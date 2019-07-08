Walmart Isn't As Expensive As You Think It Is

If you believe in Walmart's e-commerce strategy, the stock is still a reasonable play at $112.

Once you look at Walmart as two companies; a cash cow physical business, and a digital money-loser, the overall picture changes.

This has surprised many people as the company's operating performance has been relatively lackluster.

Walmart (WMT) has attracted quite a few detractors in recent months as its stock has run to new all-time highs. Anyone that had the good fortune to buy during the 2015 correction has almost gotten a double already:

This has led folks to say that Walmart's share price makes "no sense", particularly as the company's earnings have stagnated recently. Is there some explanation for Walmart's steadily rising share price even as the business has seemingly leveled off? I'd argue that while Walmart is far from a low-risk investment at this price, you can justify shares up at these heights. Here's why.

Two Businesses Under One Roof

The core issue with evaluating Walmart stock right now is that we are looking at its e-commerce and bricks and mortar business combined. But these are two very different animals. As Amazon (AMZN) has shown, its retail operations don't need to generate much in the way of profits to hold immense value for shareholders. Back out Amazon Web Services profits and Amazon is still generating little in the way of accounting EPS from the retail side of the business.

Walmart's e-commerce business is now reaching the point where it's too big to be ignored. And yet, if you just rely on P/E ratios and EPS growth, the numbers are started to get seriously distorted.

A recent article from Vox's Recode gives us some interesting data points to work with. They reported that:

Multiple sources tell Recode that the company is projecting losses of more than $1 billion for its US e-commerce division this year, on revenue of between $21 billion and $22 billion. Walmart does not disclose these figures publicly and declined to comment. That size loss is an eye-popping figure for a company that is used to printing cash and that prides itself on its profitable operations; the overall Walmart business brought in nearly $7 billion in profits during the last fiscal year.

That last $7 billion figure is accurate, though misleading, as Walmart had multi-billion losses on sales of assets and investments which affected the overall numbers. Historically, Walmart has been earning around $15 billion a year in net income during normal years that weren't with unusual items. Analysts are projecting roughly $5.00 of EPS for the coming year, which would be right around Walmart's normal $15 billion or so a year in earnings, given the just under 3 billion shares outstanding count.

Now, let's imagine a world in which Walmart's e-commerce was separated from the rest of the business. Valuations are currently high for standalone e-commerce operations - look at Chewy (CHWY) getting nearly a 5x price/sales ratio for example. That's almost certainly too high, but it gives a sense of where the market is at. Against that backdrop, Walmart's e-commerce division - which is losing a prodigious sum of money but has tons of scale and branding - should be worth at least 3x sales, in my opinion.

Value it at just under 3x sales based on Vox's reported $21-$22 billion revenue rate, and that's a $60 billion valuation for Walmart's online division. That drops Walmart's overall market cap from $320 billion to $260 billion once you take out e-commerce's contribution.

Now, we also get to subtract out Walmart online's losses from the overall profit pie. That bumps profits from the non-online business from $15 billion to $16 billion since e-commerce is reportedly set to lose $1 billion or more this year.

Once you strip e-commerce out of Walmart, the brick and mortar business is now trading at 16.2x earnings. Is that cheap? No. Is it so expensive that you need to sell WMT stock today, let alone thinking about shorting it at this point? Absolutely not.

In a frothy market, paying 16x earnings for the world's most dominant brick and mortar retailer isn't a terrible play, and will probably deliver something near overall S&P 500 returns going forward.

Remember that Walmart has operations in more than two dozen countries, and is the leading employer in places such as Mexico. While e-commerce is an existential threat to traditional retail in the U.S., Walmart still has a lot of profits left to enjoy from many countries where online shopping has taken off more slowly. Additionally, Walmart has a better shot at beating or at least keeping up with Amazon in many of these other countries; Amazon has a viable e-commerce presence in surprisingly few emerging market countries after all.

Will Walmart's E-Commerce Division Ever Deliver The Goods?

The Vox article I cited makes a point of playing up the internal tension between the e-commerce division and the rest of the company:

CEO Doug McMillion and Walmart’s board of directors [...] are increasing pressure on Lore and his online business to cut losses, multiple sources told Recode,which will likely result in selling off at least one online fashion brand, ModCloth, which it purchased just a few years ago. To make matters worse, the executive team that leads Walmart’s core business in the US — physical stores — is increasingly frustrated by some of the money-losing initiatives, and sources say its leader is perturbed by the credit Lore’s division gets in the media and on Wall Street for the success of Walmart’s growing online grocery business. While this strained dynamic inside Walmart is not unheard of for a well-established company attempting to navigate big, technological disruption, the stakes are huge and the company cannot afford the delays that typically result from infighting.

From the outside, it's hard to tell how committed Walmart is to running its e-commerce division with sizable losses for a long period of time. Obviously, if Walmart loses its courage, the e-commerce division will lose most of its value and WMT stock will end up being quite expensive at this price.

But if Walmart can become a decent #2 to Amazon in the U.S. and achieve some success internationally, then its losses now will be a wise investment. It's hard to handicap how things will turn out at this point. Walmart seems to have decent strategic positioning, but business schools have reams of case studies of former titans failing to adopt to technological change. The former industry leader that adapts to a new generation of technology is a much more rare occurrence.

All that said, I'm not eager to own WMT at this price. I pitched it as "The Safest Item In Retail" at $70/share in 2016. At $112, it is far from that today. However, don't conclude that it is absurdly overpriced at today's levels either. If the e-commerce strategy works, WMT stock is fairly priced to cheap here. Given the overall level of market enthusiasm, Walmart stock can certainly continue trading higher in coming months, particularly if management figures out some way to extract more shareholder value from the e-commerce division.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.