Screening For Critical Mission Infrastructure Value

That’s why I’m more than ready and willing to look into infrastructure opportunities such as fiber optic network REITs, cell tower REITs, and a few specialty names.

The $2 trillion global listed infrastructure universe consists primarily of companies that own and operate these assets.

To be sure, the U.S. federal government does spend an absolute ton of money on infrastructure projects every year.

Typically, when we think of infrastructure, we think about roadways and bridges and power supplies.

Why?

Because that’s how the government talks about “infrastructure spending,” especially during election season.

“If you elect me, I’ll ensure you don’t spend half your commute cursing the roadways,” one politician will promise. “Trust me.”

“Oh yeah?” another will counter. “If you elect me, that bridge work that adds 10 minutes to your trip – each way – will be done in half the time originally cited. Plus, I’ll do it in a way that actually cuts carbon emissions! Those cuddly polar bears up in the Arctic circle have nothing to fear from my brilliant spending plan!”

Not to be a cynic or anything, but either way, they’re probably lying - just shouting sweet big nothings into our largely deafened ears until we think, “Well, why not? He can’t be worse than the last guy. Right?”

That’s always the hope, no matter how many times we’re proven wrong.

To be sure, the U.S. federal government does spend an absolute ton of money on infrastructure projects every year. We’re talking about “hundreds of billions of dollars every year on infrastructure and other investments – either directly or through grants to state and local governments.”

That’s straight from the profligate pony’s mouth: i.e., the Congressional Budget Office.

Want that broken down a bit further? After all, those “hundreds of billions of dollars” mentioned does include “other investments.” In 2015, this category apparently included $293 billion in “nondefense investment,” whatever that means, and $180 billion in defense investment.

Apparently, though, some of that was infrastructure related. And then there’s the $416 billion it spent on pure infrastructure plays in 2014.

It therefore seems safe to say that, yes, the U.S. government spends a lot in this regard.

Photo Source

Not Your Normal REITs

In said government’s defense, there’s a whole lot of infrastructure to take into account in the United States of America. According to the Federal Highway Administration, as cited by Reference.com, there are 46,876 miles of interstate highway alone.

Again, that’s just highways and byways that cross state lines. It says nothing about less connective state roads, county roads and your average city or neighborhood streets.

It also doesn’t include train tracks, the 450,000 miles worth of high-voltage power lines, or the 160,000 miles of overhead transmission lines further bringing this nation together.

That’s a lot to handle. And I genuinely am thankful for everything government-mandated money has granted us at the federal, state, and county levels.

Still, I’d argue that – between all of the bureaucratic red tape, the “misappropriations” on government officials’ parts, and the tendency by others to take advantage of such fallibility – private business entities can usually do it better.

This might all sound like I’m switching gears entirely from my normal real estate focus to start recommending construction companies. But I’m not.

Interesting though those investments might be, I’ll leave that subject matter for someone else to write about. I’d much rather use this space to talk about real estate investment trusts, or REITs, as usual.

It’s just that we’re deviating from our “normal” focus today to look into less traditional examples. I know that the “real estate” part of REIT might seem restrictive, but it’s anything but.

That’s why I’m more than ready and willing to look into infrastructure opportunities such as fiber optic network REITs and cell tower REITs. I can’t promise you that the government is going to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on them to keep them up and running.

But I can present quite the profitable picture nonetheless.

Photo Source

What These REITs Are Working With

Since we started off talking about your average, old-fashioned forms of infrastructure and all the miles they individually take up, let’s talk a few more numbers, this time more high-tech and 21st-century style.

As of 2016, there were almost 290 million internet users in the U.S. all by its little lonesome. That easily made it one of the world’s largest online markets, according to statista.com. And no doubt that figure has only gone up in the two and a half years since.

As a more recent article on the subject from the same site says:

Advances in telecommunication technology have been significant in recent years. These advances have led to a level of connectivity never seen before. The number of smartphone users in the U.S. has risen steadily over the last several years, and forecasts estimate that smartphone penetration in North America will also continue to rise steadily into the future.

That growth has helped launch so many startups that it’s hard to keep track of them all. And, as we’ve already mentioned, it’s also helped the REIT world grow a good bit bigger, more influential - and more investable.

Keep reading to get my take on some of the best and brightest in that field.

The Profit Power of REITs Right There in Your Hands

In a recent research report, Cohen & Steers explains,

...the emergence of new property types over the past decade, such as cell towers, data centers and alternative housing, has shifted the U.S. REIT market to be structurally less cyclical and more tied to long-term growth trends such as the rise of e-commerce and demographic changes.

In a separate research report, Cohen & Steers explains,

...the backdrop for listed infrastructure remains positive amid slowing global growth: company fundamentals are generally healthy and valuations are only in line with their historical premium to global equities.

According to Cohen & Steers, "infrastructure assets form the backbone networks that support essential services enabling communities to function and economies to grow." The $2 trillion global listed infrastructure universe consists primarily of companies that own and operate these assets, grouped into four main categories:

To be clear, I’m not a midstream energy or transportation analyst, so I’m not going to provide you with research on these companies (although The Dividend Kings covers all of these sectors).

As most know, my expertise is REITs and for that reason I’ll stay in my circle of competence. Within our REIT coverage universe, there are 11 REITs that we consider infrastructure-focused.

Some of these are oriented towards critical-mission technology such as American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), Unit Group (UNIT), and SBA Communications (SMA). Others are focused on energy infrastructure, such as Hannon Armstrong (HASI) and CorEnergy (CORR).

In this report I also decided to include broader infrastructure sectors such as outdoor media (billboards) and prisons. Although these two sectors are more volatile, they’re an important part of the economy and some investors (not all) enjoy their specialized attributes. Within the outdoor media sector we include Outfront Media (OUT) and Lamar Outdoor (LAMR). The two prison REITs are Geo Group (GEO) and CoreCivic (CXW).

As you can see below, we recommended the top three infrastructure REITs and they have returned an average of 49.2% year to date:

Source: iREIT

Back in October 2018 we recommended OUT as a Strong Buy and since that article was published shares have returned over 54% (we downgraded OUT to a BUY a few weeks ago). We also recommended LMRK in September 2018 (while other we’re arguing “don’t be blinded by the yield”) and since that time shares have returned 37%.

And our No. 1 infrastructure pick is HASI, a misunderstood REIT that we have been bullish on for some time. Last year, while shares were beaten down, we stood by this clean energy REIT and shares have returned over 71% (since our article in February 2018).

We have also been bullish in the cell tower sector and CCI has been our (cell tower) REIT of choice. You may recall that in October 2016 I explained that President Trump owned CCI (as per FEC filings) and since that article shares have returned an average of 24% annualized.

We also like CORR and in October 2017 we explained the company was becoming a “mainstream REIT.” We’ve been pleased with the steadfast performance since then (average annual return of 14%), but far from big run in 2016 when the small-cap returned a whopping 155%.

Of course, many are familiar with UNIT and after the bone-crushing Winstream (WIN) bankruptcy we downgraded to a SELL. More recently we revised the outlook in a “cigar butt” series which we explained,

...any very highly risk-tolerant deep-value investors interested in buying Uniti today should do so with a focus on short-term profits, rather than with an expectation of strong future organic cash flow or dividend growth.

Finally, we have been covering the prison sector for a while and I explained in a recent article that “prisons are critical to the U.S. infrastructure system and it would be difficult for them to be replaced – they are mission critical”. That particular article received over 340 comments with the pros and cons for the asset class.

The Peer Lab

Now let’s take a closer look at the broader infrastructure sector REITs, starting with leverage:

As you can see, American Tower (AMT) and CCI are the only investment-grade-rated REITs. Keep that in mind when you’re allocating capital, because higher leverage makes the dividends riskier. Now take a look at the growth forecast for these REITs.

Keep in mind, we use core per share for HASI (this is a commercial mREIT) and EBITDA for LMRK (this is an MLP that has a REIT subsidiary. Also, LMRK is now providing AFFO per share).

Source: iREIT

This chart provides a good snapshot of the growth potential for these companies, notably, SBAC is growing AFFO per share by an average of 11% per share and the two cell tower REITs (AMT and CCI) are growing AFFO in the high single-digit range. CXW also stands out for its growth potential (11% in 2019) and OUT has healthy growth prospects as well (7% in 2019).

As I explained above, many of these REITs are hitting on all cylinders so it's important to take a closer look at valuation:

Source: iREIT

In closing: Many of these infrastructure-focused REITs have become expensive and that leaves us with three picks: UNIT (Strong Spec Buy), OUT (Buy on a pullback), and CXW (a Buy). All three of these REITs are much more speculative and investors should examine the risks (as I have outlined in previous articles).

One other idea

Although Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) is not a REIT, if you’re comfortable with a K1 and this risk profile of a limited partnership, then this stock could be a terrific way to gain access to the “$100+ trillion economic megatrend that is likely to play out over decades”. As explained in an article in May 2019,

While there are lots of dividend blue-chips that can potentially deliver 12% to 15% total returns over the next five to 10 years, few can realistically hope to put up such market-crushing returns for 50 years or more. But thanks to its diversified, recession-resistant and highly recurring cash flow, Brookfield Infrastructure’s distribution isn’t just safe during a recession but is likely to keep growing at management’s planned 5% to 9% no matter what the economy is doing. And, the combination of a massive global growth runway in infrastructure of every kind, backed by the world’s best hard asset managers/investors and a mountain of low-cost capital, means that Brookfield’s safe and generous payout is likely to grow at 5% to 9% for the foreseeable future.

Source: BIP Investor Presentation

With a distribution yield of 4.8% and a distribution growth target of 5%–9% annually, BIP offers an attractive risk-adjusted total return to its unitholders. BIP is globally diversified – and one of the few pure-play, publicly traded, global infrastructure vehicles that owns a portfolio of high-quality premier utilities, energy, transport and data infrastructure operations with stable cash flows, high margins and strong internal growth prospects.

Source: BIP Investor Presentation

This utilities segment is geographically diverse, spanning five countries — Australia, the United States, Colombia, Brazil and the U.K. The transport segment is geographically diverse with large rail operations in Australia and South America, toll roads in South America and India and a portfolio of ports across North America, Asia Pacific, the U.K. and Europe.

The energy transmission, distribution and storage services provide natural gas midstream operations and distributed energy control infrastructure operations spanning Canada, the United States, India and Australia. The data operations segment consists of tower infrastructure operations in France and data storage operations in the U.S., Brazil and Australia.

Source: BIP Investor Presentation

We consider BIP the safest way to play infrastructure, recognizing that shares are not overvalued, and the portfolio is highly diversified. As I pointed out, you get a K1 and BIP is externally managed by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

Source: Yahoo Finance Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Join the iREIT on Alpha Marketplace Service... Our Equity REIT Research delivers event analysis, stock ideas and property sector themes for our customers and clients. The team covers 18 property sectors ranging from health care to data centers to net lease. Our product mix includes single stock (in depth) Equity REITs (small, mid and large cap), thematic (market themes), commercial mortgage REITs, preferreds, and bonds. We have assembled highly-skilled analysts to assist investors manage risk while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and Rhino Tracker...





Disclosure: I am/we are long CORR, HASI, LMRK, CCI, OUT, CXW, UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.