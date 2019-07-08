BNDX: The Bond Market Has Priced In Some Forms Of Monetary Easing - Now Is Not The Time To Buy It

ETF Overview

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) focuses on investment-grade government bonds in international markets. This currency-hedged ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex-USD Float Adjusted RIC Capped Index. The fund’s currency risk is reduced with its hedging strategy. Although the ETF faces little credit risk, bonds in its portfolio are sensitive to changes in interest rates in their issued currencies. It appears to us that the market has priced in some forms of monetary easing such as rate cuts in the bond prices already. Therefore, there is little incentive to initiate a position as the market may be disappointed if central banks in the world do not follow by some forms of monetary easing policies. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Fund Analysis

A focus in government bonds with little credit risks

The good thing about holding BNDX is that its portfolio of bonds are investment grade government bonds. As can be seen from the table below, over 75% of its portfolio are rated A or higher. These investment grade bonds have almost no credit risk as they are issued by governments that have strong credit ratings. As a result, these bonds tend to be places where many investors will seek their shelter when the market experiences volatility (e.g. recession, or fear of a recession). Investors should keep in mind that in a bull market, BNDX’s portfolio of investment grade bonds will become less attractive. Therefore, the fund performance will underperform in a bull market.

These bonds are mostly issued by developed countries

We like the fact that these government bonds are mostly issued by developed countries. As can be seen from the table below, most of the top 10 bond-issuing countries in its portfolio are developed countries. Unlike emerging markets that often faces political and currency risks, developed markets are much more stable. Therefore, these bonds in theory should have much lower volatility than bonds issued by emerging countries.

BNDX is interest rate sensitive but with much less volatility

BNDX’s portfolio of bonds is interest rate sensitive because it has an average effective maturity year of 9.6 years. Since these funds are not issued in U.S. dollar, it really depends on the interest rates of its issuing currency. At the moment, central banks of most developed markets are either not raising their interest rates or are planning to lower their interest rates. Therefore, we see little risk owning this ETF. Most of BNDX’s bonds are issued in Japanese Yen (21%) and Euro (38%). Since the bond implements currency hedging, its risk to currency fluctuation is low.

Should you buy this fund now, or wait?

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. Nevertheless, there are already many signs that we are in a late cycle environment. For example, treasury yield (10-year minus 2-year) is now near the point of inversion (see chart below). As can be seen from the chart below, economic recessions often precede with yield inversions (when the 10-year yield minus 2-year yield falls below 0%).

Besides yield inversion, we are also seeing signs of investors rotating from riskier assets (e.g., energy, industrial, etc.) towards defensive sectors (e.g. telecom, utilities, REITs, etc.). In addition, many investors are also rotating their riskier assets towards investment grade bonds. We believe investors are concerned that the escalation of the global trade tensions will lead the U.S. and global economy into a recession. However, we believe a large portion of this concern is reflected in the treasury yield already. The recent decline in treasury yields suggest that the market has already priced in 1 or 2 rate cuts in the U.S. In Europe, the story is similar. The falling bond yields in many countries’ government bonds suggest that investors are expecting more monetary easing policies (e.g. a rate cut, or quantitative easing). If the global bond market has already priced in some forms of monetary, then what if the central banks around the world fail to meet investors’ expectations? The answer is simple. Bond prices will drop. If the global economy re-accelerates (which is still a likely outcome), we see further decline in bond prices. Therefore, we do not think investors need to hurry to invest in BNDX, especially because BNDX’s fund price has appreciated by 6% since the beginning of the year.

Investor Takeaway

We like BNDX and its exposure to investment grade government bonds overseas. However, we think the bond market has already priced in some forms of monetary policies. Therefore, we do not think investors need to hurry to buy BNDX at this price.

