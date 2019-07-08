Dissecting Thermo Fisher Scientific's Success Over The Past Decade

The stock is modestly overvalued, but not too far off from an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

Whether you are already aware or not, high-tech industrial, analytical and laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) has been an extraordinary investment over the past decade. To define extraordinary, investors have realized annual returns exceeding 20% per annum throughout the decade. A $10,000 investment made 10 years ago would be worth more than $75,000 today. In fact, the company has outperformed just about every peer of its size and market type.

(Source: YCharts)

So, what has been the driver of Thermo Fisher's success over this time frame? The company has vastly improved its core operating metrics. In addition, management has done well positioning the company in markets that will be part of solving large scale solutions in the years to come. These growth opportunities have driven strong top and bottom line growth that continues to propel Thermo Fisher's intrinsic value higher each year. We look at this, and why investors should have Thermo Fisher Scientific on their watch list for when the stock market eventually offers a better buying opportunity.

Performance Overview

(Source: YCharts)

Thermo Fisher Scientific has experienced immense growth throughout the decade. This has been driven both by organic growth and an aggressive acquisition strategy (more on that later). Over the past 10 years, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 8.78% and EPS at a CAGR of 12.20%.

We will look at the underlying operating metrics of Thermo Fisher Scientific to gain a better of understanding of the company's stretch of success.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying Lincoln Electric's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

(Source: YCharts)

A clear ingredient to Thermo Fisher's success has been the company's ability to become drastically more profitable. Operating margin has improved notably, as has the company's conversion rate of turning sales dollars into free cash flow. This, combined with high-single digit revenue growth, has led to annual free cash flow streams that exceed $4 billion (over the trailing 12-month period). We would like to see a higher cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI), but this can take a hit when a company utilizes heavy M&A (and the metric has clearly trended upward since bottoming four years ago).

The last area that we look at before moving on is the balance sheet. When a company makes numerous acquisitions, it can be easy for management to lean too heavily on the balance sheet and accrue debt. Too much debt can lead to liquidity troubles and take away from a company's ability to return cash to shareholders.

(Source: YCharts)

Thermo Fisher has not been afraid of swinging for the fences over the years with mega-blockbuster acquisitions of Life Technologies ($13.6 billion) completed in 2014 and Patheon ($7.2 billion) completed in 2017. This in addition to many smaller deals over the years. While the company's leverage ratio currently sits above our "warning sign" threshold of 2.5X EBITDA, the leverage ratio is quickly declining. Barring any future deals in the Patheon size range, the financial situation at Thermo Fisher is quickly stabilizing.

Returning Cash To Shareholders (or Lack Thereof)

Thermo Fisher is a little different than the typical companies we cover. We usually focus on dividend growth stocks - and while Thermo Fisher pays a dividend, it really isn't the reason you would want to own the stock. The company's current dividend totals $0.76 per share but yields just 0.25%.

(Source: YCharts)

Without a meaningful growth streak to speak of and a cash flow payout ratio of just 6%, the dividend seems like a bit of a "token" offering by Thermo Fisher. The same goes for stock buybacks, where enough is spent to cancel out dilution from equity offerings (such as the company's $2.2 billion offering to raise capital to help fund the Life Technologies deal), but not much else.

(Source: YCharts)

The reason for Thermo Fisher holding back on these expenditures is simply because the cash is needed elsewhere. The company's heavy M&A strategy requires cash streams to keep the balance sheet from becoming too debt-laden. In addition, Thermo Fisher spends a ton of money on research & development, approximately 4% of annual revenue.

(Source: YCharts)

Given the value creation from consistent, strong revenue/earnings growth, investors are probably fine with this course of action. Buybacks really haven't been needed, and the dividend pales in comparison to the capital gains achieved over time.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

When investors are looking at Thermo Fisher Scientific and see its track record, the next logical question becomes, "Can this growth be sustained"? Due to a few drivers, we are bullish on continued growth at the company.

(Source: Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Presentation)

First and most obvious, Thermo Fisher will continue to seek out strategic M&A opportunities. Management has projected that total available capital between next year and 2022 will be approximately $29 billion. Currently, about 65% is projected to be spent on M&A (about $20 billion). We expect that the company will focus on expanding its higher-margin business segments. Currently, its largest segment (Lab Products and Services) is also its least profitable, with an operating margin of just 12.5%. While Thermo Fisher is a huge player in its industries, there are hundreds of smaller players that offer plenty of M&A potential.

(Source: Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Presentation)

We also like the company's growth runway in emerging markets. Half of its revenues stem from North America, resulting in a nice growth runway in regions such as China, Europe, the Pacific, and MEA (Middle East - Africa).

(Source: Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Presentation)

Growth has been exceptionally strong in China, where Thermo Fisher generates half of its revenues classified as coming from "high-growth or emerging markets". The country's population density and emerging middle class present problems that Thermo Fisher is equipped to help solve, including air pollution, food safety, and healthcare.

Thermo Fisher's growth record over the past decade is impressive, but there are risks present to the company's trajectory moving forward. Its strong ties with China could be impacted if tensions between the US and China continue to escalate over tariffs and other trade practices. Furthermore, the company relies heavily on the innovation of the healthcare industry. Disruptive regulations by governing bodies could also have the potential to disrupt business at Thermo Fisher if research spending is cut or pulled back. Ultimately though, we feel that the growth trajectory is quite stable.

Valuation

Thermo Fisher stock is currently trading near its highs at $300 per share. This means that the stock has appreciated roughly 50% from its 52-week lows set last summer. Despite this, the stock's current earnings multiple is surprisingly reasonable. Analyst consensus is projecting full-year EPS of $12.11, which places the stock at a P/E ratio of 24.77X. Despite the market trading at all-time highs, the stock still trades at a discount to its 10-year median P/E ratio of 26.56X.

Unfortunately, we get a different result when we look at valuation from a free cash flow perspective. The company's current yield of just 3.51% is near its lowest point over the past 10 years, indicating that the stock is overbought based on the cash streams it is producing.

(Source: YCharts)

It may be unwise to expect a very low P/E ratio for a stock growing earnings at double digits, but such a low FCF yield is difficult to overlook. Thermo Fisher stock likely sits somewhere in the range of modest overvaluation. If the market were to correct and bring shares down about 15%, the resulting share price of $255 would result in an attractive multiple of 21X - a great long-term entry point for investors.

Wrapping Up

Thermo Fisher Scientific offers a great assortment of traits that make it an intriguing company to invest in. An industrial stock with highly sophisticated solutions creates value in the market place and gives the company the ability to grow as it solves current/future problems within society. The company continues to expand its margins and generate increasing amounts of cash flow. Management's ability to turn those into strategic acquisitions gives Thermo Fisher a nice growth runway in the years ahead.

