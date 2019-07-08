Alexion Might Finally Satisfy The Market

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is up over 30% this year, but due to a dip at the end of 2018, the stock isn't in uncharted territory. Current investors may be frustrated with what amounts to volatile but nonetheless sideways trading and considering if 2019 will offer anything different. This article takes a look at the story around ALXN and considers if a change is coming in 2019.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1: Past 3 years of ALXN trading.

ALXN needed to strengthen its pipeline

Back in early 2018, ALXN had a pipeline made largely of Soliris, ALXN1210 (ravulizumab, trade name Ultomiris), Strensiq and Kanuma.

Figure 2: ALXN's pipeline as of February 2018. Current pipeline appears in Figure 4. Source: Q4'17 earnings call presentation.

ALXN's metabolic portfolio wasn't and still isn't much to get excited about, accounting for under 14% of net product sales in Q1'19 (Total: $1.14B, Metabolic: $154M). Kanuma has never managed to move the needle much, with net product sales of $24M in Q1'19. Strensiq, while not a negligible contributor to revenues ($130M in Q1'19), seems to be experiencing fairly flat sales or at best modest growth in dollar terms.

Figure 3: Net product sales past five quarters from ALXN's metabolic franchise. Source: ALXN Q1'19 earnings presentation.

Regarding Ultomiris, it is essentially a next generation version of Soliris. That status may have tempered expectations regarding revenue growth from Ultomiris. Currently, ALXN is converting patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) previously treated with Soliris to Ultomiris. The same conversion process is going to begin in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) soon enough. At first glance, that process shouldn't drive massive revenue growth given pricing on Ultomiris puts the drug at a 10% discount to Soliris. Ultomiris then achieves the necessary step of protecting the revenues of the Soliris franchise but top-line growth at greater than recent rates would obviously require new indications. Indeed ALXN has added to the list of conditions for which Soliris is approved, with success in subsets of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) patients plus neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders (NMOSD). ALXN is aiming to do the same with Ultomiris, to go beyond PNH and aHUS. In spite of ALXN's intent to go beyond its traditional patient base, however, the stock has failed to trade reliably above about $135. Possibly then, the market found ALXN's old pipeline to be uninspiring. Enter the new pipeline, the result of a spending spree.

A necessary spending spree

The ALXN spending spree began in April 2018 and involved the Wilson Therapeutics AB acquisition, the Complement Pharma agreement, the Syntimmune Inc. acquisition, the Caelum Biosciences agreement, the Zealand Pharma A/S agreement and the Affibody AB agreement. The upfront costs of the Wilson and Syntimmune acquisitions have been the big ticket items, totaling about $1.2B, and milestone payments and/or royalties still exist in the future for these deals. Notably, ALXN could pay up to $800M in milestones as part of the terms of the Syntimmune deal.

These acquisitions have been a necessary evil, however, to reduce dependence upon PNH and aHUS where competitors have been looming. Of the new pipeline members at the advanced clinical stage, I have written previously about WTX101 (ALXN1840) but not SYNT001 (ALXN1830). I believe ALXN1840 has a good chance of becoming a best-in-class therapeutic for Wilson disease, and so now the money has been spent, ALXN1840 is likely all good news.

Figure 4: ALXN's current pipeline. Note the presence of additional indications for Ultomiris and planned late stage ALXN1830 (SYNT001) trials. Source: ALXN Q1'19 earnings presentation.

With ALXN1830, ALXN has got its hands on an anti-FcRn antibody which has already produced some encouraging results in the clinic. Unfortunately, ALXN has not yet initiated advanced stage trials with ALXN1830, but at least there is now a third drug in the late-stage pipeline beyond Ultomiris and ALXN1840.

Financials: Top-line growth, bottom-line disappointments

The problem with ALXN's spending spree is that it has caused ALXN to repeatedly cut or miss EPS guidance. For example, Q1'18 earnings came with a FY2018 GAAP EPS guidance cut from $4.35-4.75 to $1.35-1.75 (largely the result of the Wilson Therapeutics AB deal).

Table 1: ALXN's guidance for FY2018 at the time of Q1'18 earnings in April 2018. For assumptions and footnotes see the presentation. Source: Q1'18 earnings presentation.

With Q2'18 earnings, FY2018 GAAP EPS guidance was cut again to $1.25-1.50. With the Syntimmune deal in the works, Q3'18 came with another cut to ($0.08)-0.26. Thankfully, full-year earnings delivered a beat with GAAP EPS of $0.35. Still, that left ALXN with a P/E (ttm) of 300 or more. Not exactly good value.

Table 2: ALXN's guidance for FY2019 as of Q1'19 earnings. For assumptions and footnotes see the presentation. Source: Q1'19 earnings presentation.

On the other hand, a more forward looking P/E (includes Q1'19 actual plus Q2/Q3/Q4'19 estimates) for ALXN seems quite good. The midpoint of FY2019 guidance for GAAP EPS of $7.36 yields a P/E of 17.7 (based on the close, July 5, of $130.30).

Despite GAAP EPS guidance cuts in 2018, top-line growth has remained strong for ALXN. Soliris revenues continued to grow throughout 2018 and the recent softening of Soliris product sales at $962M in Q1'19 (down from $977M in Q4'18) can be explained by the launch of Ultomiris (net product sales of $25M in Q1'19). Moving forward it makes sense to monitor the sum of Soliris and Ultomiris revenues to avoid overreacting to any decline in Soliris revenues as patients switch to Ultomiris.

Figure 5: Net product sales have continued to grow for ALXN. Source: Q1'19 earnings presentation.

The problem is, when ALXN puts out FY2019 GAAP EPS guidance of $6.76-7.96, given the continued misses and downgrades in 2018, how are we supposed to believe them? Well, I'm not going to take their word for it, instead I reason that the bottom line will look better this year as the spending spree should be mostly over. I do believe investors need to keep a close eye on the upcoming Q2'19 earnings call to see if management announces any plans for further pipeline building. If that pipeline building came in the form of more deals like the Caelum Biosciences deal, then investors don't need to be too concerned. If we end up with more deals like the Syntimmune or Wilson acquisition, then investors can say hello to more GAAP EPS misses and guidance cuts.

Conclusions

So why has ALXN been trading sideways, what is the issue? I see two possibilities. The first is that the market found the old pipeline to be uninspiring. Indeed that pipeline involved a bunch of new indications for Soliris and Ultomiris, two drugs which might face competition from biosimilars or other drugs with similar mechanisms of action. Perhaps investors weren't going to reward the stock with a higher multiple for that pipeline. The second issue might have been that the market didn't care for top-line growth in the presence of repeated EPS misses. I believe ALXN has largely wrapped up the spending now, and the pipeline looks good because of it. ALXN might actually make progress towards its EPS guidance this year, and that is going to make the valuation look a lot more palatable too. What we have then is a company that went through a period of necessary evil for future benefit. That future begins right about now, making ALXN a good buy, in my opinion.

The risks of any long in ALXN are several fold, a few of which I'll consider briefly here. Firstly, if there are any hiccups in the transition of patients from Soliris to Ultomiris, then ALXN may trade down as Soliris isn't viewed as being able to hold off the competition as well as Ultomiris. Secondly, an expanded pipeline offers more chances for success but also more chances for failures. Repeated failures could also lead to ALXN being viewed as a company that makes bad acquisitions or deals. Lastly, competitors making progress in the same indications ALXN is targeting could cause the stock to trade down, the stock has shown sensitivity to competitors' results previously.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.