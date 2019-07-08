Equinor Cashes In Part Of Big Gain On Lundin Investment

After the transaction, Equinor will hold a 42.6% interest in the estimated 2.2–3.2 billion boe field, which is scheduled to start-up production in November.

In return, the company will get $650 million in cash and an additional 2.6% stake in the massive Johan Sverdrup field.

This weekend Equinor (the old StatOil) announced it was cashing in on a big rise in Lundin shares and selling a 16% holding in the company.

Equinor (EQNR) announced Sunday that it was selling a 16% interest in Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) at a ~9.6% below market price, but will get $650 million in cash and an additional 2.6% stake in the massive John Sverdrup field:

Note that Equinor will maintain a 4.9% interest in Lundin following the transaction.

20 wells have already been drilled into the reservoir - that includes 8 pre-drilled production wells and 12 pre-drilled water injection wells (to maximize resource recovery). As the slide above shows, first-oil is expected in November of this year and Phase I production is expected to climb to 440,000 boe by mid-2020. With Equinor's stake now at 42.6%, that equates to a net production take of an estimated 187,440 boe/d. Note that represents an 8.6 increase in overall production as compared to EQNR's Q1 level of 2.178 million boe/d.

Note that shares of Lundin have been relatively strong in the run-up to first oil at Johan Sverdrup:

Cashing in on its stake in Lundin - which Equinor CEO Satre says has more than doubled since 2016 - and at the same time increasing its share in a massive field and near-term production catalyst is good business, and shares are likely to see a boost on Monday morning.

That said, EQNR - like so many energy stocks - has been a laggard and is down ~14% YTD. Although the US$0.26/share quarterly dividend looks appealing (a yield of 5.2% based on Friday's $19.85 close), note unlike Canadian dividend-paying corporations, Equinor takes out foreign taxes even on US investors that hold the shares in a qualified retirement account, which reduces the yield further - as does the typical fee most brokerage companies charge dividend handling on foreign ADRs.

As a result, and due to what I call an "era of energy abundance," it is hard for me to get bullish on Equinor, and like many of the energy stocks I own, I have been pruning my position in Equinor over the last few years, and sold more last year in the upper $20s. My only mistake was not selling all my shares and watching the stock sink back to the $20 range.

That said, Johan Sverdrup is certainly a big catalyst for Equinor moving forward as these are Brent-based barrels and the project has been very positive. Recovery estimates keep going up, and Phase I development costs have dropped from an estimated NOK$123 billion to NOK$86 billion (down 30%). Phase II development costs are down by ~50%:

But of course the key question is: what will the realized price of production be in an era of energy abundance and one in which getting a good price for oil depends on Saudi Arabia and Russia keeping 1+ million bpd off the market despite Venezuela and Iran being essentially offline?

Selling EQNR at $20 and with a near 5% yield doesn't make a lot of sense when such a massive project like Johan Sverdrup is about to come online. Note that "full-field" Phase II is scheduled to come online in 2022 and production will rise to 660,000 boe/d (an estimated 281,000 boe/d net to EQNR). That represents an incremental production increase of ~13% as compared to EQNR's Q1 production.

Bullish energy investors could probably make an excellent case that now may be a good time to start or increase a stake in Equinor. But for me, I'll continue on my path of selling into energy stock strength and diversifying into other sectors that are likely to out-perform energy going forward. There just seems to be an abundance of oil and gas supply the world over. As shown from the chart below, EQNR has obviously been dead money over the past 5 years, especially considering how the DJIA and S&P 500 have ripped ever higher:

