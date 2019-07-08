Equity Residential's Urban Millennial Strategy

EQR, one of the two largest real estate investment trusts in the residential sub-sector and has an S&P credit rating of A-.

EQR has 80,000 apartments in urban or highly walkable, close-in suburban areas where residents can live, work and play.

This is the third in a series of articles about real estate investment trusts with A or A- credit ratings from Standard & Poor's.

The knowledge-based economy and Equity Residential

Equity Residential (EQR) is a REIT founded in 1993 by current Chairman Sam Zell to acquire, develop and manage rental apartments.

Since 2005, EQR has focused on urban and high-density suburban markets in strong economic growth centers of the knowledge-based economy that is "driven by the development, management, and spread of technologies that yield greater productivity and inclusive growth across economic sectors."

EQR believes these urban and highly walkable, close-in suburban assets are where today’s young (and young at heart) renters want to live, work and play. The portfolio has 310 properties with 80,061 apartment units, primarily in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

When you visit Equity Residential’s website, you see an attractive, airy apartment framed by a beautiful urban skyline, accompanied by a question: "Where do you want to live?" A bar underneath invites you to "Enter a City, Neighborhood, Zip Code or Property Name." This begins your tour of EQR.

Website visitors can scroll down to a "Live with us" section with large cityscape photo buttons for New York, Washington, D.C. San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Orange County, Inland Empire, Denver, Stamford and Ft. Lauderdale.

With a market capitalization of $28.131 billion, EQR is the second largest REIT in the residential sub-sector, neck-and-neck with AvalonBay Communities (AVB) at $28.324 billion. EQR has a Standard & Poor’s credit rating of A-. In Q1 2019, EQR reported 28¢ earnings per share and funds from operations of 82¢ per share. The company produced same store revenue growth of 3.1% with 96.3% occupancy. EQR is in the S&P 500.

Upscale millennials are Equity Residential's world

The urban centers of this knowledge-based economy attract highly skilled millennials. Equity Residential believes the demand for rental housing today is driven primarily by these 78 million millennials, born between 1981 and 2000, who comprise the largest segment of the U.S. population.

Millennials are disproportionately renters. They want an urban lifestyle, are delaying or foregoing marriage and are avoiding home ownership in very expensive markets. 40% of EQR residents are single residents.

Equity Residential has a selective geographic footprint with high barriers to entry due to limits on new supply because of land scarcity or government regulation. EQR is well-positioned to grow their share of these technology-savvy urban adults who seek an upscale apartment convenient to their workplace, public transportation and to amenities within walking distance.

Equity Residential has learned how to attract and serve the millennials, also known as the Echo Boom Generation. EQR uses digital marketing (each virtual or self-guided tour of a unit saves 30 minutes of staff time) and new smart home technologies for IoT, the Internet of Things. EQR is spending $800 per unit for IoT capability upgrades in anticipation of the arrival of 5G technology. EQR enjoys high resident demand and retention.

The company believes the impact of the millennials cannot be overstated. The largest sub-segment of this group is now 28 years old. The median EQR resident is 33. Only 15% of EQR residents are over 50. EQR expects continued growth from the millennials and from the generation Z group that will follow. Gen Z comprises more than 70 million people born between 2001 and 2014. The company believes it is extremely well-positioned to benefit for many years to come from the large impact of these two generations on rental housing.

EQR's strong, veteran leadership

Equity Residential's seasoned management has refined its approach through many years of experience. Chairman Sam Zell is a legendary figure in real estate. He has provided visionary leadership and industry contacts. Trustee and former Chief Executive Officer David Neithercut (2006-2018) led EQR through its transformational portfolio shift from suburban garden apartments to urban and high-density suburban areas with mid-rise and high-rise communities. New CEO Mark Parrell has worked with EQR’s finances since 1999, and served as Chief Financial Officer since 2007.

EQR depends on a growing economy to provide high incomes for their mostly young, very skilled target demographic. The company believes these jobs are essential to today’s economy and therefore relatively safe.

Financial performance of Equity Residential

In Equity Residential's Q1 2019 earnings release, CEO Mark Parrell stated: "We reported operating results that exceeded our expectations driven by strong demand across all our markets combined with reduced new supply in New York and Boston. As we enter the busiest leasing period of the year, we are well positioned to deliver full year results near the top end of our guidance range if current trends continue." EQR reported "normalized funds from operations" of 82¢ in Q1 2019, up from 77¢ in Q1 2018. EQR expects normalized FFO for Q2 2019 to be between 82¢ and 86¢, and normalized FFO for 2019 to be between $3.34 to $3.44.

Equity Residential generates $250 to $300 million in annual free cash flow after dividends and capital expenditures. EQR's strong balance sheet enables the company to fund internal redevelopment and acquisitions through cash and debt.

EQR's financial strength is reflected in its $520 million development pipeline, including the $410 million, 469-unit, 44-story West End Tower in Boston. Another $800 million of recently completed developments will contribute more than $40 million to net operating income in 2019.

Funds from operations, or FFO

Funds from operation is a commonly used metric for assessing a REIT's performance. Most REITs pay more in dividends than they report in earnings per share because they have high non-cash charges (such as depreciation) against earnings, even though in most cases the property that's being depreciated for accounting purposes is actually growing in market value. REITs pay dividends out of funds from operations. As noted above, EQR reports "normalized funds from operations."

For the F.A.S.T. Graph below, I chose the FFO option and for comparison purposes, the adjusted earnings for each year as reported by F.A.S.T. Graphs is provided in the table below the FFO earnings.

The F.A.S.T. Graph indicates slow but relatively steady FFO growth (dark green area), with continued growth estimated through 2021. Dividend growth (light green area) essentially has tracked FFO growth. Since mid-2010, EQR's price (the black line) has followed a relatively tight range above and below the price/FFO ratio. The current P/FFO ratio is 23.41, above the "Normal P/FFO ratio" (the blue line) of 20.98, which F.A.S.T. Graphs calculates by removing the high and low P/FFO ratio for the period.

(FFO Graph and Operating Earnings Per Share Table from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The Equity Residential dividend

CEO Mark Parrell stated in the Q1 earnings release: "The strength of our business currently and our confidence in its long term prospects led our Board of Trustees to increase our common dividend by 5.1% in March 2019." The increase was from 54¢ per quarter to 56.75¢, or $2.16 to $2.27 annually.

At a $77.92 closing price on July 5, 2019, and a quarterly dividend of $.5675, or $2.27 annually, EQR's current yield is 2.91%.

Simply Safe Dividends gives Equity Residential a dividend safety score of 61 (with 50 being average).

From 2014-2018, EQR's high yield averaged 3.68%, ranging from 3.4% in 2017 to 3.9% in 2014 and 2018.

The culmination of Equity Residential's portfolio transformation occurred in 2016 with the sale of 30,000 apartments and $4 billion distributed via special dividends to shareholders, described in EQR's Q4 2016 earnings call.

What is an appropriate valuation for Equity Residential?

EQR’s 52-week price range has been $62.40 to $79.47. The current price is just 2.0% off the 52-week high. The mid-point of the 52-week price range is $70.94. The low price occurred on October 12, 2018. The high price was reached on June 20, 2019.

The Stock Selection Guide is a tool developed in the early 1950s by the (then) National Association of Investment Clubs (now BetterInvesting.org). It helps an investor determine a possible price range for the next 5 years, using selected data from the past 10 years, augmented by one's judgment about factors that may enhance or impede growth.

(Author computations using Better Investing's Stock Selection Guide)

Estimated high price. F.A.S.T. Graphs projects EPS growth of 9% in 2020 and 11% in 2021. Better Investing reported analyst estimates of 9.8% annually. From a 2018 base of $1.77, I estimated EPS growth of 10%, for a potential high EPS of $2.85. I chose the current price/earnings ratio of 52.6 as a possible high P/E. I multiplied $2.85 by 52.6 to arrive at a possible high price of $149.90. (Just as for most REITs, FFO or AFFO is a better indicator than EPS of a REIT's strength, one cannot compare a REIT's price/earnings ratio with a company in another sector.)

Estimated low price. The average low price for the past 5 years has been $57.30. The 2018 low was $55.00. The 5-year high yield of 3.93% appears to support a price (at the current dividend) of $57.80. I chose $55.00 as a possible low price.

Price range. A possible 5-year price range of $55.00 to $149.90 represents a swing of $94.90. The lower 25% is a "buy" range, the upper 25% is a "sell" range and the middle 50% is a "hold" range.

Buy and sell ranges. The "buy" range is $55.00 to $78.70 (the lower ¼ of the range). The "sell" range is $126.20 to $149.90 (the upper ¼ of the range).

Equity Residential is in the buy range, but just barely. One could choose a more conservative maximum buy price target of $70.94, the mid-point of the 52-week price range (equal to a 3.20% yield). I would prefer an entry point that is nearer EQR's 5-year high yield of 3.9%, which would be $58.21 at the current annualized $2.27 dividend. (Note that in the last 5 years, EPR's yield never reached 4.0%.) I do not have a position in EQR, and I would consider initiating a one-third position at a 3.5% yield, which would be $64.86. I've set an alert at Custom Stock Alerts for that price. Each investor must choose an appropriate margin of safety.

Some things to watch for with Equity Residential

Watch for a periodic "Investor Update," an excellent overview of operations and can be downloaded as a pdf such as the June 2019 update.

Watch for changes in the economic outlook for EQR’s geographic locations. The Q1 2019 earnings call noted that EQR benefits from a shortage of competitive supply in their Boston and New York markets. Equity Residential properties in Washington, D.C. will benefit from their proximity to the new Amazon HQ2 site, including their 326-unit at Pentagon Row.

Watch for housing preference changes for EQR's primary demographic group, the millennials as well as the younger generation Z.

Watch for signs of recession, rising interest rates or changes in tax law or regulatory policies such as rent controls, particularly in New York City, where some units are, or could be, subject to those controls.

Watch for indications of new construction in EQR’s markets, which could provide direct competition or oversupply.

In the event of a takeover attempt, watch for an issuance of up to 100 million preferred shares with rights that would prevent such a takeover.



I contribute to Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing where we offer a more in-depth analysis of individual companies. Try Margin of Safety Investing free for two weeks and get your first year for 20% off. Learn our 4-step investment process that top hedge funds use. Invest with us in a changing world that demands a margin of safety.







Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Ted Leach (Dividend Sleuth) with input from Kirk Spano and David Zanoni. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). Ted is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.