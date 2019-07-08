Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price

I'm sure I'm not the only one whose first encounter with Ecolab (ECL) came from the soap dispenser in a restroom. Much to my surprise it was a company that was on the CCC list with a 27-year streak of dividend increases. That got me interested to learn more about the business, and there's a lot to like here.

Ecolab is much more than just bathroom soap dispensers. The business also operates with safe food handling, clean water, energy conservation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, hotels as well as the oil and gas industry. Not to mention the fact that some of its customers are giants in their respective industries: Apple (AAPL), McDonald's (MCD), Marriott (MAR), Coca-Cola (KO), Starbucks (SBUX), PepsiCo (PEP), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Abbott (ABT), and Disney (DIS) just to name a few.

Ecolab is typically the largest player in its markets; however, its operating markets are highly fragmented. As such acquisitions will continue to be a part of Ecolab's growth strategy.

Seeing just how much Ecolab is involved in piqued my interest even more to see what the company does and whether shares deserve a spot in my portfolio.

Dividend History

As a primarily dividend growth investor, one of my requirements is obviously that the business pays and grows its dividend payment. The idea is to shift your focus from the notoriously fickle share price movement to the underlying business and its ability to continue improving and in turn pay a higher dividend.

According to the CCC list, Ecolab is a Dividend Champion with 27 years of rising dividends. Many companies can generate a lengthy dividend growth streak with small "token" increases each year; however, that's not been the case with Ecolab.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1989 are shown in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1989 $0.083 1990 $0.083 0.00% 1991 $0.088 6.06% 1992 $0.088 0.00% 1.98% 1993 $0.095 8.57% 4.81% 1994 $0.110 15.79% 7.93% 5.92% 1995 $0.125 13.82% 12.68% 8.70% 1996 $0.140 11.82% 13.80% 9.86% 1997 $0.160 14.29% 13.30% 12.83% 1998 $0.190 18.75% 14.92% 14.87% 1999 $0.210 10.53% 14.47% 13.81% 9.79% 2000 $0.240 14.29% 14.47% 13.90% 11.27% 2001 $0.260 8.33% 11.02% 13.18% 11.51% 2002 $0.270 3.85% 8.74% 11.03% 11.93% 2003 $0.290 7.41% 6.51% 8.83% 11.81% 2004 $0.320 10.34% 7.17% 8.79% 11.27% 2005 $0.350 9.38% 9.04% 7.84% 10.83% 2006 $0.400 14.29% 11.32% 9.00% 11.07% 2007 $0.460 15.00% 12.86% 11.24% 11.14% 2008 $0.520 13.04% 14.11% 12.39% 10.59% 2009 $0.560 7.69% 11.87% 11.84% 10.31% 2010 $0.620 10.71% 10.46% 12.12% 9.96% 2011 $0.700 12.90% 10.42% 11.84% 10.41% 2012 $0.800 14.29% 12.62% 11.70% 11.47% 2013 $0.920 15.00% 14.06% 12.09% 12.24% 2014 $1.100 19.57% 16.26% 14.46% 13.14% 2015 $1.320 20.00% 18.17% 16.32% 14.20% 2016 $1.400 6.06% 15.02% 14.87% 13.35% 2017 $1.480 5.71% 10.40% 13.09% 12.40% 2018 $1.640 10.81% 7.50% 12.26% 12.17% 2019 $1.840 12.20% 9.54% 10.84% 12.63%

Dividend growth in any given year might not be that consistent as the business and economy fluctuate. That's why I prefer to look at dividend growth over longer periods of time. Starting in 2000, every 10-year rolling dividend growth rate has been above 10% save for 2010 which came in at 9.96%. Finding companies with that kind of dividend growth potential is how wealth is built.

Image by author; data source Ecolab SEC filings

Over the last decade, Ecolab's payout ratio has been fairly consistent. The average payout ratio based off of net income has come to 32.9% for the last 10 years and sits at 34.8% for the TTM period. Meanwhile the free cash flow payout ratio has averaged 33.9% for the last decade and sits at 38.5% for the TTM period.

Qualitative Quality

The strength of the business model will show up in a company's financials. Whether that's higher margins, lower costs or greater cash flow generation, the financials will tell the story of the business.

Image by author; data source Ecolab SEC filings

Over the last decade, Ecolab has grown its revenue from ~$5.9 B in FY 2009 up to $14.7 B for FY 2018. That's good for 148% total growth or roughly a 10.7% annual increase.

Cash flow from operations has outpaced revenue growth, increasing from $0.7 B to $2.3 B over the same period. That represents total growth of 228% or 14.1% per year. Likewise, free cash flow has seen tremendous growth rising from $0.4 B to $3.1 B over the last decade.

With cash flow growing substantially faster than revenue, it should come as no surprise that Ecolab's cash flow margins have risen too. Ecolab has become more efficient with operating cash flow margins improving from 11.8% for FY 2009 to 15.5% for FY 2018. The TTM period is showing a slight pullback to 14.8%. Meanwhile Ecolab's free cash flow margin improved from 6.8% to 9.8% over the same period with the TTM period similarly showing a slight decline to 9.1%. My preference is to see free cash flow margins at 10%+ which Ecolab doesn't quite hit the mark on.

Image by author; data source Ecolab SEC filings

Alternatively, I like to use the free cash flow ROIC as a way to view the profitability of a company. The FCF ROIC is annual cash return that a business generates based on the capital invested in the business. Additionally I calculate the FCF ROIC "Net" which nets out the cash on the balance sheet from both the equity and debt. My preference is to see FCF ROIC at 10%+.

Image by author; data source Ecolab SEC filings

Ecolab doesn't quite hit the 10% mark for FCF ROIC either; however, it's showed steady improvement since 2011 when the merger with Nalco finalized, which led to a substantial increase in debt. Over the last decade, FCF ROIC has averaged 9.2%, and over the last five years the average comes to 8.5%. However, as you can see in the chart above, the trend is in the right direction.

When companies generate excess cash from operations, I want to see management allocate the excess in the following order:

Reinvest in the business if there are value-adding opportunities Pay and grow the dividend with cash Repurchase shares with remaining cash

To understand how Ecolab uses its free cash flow, I calculate three variations, defined below:

Free Cash Flow (FCF): Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks (FCFaDB): FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

I want to see prospective investments maintain a positive FCFaDB more often than not. Year to year fluctuations are not concerning rather it's the trend over the longer term that gives more insight into managements' intentions. If a business is able to generate a positive FCFaDB, that means the business has more cash flow produced from its operations than is required to grow and maintain the business as well as reward shareholders with dividends and share repurchases. Companies that regularly have negative FCFaDB will be forced to seek alternative funding, i.e. debt, asset sales, cash on the balance sheet, to make up for the cash shortfall.

Image by author; data source Ecolab SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Ecolab has managed positive FCF every year and has done an excellent job improving its free cash flow over the last decade. Cumulatively, Ecolab has generated $8.9 B in FCF over the last 10 years. The positive FCF has allowed management to pay and grow its dividend.

Over the same period, Ecolab has paid out a total of $3.1 B in cash dividend payments to owners. Ecolab's FCFaD has likewise been positive every year over the last decade. Cumulatively, its FCFaD has totaled $5.8 B.

Over the last decade, Ecolab has spent $4.7 B to repurchase shares, which puts the total FCFaDB for that time at $1.1 B. FCFaDB has been positive every year except for in FY 2011 due in large part to the merger with Nalco. The conservative approach to excess cash allocation is very intriguing to me and helps to make up for the slight shortfall that Ecolab has with its free cash flow margins and ROIC.

The $4.7 B spent on share repurchases have been for naught, as the share count has risen from ~240 M in FY 2009 to 293 M at the end of FY 2018. Although that's primarily due to the ~69 M shares issued for the Nalco merger in 2011. Since the merger finalized, the share count has declined by ~2.0% in total or roughly 0.3% per year since FY 2012.

Image by author; data source Ecolab SEC filings

As I mentioned earlier, my preference is to see companies reinvest in the business with their excess cash, then move on to paying and growing the dividend and only then move to share repurchases to return any additional cash.

Image by author; data source Ecolab SEC filings

With Ecolab's positive FCFaDB every year, except for FY 2011, the company has been able to fully fund the capital allocation process through cash generated by the business. That means Ecolab hasn't been forced to take on additional debt or seek out asset sales to fund the entire process. Considering the 10-year stretch of low interest rates available for debt, I applaud management for resisting the temptation that many other companies could not.

Image by author; data source Ecolab SEC filings

As such, the balance sheet has remained stable over the last decade. Since the Nalco merger, the debt to total capitalization ratio has averaged roughly a 1:1 split with equity slightly outweighing the debt.

The debt that is held on the balance sheet is a bit higher than I'd like, but not onerous by any means. For FY 2018, free cash flow covered the interest expense 6.0x. The entire debt load could be paid off with 4.9x years of FY 2018's free cash flow or 7.5x years of FY 2018's FCFaD. Going forward I would like to see debt reduction take a higher priority than share repurchases; however, either one is a reasonable choice.

Valuation

While Ecolab doesn't quite tick all the boxes, it is moving in the right direction with the ones that don't quite measure up. Moving on to valuation, one of the methods that I like to use is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. The MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a company will produce as well as the future valuation that market participants will value shares at. If the expected return is greater than your hurdle rate, then you invest in the business; if not then you wait and/or look for other opportunities.

On average, analysts expect Ecolab to report FY 2019 EPS of $5.91 and FY 2020 EPS of $6.63. Analysts also expect Ecolab to grew EPS by 13.4% per year over the next five years. I then assumed Ecolab would be able to obtain 7% annual EPS for the next five years. Dividends are assumed to target ~35% EPS payout ratio.

I like to use the historic P/E ratios that market participants have valued Ecolab at to get a sense of what future investors might value those same EPS. Over the last decade, Ecolab's P/E ratio has ranged from ~20x to ~40x. Over the last five years, Ecolab's average P/E ratio has been 30.9x. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 15x to 35x.

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return than an investment in Ecolab could provide assuming a purchase price near Friday's close of $197.07. The return estimates are based off the above assumptions and include dividend payments taken in cash. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year", and calendar year 2029, "10 Year".

Alternatively, I like to determine what price targets would produce the returns that I want. The target returns that I will use to determine the price targets are 10% and 14%. The 14% return assumptions come from ~10% EPS growth for the next 10 years, a starting dividend yield of 0.9% and an additional 2% per year (20% from a valuation standpoint) to arrive at the 14% return target.

Based on dividend yield theory, Ecolab appears to be ~20% overvalued with a fair value around $160 per share. The current yield of 0.93% is one of the lowest that shares have offered since Ecolab initiated a dividend in 1989.

Image by author; data source Yahoo Finance and Ecolab Investor Relations. An interactive version of this chart is available here.

Conclusion

I believe Ecolab the business is fantastic and one that I want to add to my portfolio in the future. Unfortunately, now does not appear to be the time to do so.

The MARR analysis shows shares to be quite expensive at $197 per share. Despite the high expected earnings growth rate, adding shares here would require the growth rate to remain above 10% for the foreseeable future to justify the valuation. Based on 2019's estimates, Ecolab is trading at 33.3x and even looking out to FY 2020's estimates, the forward P/E is still very rich at 29.7x.

Even in an optimistic scenario of Ecolab managing 13.7% earnings growth over the next five years and then 10% per year for the following five years, the current price would still be over 20x FY 2023's estimates and just over 16x FY 2025's estimates.

Therein lies the problem. Ecolab has been showing tremendous growth and thus deserves a premium multiple; however, at some point it's reasonable to assume that the valuation won't be as lofty. The valuation compression will eat away at the return potential of this wonderful business.

Due to valuation alone I'll be waiting to purchase shares of Ecolab until the price gets closer to the $150 range. A ~$150 share price would peg the FY 2019 multiple at roughly 25x and push the dividend yield slightly above the five year moving average. Based on the last decade sub-25x multiples have not come very often; however, I'm willing to sit on the sidelines until a more attractive opportunity presents itself to shift the risk:reward scenario more in my favor.

