Despite our preference for pure-play REITs, we like the diversification offered by WPC but the price is too high right now.

Its focus on warehouse and industrial has helped spur investor interest and driven the price up to an all-time high.

WPC is probably one of the most attractively diversified net lease REITs with diversification across property types and countries very difficult to replicate.

Unfortunately, not the way I feel about the pricing on the stock you are about to read about. It's great when we get an idea and find the right company to invest in because a lot of work goes into figuring out the company's business model, future prospects, and last but not least, valuation. When we do the research on a company and everything looks good, we start to get excited - and if the valuation is good, we pull the trigger, but if it's not, then it almost seems like we did the work for nothing.

That is not necessarily the case since prices and valuations change and we have reminded our Income Strategist members of those opportunities when the price and valuations were ripe for investing long after we had analyzed the company.

We recently published an article on 3M Company (MMM) which many of you know as the manufacturer of almost all things sticky. This one was a bit different because valuation didn't even come into play. The stock was cheap but the company has some issues to sort out and so we put a reminder on our calendar to check in on it from time to time.

That's where we are today with W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC), but more because of valuation than the company's operations.

W.P. Carey: A Strong Net Lease REIT That Isn't Priced Right

Source: Spectator Shop

W.P. Carey Inc. is one of the largest net lease REITs with a diversified portfolio of 1,168 net-lease properties covering over 134 million square feet. WPC acquires high quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, and retail properties, and manages them through long-term leases with built-in rent increases. WPC has a well-diversified portfolio by property type, geographic location, and tenant industry, which, unlike many other US based REITs, has properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe.

The Portfolio

WPC’s portfolio and portfolio construction might be the strongest aspect of the company. The company has carefully and diligently constructed a strong portfolio that has created considerable shareholder value.

According to WPC’s 2018 annual report, WPC's investment strategy can be summed up in the following points:

To generate attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing in net-lease commercial real estate; To protect downside through combination of credit and real estate underwriting with sophisticated structuring; Acquire mission critical assets essential to a tenant’s operations; Create upside through lease escalations, credit improvements, and real estate appreciation; Capitalize on existing tenant relationships through accretive expansions, renovations, and follow-ons.

WPC typically acquires properties through sale-leaseback transactions. These are transactions where the seller leases back the property from WPC after the deal is closed. These transactions help the seller/tenant raise capital, or in some cases, companies that hold a considerable amount of real estate make strategic decisions to focus on their core business and decide to sell their real estate assets. WPC might also acquire existing single-tenant net lease properties as well as develop build to suit assets on a case by case basis.

The above strategy has helped W.P. Carey to dramatically outperform its peers since going public. From January 1998 to December 31, 2018, WPC’s total return was 1,157%, compared to 428% for the MSCI US REIT Index and 283% for the S&P 500.

Source: WPC Q1 2019 Presentation

As of 3/31/2019, WPC had 1,168 net lease properties totaling 133.5M square feet of space. The properties are leased to 310 separate clients with the top 10% of clients accounting for 23.2% of its annual base rent (“ABR”).

As we mentioned above, WPC is one of the most well diversified net lease REITs. It has invested in over 25 countries, with the majority of assets located in the US and European countries. This geographic diversity has protected WPC from being susceptible to regional recessions. WPC CEO Jason Fox has the following to say about the company’s geographic diversification:

Our concentration on the U.S. and the developed economies of northern and western Europe has enabled us to build scale in those regions as well as in-depth market knowledge and local networks that feed our larger pool of opportunities. A value-add component of our European diversification has been our ability to access the European public debt markets, further diversifying our capital sources. By matching euro-denominated lease revenues with euro-denominated debt, we reduce both the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and overall balance sheet risk.

Source: WPC Q1 2019 Presentation

WPC’s geographic diversification serves as a point of differentiation when compared to similar net lease REIT options as the majority of net lease REITs are located only in the United States. This gives the company exposure to other markets and economies, but the diversification also serves as a risk mitigator, particularly as some countries thrive while others struggle. It does, however, add additional complexities such as the risk of dealing with multiple jurisdictions and the laws and regulations pertaining to each, as well as exposure and risks regarding foreign exchange rates.

Property Type

WPC’s property type diversification includes industrial, warehouse, office, retail, self-storage, and others. Most of WPC’s portfolio (44%) consists of high-quality industrial/warehouse properties.

Source: WPC Q1 2019 Presentation

WPC’s larger concentration of industrial/warehouse properties is a notable difference when compared to other net lease REITs and might be the key as to why the stock has soared recently. Given the rise of e-commerce and push towards one-day delivery, companies have been growing their warehouse and industrial footprint to get close to their end customers. When looking at other net lease REITs, the majority of them are skewed towards single-tenant retail or service focused properties. For example, only 17% of STORE Capital’s (STOR) properties are industrial/warehouse type properties while the remainder are retail and services focused. Realty Income (O), by far the largest net lease REIT, has almost all of its portfolio invested in Retail.

Tenant Industry

WPC’s tenants conduct business in over 15 different industries with only 21% of the company’s ABR coming from tenants whose primary business is retail stores. Of WPC’s 310 tenants, 28.6% of them are investment grade.

Source: WPC Q1 2019 Presentation

WPC’s top 10 tenants drive 23.2% of the company’s total ABR. The tenant mix varies widely in terms of industry and property type. WPC’s top tenant is U-Haul, which rents 78 net-lease self-storage properties and generates $36M in ABR. It should be noted that U-Haul’s weighted average lease term is only 5.1 years, which is substantially lower than WPC’s average of 10.2 years. This is actually good, as we explain later.

In addition to U-Haul, WPC’s top tenants have net leases for office space, retail properties, hotels, dealerships, distribution facilities, and industrial properties. Notably, 4 of the top 10 tenants have properties located in Europe and account for 10.3% of WPC’s ABR.

Source: WPC Q1 2019 Presentation

When compared to peers, WPC has the second most diversified tenant base (measured by top 5 tenants, based on current annual rent) behind STORE Capital and similar to Spirit Realty (SRC) at 15%. The top 5 tenants account for an average of 21.7% of total annual rent for the largest eight net lease REITs.

Source: WPC Q1 2019 Presentation

In addition to WPC’s portfolio diversification, the company boasts a strong weighted average lease term of 10.2 years. As shown below, 47.2% of WPC’s leases do not expire until after 2028.

Source: WPC Q1 2019 Presentation

At first glance, an average lease term of 10.2 years seems like a long time, but when compared to other net-lease REITs, it’s about average, as shown below. It should be noted that the metric is slightly skewed due to STORE Capital’s abnormally high average lease term of 14 years. When excluding STORE, the comparable term is 9.86 years.

Weighted Average Lease Term ("WALT") Company Name Years NNN National Retail 11.5 O Realty Income 9.2 SRC Spirit Realty 9.7 STOR STORE Capital* 14 VER VEREIT 8.7 WPC W.P. Carey 10.2 Net Lease Average 10.55 *See STORE Capital report

In addition to WPC’s long lease terms, the company has reported strong occupancy of 98.2% as of 3/31/2019. As shown below, the company has been able to maintain an occupancy rate of at least 96.6% over the last 12 years, which includes the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

Source: WPC Q1 2019 Presentation

As of 3/31/2019, 99% of its leases have contractual rent increases, allowing for built-in revenue growth. Additionally, 63% of WPC’s rent escalations are tied the U.S. Consumer Price Index (“CPI”) creating somewhat of an inflation hedge. This is important because while long-term leases are good for revenue stability and predictability, they prevent landlords from increasing rents to keep pace with inflation when inflation is high. The fact that rent escalators are tied to CPI helps WPC hedge against inflation despite the longer-term leases, essentially getting both revenue stability and inflation protection.

The one exception is U-Haul, which we mentioned earlier has an average term of 5 years. While this may be a risk when it comes time to renew, in periods of high inflation, it's better that WPC would be able to raise rents if needed to match prevailing market rates. While the CPI link might already take care of these potential increases, WPC still has 37% of its leases not tied to CPI.

Source: WPC Q1 2019 Presentation

While consistent CPI-linked and fixed rent increases are a source of growth for WPC, the company’s primary driver of growth is through acquisitions. Since the beginning of 2018, WPC has invested $1.2B, comprised of $1.0B of on-balance sheet acquisitions and $163M of capital investment projects. Looking at net lease peers for 2018, the average acquisition volume was $972M. WPC was right about at average with $940M in total acquisitions for 2018. This was dwarfed by Realty Income and STORE Capital, which invested $1.8B and $1.6B in 2018 each, respectively.

Source: Author calculations from company websites

The amount of assets acquired by WPC in 2018 is in line with peers on an absolute basis and is also consistent with its size relative to those of its peers. When compared to market cap, WPC invested 7% of its current market cap for 2018 acquisitions which is comparable to all but STORE Capital's 21%.

Balance Sheet

An important factor when considering and evaluating REITs is the amount of leverage being used as a source of funding. While leverage is a valuable tool when building and scaling REITs, it can be dangerous, especially in a rising rate environment. That risk has been put to rest for the time being by the possibility of Fed rate cuts, but it is important to understand how WPC finances it substantial acquisition volume through a combination of debt and equity.

Over the last several years, WPC has made a concentrated effort towards maintaining its credit rating. As of 3/31/2019, WPC had $6.4B in total debt which accounted for 32% of the company’s $19.7B capitalization.

Source: WPC Q1 2019 Presentation

Since 2013, WPC has decreased its secured debt by 19% and increased the amount of unencumbered assets on its balance sheet. This is important because if needed, WPC can leverage its unencumbered assets to raise additional cash.

Source: WPC Q1 2019 Presentation

Comparing WPC’s leverage metrics to its peers' as of 3/31/2019, its debt/equity is slightly below the average at 48%, while its net debt/EBITDA is slightly above average at 5.8x.

On a net debt to EBITDA ratio, WPC has the highest leverage among triple net lease peers shown below. At a net debt to EBITDA of 5.8, it is well above the average of 5.1x but still not dangerously high.

Financial Performance

WPC generates revenue two ways, through the operating and acquisition of income generating real estate and through the managing and advising of REITs. For the 3 months ending in March 2019, WPC generated $282 million in revenue from its real estate holdings and another $16 million from investment management.

The substantial increase in real estate revenue is primarily the result of increasing lease revenues and operating property revenues, primarily from the properties acquired in the CPA:17 merger, which took place on October 31, 2018. (Note, CPA:17 was a non-traded REIT that WPC advised. WPC merged with CPA:17 primarily in exchange for shares of common stock valued at approximately $5.9B. At the time of the acquisition, CPA:17 had 411 properties totaling 44M square feet of space and generated $379M in ABR.)

First-quarter AFFO increased by 45.8% from $114.9M in 1Q18 to $201.8M in 1Q19. This increase is primarily the result of a $46.3M increase in depreciation and amortization from $64.6M in 1Q18 to $111.1M in 1Q19 due to addition of property from acquisitions and the merger of CPA:17.

Looking at same-store ABR growth (i.e., excluding quarter-over-quarter acquisitions), WPC reported 1.5% growth. This rate of SS growth is consistent with the company's SS growth rate over the last 3 years and is driven primarily from the rent escalators embedded in the lease terms.

Source: WPC Q1 2019 Presentation

Another attractive feature of investing in WPC's stock is its consistent dividend growth. As of 3/31/2019, WPC had an annualized dividend of $4.13/share with a dividend yield of 5.3%. Since WPC’s conversion to a REIT in 2012, the company has been able to maintain a stable dividend payout. It has now increased its dividend 22 consecutive years and is well positioned operationally and financially to continue that streak.

Looking at a snapshot of WPC’s performance as of 6/10/2019, the company has a had a very strong year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 28.3%, and pushing right up on its 52-week high.

As a result of this strong performance, its valuation metrics are elevated with a P/AFFO of around 17x compared to its long-term average of around 12x. It now trades at the peer median despite historically trading at a discount to peers.

Analysts also expect a decline in AFFO of 7% in 2019, although FFO is expected to increase by 1%. The AFFO decline might put further pressure on the stock price, particularly since the AFFO multiple is already elevated.

My Take

WPC is a solid company and it is well-diversified geographically and by property type even though its industrial assets are what currently make the company so attractive to investors. Unfortunately, pricing has gotten ahead of valuation and I actually see some downside risk in the short term unless one thing happens – the company spins off its assets into a different REIT with pure-play property categories.

I'm a big believer in buying diversified REITs when investors have little interest in navigating the REIT environment or opportunities in different sub-sectors and different companies because they are typically less volatile than pure-play REITs. All the more so when it is diversified geographically outside the US. However, I'd much rather invest in pure-play REITs when I am able to.

If it were cheap, it might be a different story because it does offer both property and geographic diversification you can't replicate easily. I'll sit tight for now waiting for the stock to drop or maybe management decides to unlock some of the value embedded in each property type by spinning off each property type into its own separate entities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O,STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.