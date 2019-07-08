Brazil Power Transmission Companies Axe General Electric After Explosions

GE gas turbine worker. Source: Barron's

General Electric's (GE) revenue and earnings have been in decline. GE bulls believe new CEO Larry Culp can change things. If the U.S. economy has peaked, then the diminution in GE's cyclical businesses is the natural order of things. GE's core Power business is also facing stronger headwinds than its other operations. After explosions, certain Brazil power transmission companies have removed GE equipment:

After an unusual number of explosions, several Brazilian power transmission companies have started removing a piece of equipment made by General Electric Co (GE.N), a blow for GE’s Brazil unit as it battles competing suppliers from China and India. There are close to 700 pieces of that equipment in Brazil’s grid, each costing up to 100,000 reais ($26,000). Power transmission companies have already launched tenders to buy replacement transformers while they discuss the costs and a schedule for the changes with GE and regulators.

GE contends there is no evidence the explosions were caused by failures of its equipment. Brazil's electrical energy regulator believes the problems lies with GE's equipment. Brazil's Taesa and Colombia's ISA have reportedly started replacing GE model CTH-550 transformers. China's State Grid Corporation could be next to replace GE equipment within its network in Brazil.

This Is The Wrong Time For Quality Issues

The transformers were manufactured by GE's Power Division, which was supposed to be the company's growth engine. Power has struggled, particularly after the acquisition of Alstom's (OTCPK:ALSMY) (OTCPK:AOMFF) Power division a few years ago. Efforts to turn around the unit have been fruitless thus far. Power has been beset by falling orders and shrinking margins. In Q1 2019 Power generated revenue of $5.7 billion, down 22% Y/Y. Segment profit was $80 million, which equated to a segment profit margin of 1%; this was paltry by GE standards.

GE recently divulged Power is expected to generate significant negative cash flow in 2019. The unit's struggles come amid a disruption by alternative energy sources and a difficult competitive landscape. Power currently has to compete with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Mitsubishi (MUFG) for new orders. Some now worry that GE could be shut out of the Chinese market if China builds its own turbines:

Tusa worries that gas turbines built by the company’s GE Power division could be shut out of the Chinese market because China wants to build its own turbines in the future. At the Electrical Products Group conference in Florida last week, Culp reiterated his plans to fix the power division and improve corporate liquidity. But he faced new questions about the turnaround after General Electric rival Siemens raised the possibility of new Chinese competition entering the power market.

This implies that Power, Mitsubishi and Siemens could be fighting over a shrinking pie. That said, this is the wrong time for Power's current clients to question the quality of its equipment.

Will Poor Earnings Impact The Share Price?

At some point, the loss of orders in Brazil could further hurt revenue and earnings at Power. In an environment where financial markets continue to melt up, it appears that GE's earnings may not matter. Total revenue and segment profit from GE's core businesses ("NewCo") fell by Y/Y by 5% and 19%, respectively. NewCo's operations, which include Power, Aviation and Renewable Energy, are cyclical in nature. GE bulls believe NewCo will rebound, but if the economy has peaked, this could be as good as it gets.

In my opinion, if broader markets continue to melt up, it could delay the true price discovery for GE's shares. One would normally value a stock based on current and future earnings. However, the potential for asset sales at elevated prices has led to speculation in GE's fair value. The company recently announced it was selling its biopharma business to Danaher (DHR) for $21.4 billion. The deal will help the company pare its $108 billion debt load and improve its credit metrics. I previously estimated that after the biopharma sale GE's debt/EBITDA would still exceed 6x.

GE currently has $73 billion in cash and securities and $108 billion of debt. About $35 billion of its cash and securities is held in its investment portfolio, the lion's share of which supports obligations in GE's run-off insurance operations. Moody's has acknowledged the weakness at Power, yet added liquidity from the biopharma sale could mean Moody's may not change GE's credit rating:

Moody’s, for its part, noted the sale of GE’s biopharma business to Danaher improves corporate liquidity, but performance at GE Power remains weak. None of that, however, qualifies as news for equity investors today. What’s more, “stable” at a bond-rating agency isn’t a call on the underlying business. It simply means Moody’s is unlikely to change the bond rating soon.

I believe the one thing that could cause GE's share price to collapse would be a ratings downgrade. The thought of higher rates for the company's $108 billion debt load could hurt sentiment. Sans a ratings downgrade, the stock could rise and fall with broader markets.

Conclusion

Power's continued demise makes GE a sell.

