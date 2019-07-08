CSX Corp.: Earnings Preview

Source: USA today

CSX Corp. (CSX) reports quarterly earnings on July 16th. Analysts expect revenue of $3.16 billion and EPS of $1.11. The revenue estimate implies 2% growth Y/Y. This could mark the fourth consecutive quarter that revenue was in the $3.0-3.1 billion range. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Rail Traffic Is Stagnant

Despite the efforts of policymakers to keep the economy afloat, rail traffic has stagnated. For the week ending June 1, 2019, rail traffic and intermodal units were down 6.1% versus the same week last year. Rail traffic could be impacted by a number of factors. Tariffs could be hampering international trade. The trade war with China could make businesses uncertain about the future, and the decline in industrial output could weigh.

Falling rail traffic implies the economy has likely peaked. In Q1 2019, CSX reported total revenue of $3.0 billion, up 5% Y/Y. However, revenue fell 4% sequentially.

Increases in both volume and price drove top line growth. Volume rose 4% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") was up 5%. Revenue growth was broad-based with Construction-related products leading the way, up by double digits. Revenue from Coal and Agricultural products both rose by 7%. Low interest rates could keep housing elevated, which bodes well for Construction. If China tamps down purchases of U.S. agricultural products, then CSX's Agricultural segment could get hit hard in the second half of 2019.

The Industrial segment represents over 35% of total revenue and over 20% of CSX's total volume. U.S. industrial production perked up in May, but it could be tough sledding over the long haul if the economy falters. I expect headwinds for the company's Industrial segment going forward. This could be an interesting quarter for CSX. Investors could be disappointed by Q2 results or management's outlook for the second half of the year.

Margin Improvement May Have Run Its Course

In 2017, CSX's former CEO, Hunter Harrison, embarked on an aggressive cost-cutting program. At the time, the company's expense ratio had been in the 68-69% range. It has fallen steadily ever since. The expense ratio was 60% in Q1 2019, down 400 basis points versus the year-earlier period. An expense ratio below 60% is best in class and could put CSX in the same category as the Canadian railroads. The question remains, "Can it last?"

The efficiency gains have likely been realized already. It could be difficult for CSX to maintain such a low operating ratio if its revenue declines or stagnates. Q1 EBITDA of $1.5 billion was up 13% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 51%, up 300 basis points versus the year-earlier period. It could be difficult to grow EBITDA from here until the company can generate more revenue growth. Any more cost takeouts could hurt employee morale or service levels. CSX trades at over 12x run rate EBITDA (Q1 EBITDA annualized), which is robust for a cyclical name at peak economy. Financial markets could melt up in the short term if the Fed cuts rates again; however, CSX's valuation appears untenable over the long term.

Conclusion

CSX is up 20% Y/Y. At over 12x EBITDA, the company is overvalued. Sell CSX stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.