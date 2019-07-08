My Forecast Model For U.S. Treasury Returns

Bond returns can be forecasted fairly well off of initial yield and expected changes in yield from rolldown, and volatility can be estimated fairly accurately from historical averages.

I promised my readers to share part of my model for forecasting US Treasury returns. Here it is.

I'd like to share with readers my current US Treasury model. The model can be applied to choose bonds to invest in a traditional portfolio or, if you like a higher octane strategy, can be used in a risk parity strategy. Research shows bond yields tend to revert to the mean over time, which creates periodic opportunities (the last big opportunity was from July through November of 2018). However, Treasury yields are at the low end of their expected range at the moment, meaning future returns are expected to be low.

I'm using something called the expectations hypothesis for the 2-year yield to forecast future cash rates in this article. If you're interested, this corresponds to a cash rate of roughly 1.75 percent expected over the next 2 years. I like to use the expectations hypothesis for maturities inside of 2 years with a small allowance for a term risk premium to forecast cash rates, meaning I expect cash rates to be a little less (10-15 basis points) than the current 2-year yield. The expectations hypothesis doesn't make strong forecasts for longer-term bonds, but it does much better than using current cash rates for short-term bonds. Also, it's easy to interpret and understand.

Return forecasts are drawn by using the current yield plus the expected roll-down given the cash rate predicted by the expectations hypothesis. Again, this model isn't perfect but since bonds pull towards the returns given by their yields plus the rolldown premium over time, the estimation fits bond returns well. Although it isn't unanimous, most of the research I have found indicates that inverted yield curves are not good for producing returns in excess of cash.

Treasury returns aren't a secret, as there is a 90-95 percent correlation between starting yield and long-run returns (I'm assuming the reason the correlation isn't 100 is that the coupons must be reinvested at the new interest rate).

Volatility forecasts are drawn from historical data. I added a slight nudge in the direction of lower volatility with a more predictable and data-driven Fed now than compared to the volatility data pulled from the Greenspan era. Volatility is typically easier to forecast than returns for all asset classes.

All figures below are approximations. If the math doesn't add up for you, the likely result is that I estimated the rolldown and/or rounded. Forecasting returns is more of an art than a science.

1. 24-month return forecast (base case, annual)

2-year - 1.85 percent (this figure is more exact because the rolldown can be ignored if you hold until maturity).

5-year - ~2 percent

10-year - ~2 percent

30-year - ~3 percent

3. 24-month yearly return forecast (in excess of cash, annual)

2-year - ~0.1 percent

5 year - ~0.3 percent

10-year - ~1 percent

30-year - ~1.75 percent

4. Volatility forecast (this is how much volatility you have to accept to earn the returns above cash given in point 3, symmetric to upside and downside).

2-year - 1.5 percent

5-year - 3.5 percent

10-year - 7.25 percent

30-year - 11.5 percent

Here's the historical volatility from Portfolio Visualizer. Note that the higher returns from the period are due to the 10-year yield falling from 3.8+ percent in 2010 to 2 percent now, but the volatility is likely to be somewhat similar going forward. I also took into account prior volatility going back to the 1990s, but nothing made me want to change my mind about the volatility assumptions.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

5. Expected Annual Sharpe Ratios

2-year - 0.05

5-year - 0.07

10-year - 0.15

30-year - 0.15

US stocks - 0.51 (assuming 9.5 percent returns, 1.75 percent cash rate, and 15 percent volatility). Equity valuations are fairly low compared to bond yields.

Possible reasons for this include new post-crisis regulatory regimes, financial repression, quantitative easing, and the bias/constraints of institutional investors.

For example, practitioners have long believed that 10-year Treasury yields are lower than they would be in a fairly balanced market due to the gravity caused by mortgage issuers hedging their interest rate risk (mortgages typically have around the same duration as the 10-year note and the US mortgage market is massive). Banks betting/hedging rate cuts in the 2-year may also be distorting the market for Treasuries. Quantitative easing also obviously distorts the market, but it's hard to know the exact effects.

Why would you invest in Treasury bonds if they're barely better than cash?

1. Duration is a great hedge for equity investors, given that the Federal Reserve tends to cut rates and/or use quantitative easing to try to fend off any impending recession. Therefore, investors with equity allocations may be willing to accept low returns for assets that pay off in bad times.

2. As such, investing some money in safe assets with 2-3 percent returns (with the optionality of a price spike in a crisis) gives you the potential opportunity to buy stocks, corporate bonds, or commodities for low prices in a future bear market. To this point, investors holding Treasury bonds in December 2008 were the luckiest (or smartest) people in the world.

3. I don't like the risk profile of shorting Treasuries, considering that they tend to rise in value when stocks fall. This is the opposite of a risk parity approach and results in the concentration of risk in a flight-to-safety environment. I recommend cutting exposure to Treasuries by 25-50 percent given current yields and reducing leverage but keeping some Treasuries as ballast in a diversified portfolio. This means roughly 10-25 percent of your net portfolio value could be invested in TLT, or something with a similar risk profile (like Treasury futures).

4. Expected Treasury returns are really low at the moment. Typically, you can expect a return of 100-200 basis points in excess of cash for taking duration risk. After the financial crisis, the yield curve carry was over 400 basis points, making for a killer trade.

Conclusion

Some investors believe that Treasury yields are likely to fall further. Doing the math on likely Treasury returns (and inflation) may check their enthusiasm. Even with the level of rate cuts currently priced into the market, returns may be low compared to the volatility of yields when compared with stocks. My complete proprietary model (not shared here) overweights Treasuries in times when they're likely to outperform over a 1-3 month period. In any case, the expected returns of Treasuries are certainly low, whereas stock returns are uncertain but plausibly high.

If you're looking for opportunities that can do well in changing yield environments and aren't Treasuries for part of the safe portion of your portfolio, look at mortgage-backed security funds like MBB or PIMIX, merger arbitrage funds (MNA), or intermediate-term municipal bonds (VWIUX), depending on your tax situation. These opportunities all have risk profiles that aren't perfectly correlated with Treasury yields. TLT remains a risk parity option for ETF investors, also, albeit in reduced quantities. Investors should prepare for lower bond returns over the next 24 months, but shouldn't fear them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWIUX, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.