTR NAV): 14.6 times FFO, 10% to 12% CAGR total return potential

Under the Buffett principle that “it’s better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price,” I’m looking for a range of valuation targets to recommend buying Ventas. $65 is the highest I consider a justifiable price for this Super SWAN, based on dividend yield theory, which has proven effective at delivering market-beating returns since 1966.

However, the lower estimates such as $61 (average of historical P/FFO and dividend yield theory) and the historical P/FFO price are far better targets for investors to consider, especially given that Ventas isn’t a REIT that tends to trade at nose bleed valuations very long.

(Source: investor presentation)

Of course, the upside to high valuations is that it lowers the REIT’s cost of capital. Thanks to trading at a well-earned premium to its peers, Ventas has a competitive advantage that has allowed it to raise $15 billion from stock investors over the past 13 years to fund its growth.

The reason valuation is so important is that investors always want to ensure a good margin of safety with any investment. Like any stock, Ventas has its own risk profile, which might hamper its growth efforts in the coming years and result in a valuation that falls below its historical norm (February 2018 it hit a P/FFO of 11.7).

Risks To Consider

The biggest short-term fundamental risk to Ventas is the 55% exposure to senior housing by property type and 60% by NOI. Mind you that’s a lot less than the REIT used to have because management has done a great job diversifying into medical offices, hospitals, and research facilities.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

While demand for Senior Housing is likely to boom in the coming decades since 2011 supply growth has far outpaced demand resulting in falling profitability for both Venta’s SNH tenants, as well as its SHOP properties (that it runs itself). Fortunately, supply growth appears to have peaked, but it may still be a few years until the SNH industry finally returns to a firmer financial footing. VTR’s SNH occupancy was 86.6% in Q1 down 0.2% YOY. Management’s 2019 SS NOI guidance for its SNH properties is just 0.5%, which should rise steadily over time but isn’t going to provide a strong growth catalyst for a few years.

(Source: Investor presentation)

In fact, according to Ventas SNH (particular the properties it operates itself) aren’t likely to start recovering until 2020 and not until 2022 will the REIT see sustained and strong SS NOI growth from those properties, driven by 3% to 5% increased occupancy and 3% to 4% annual growth in revenue per room (and up to 6% SS NOI growth per year). In other words, patience is going to be required for owning Ventas.

53% of its NOI is from five of America’s largest SNH operators, which shows the downside of partnering with industry giants. Should SNH fundamentals deteriorate further, high customer concentration could give its top SNH clients stronger negotiation positions to renegotiate their leases.

While the risk of major changes in CMS regarding Medicare/Medicaid compensation is likely overblown (though might seem elevated through the 2020 election) investors must remember that even modest changes in healthcare policy by the government might extend the time horizon in which the SNH industry recovers.

Finally, we can’t forget that, for good or ill, according to Hoya Capital Real Estate and a 2015 study by Fidelity, Healthcare REITs in general are some of the most short-term sensitive to long-term interest rates. Healthcare REITs, due to very long leases have a beta to yield of 1.6 (vs 1.0 for REITs as a sector) and Ventas’s beta to yield is 2.14, the highest in the industry.

Given the solid June job report, it appears that the US may indeed stave off recession in 2020 (about 40% chance of that right now). If so, then 10-year yields could jump significantly and create the kind of better buying opportunity that I recommend prospective Ventas investors wait for.

(Source: investor presentation)

After all, should the US avoid recession and the job market remain strong, Ventas’s 4% long-term labor cost guidance, which is baked into that 5% to 7% FFO/share forecast, might prove overly optimistic. This is because the Congressional Budget Office estimates that slower US population growth means that just 50,000 net jobs per month is needed to keep unemployment stable. We just had a 224,000 net jobs month (in June) and the rolling three-month average is 171,000. YOY hourly wage growth for non-supervisory positions (80% of workers and nearly all of Ventas’s SHOP employees) was a very strong 3.4%.

Basically, should the US avoid recession (what we’re all rooting for and the highest probability outcome right now), Ventas shares might suffer in the short-term due to higher 10-year yields, and in the long-term due to labor costs rising at a faster clip than management currently expects.

Bottom Line: At The Right Price Ventas Is A Fantastic Super SWAN REIT For Most Diversified High-Yield Portfolios

Don’t get me wrong; I totally understand why some investors don’t like medical REITs, especially those with strong exposure to SNHs. It’s been a rough few years with negative regulatory changes putting the squeeze on operators which has resulted in Ventas having to restructure its portfolio to adapt to these challenges.

However, it’s important to remember that the silver tsunami is a real thing and a powerful potential growth catalyst for healthcare REITs. While less well run and financially weaker healthcare REITs might end up slashing dividends, Ventas is very likely to keep its safe dividend growing while management works on cashing in on the potential decades-long bonanza our rapidly aging society represents.

And let’s not forget that Ventas has a management team that’s not just one of the best in this industry, but arguably one of the best in all of corporate America. The same challenges that will lay low lesser healthcare REITs will also mean Ventas has strong consolidation potential to drive accretive growth of about 6% over time.

While that, combined with the current yield of 4.5% and modest overvaluation isn’t likely to generate double-digit returns, it may still beat the S&P 500. However, Ventas doesn’t have much to fall before I can recommend this Super SWAN. All it might take for Ventas to drop to attractive “buy” levels is the US avoiding a recession (approximately 60% probability of that based on the latest economic data).

This is why I would recommend waiting until Ventas falls to below $65 per share, ideally $61 or less before adding this Super SWAN to your diversified and properly constructed portfolio (no REIT is a good bond alternative). The official iREIT on Alpha fair value target is $67.00 and that's why Brad has recommended buying Ventas on a price pullback (so $65 or less seems reasonable).

