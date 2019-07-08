Model N: Switch To Calls.Again

I (still) favor the idea of switching from share ownership to calls, as this is the safest strategy on a risk reward basis in my view.

In this article, I review my earlier approach to this company in hopes of refining my understanding of the "switch to calls" strategy.

Over the past 12 months, the shares of Model N Inc. (MODN) have been on a bumpy ride, but are up 9.5% year over year. I last wrote about the company in October, and since they’ve published a few more financial statements, so I thought I’d look in on the name.

For those who can’t stand the suspense, or my writing, I’ll come to the point: I think shareholders would do well to avoid the name. That said, I think the crowd may continue to drive these shares higher, and so investors would do well to switch from shares to calls.

Speaking of calls, in this article I’m also going to objectively evaluate the “switch to calls” strategy that I suggested back in October. In my view, this strategy was a good one on a risk adjusted basis, in spite of the fact that people who employed it would have done better, eventually, by holding the shares. I like the strategy, because it has generally worked out, but the experience with Model N has allowed me to add some caveats to it that I’ll be employing going forward.

Background

For those who may be less familiar with the name, Model N is a leader in Revenue Management solutions for life sciences and technology companies. The company's offerings are designed to transform the revenue life cycle from a host of disjointed activities to a strategic "end to end" process. The company offers a host of cloud based services - Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors, and Revenue Cloud for Manufacturing - offer a range of solutions from "one off" offerings to complete suites.

The company derives its revenues from the sale of its cloud based solutions as well as professional services, as well as maintenance and support services. The increased demand for the company's offerings is evidenced by the fact that revenue has grown quite nicely over the past five years.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial statements suggests that this is a popular company. Specifically, over the past six years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 7.7%. While this is an impressive feat, it is a much slower growth rate than when I first looked in on the name back in October. In addition, I do like the fact that the majority of the company’s revenue is an annuity, given the SaaS model.

Unfortunately, that’s where the good news ends. While revenue has grown at a decent rate over the past several years, so was the net loss. Net loss has grown at a CAGR of about 6% over the past five years. In fact, it seems that there is a negative relationship between revenue and net income. I ran a correlation analysis on revenue and net income, and there is a relatively strong (r=-.44) negative relationship between the top and bottom lines here.

The reason why losses continue to mount as revenue grows relates to the fact that the company has seen massive increases in R&D, Sales and Marketing, and the catch all “G&A.” This prompts the inevitable question: at what point will the company be able to slow the growth rate of these investments and allow revenue to outpace costs? There’s little evidence that they can achieve this feat in the near term, as even revenue is down from the first quarter of last year to this. That said, the company did manage to reduce the three expenses I mentioned earlier, but net loss continued to widen.

On the bright side, the massive dilution we’ve seen (share count has grown at a CAGR of about 4.5% over the past five years) has blunted the loss per share, which has grown at a CAGR of “only” 1.5% over the same period.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

While I consider the company to be troubled, I have to remain open to the possibility that it may still represent a great investment. The idea here is that even a troubled business can be a great investment if you pay the right price for it. The less (more) you pay for a stream of future cash flows, the higher (lower) will be your subsequent returns.

When I last looked in on the company, the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow just under 150, after having descended from about 180 times free cash flow. That was one of the principal reasons why I recommended avoiding the name. At the moment, the shares are far less expensive on a relative basis, trading at “only” about 80 times free cash. Although this is relatively good as valuations go, it’s objectively bad, and so I must recommend that people avoid the name based on the valuation.

Source: Gurufocus

Options as Alternative

I’m going to recommend that investors switch from shares to calls at this point because the crowd doesn’t seem to mind the combination of a poor business and expensive stock, and my drive the shares higher from these levels. Given that investors aren’t paid a dividend, there’s little opportunity cost in my view, and there's tremendous benefit in getting most of the upside at far less capital at risk.

Before doing that, though, I think it necessary to critically evaluate the results of the strategy in my earlier Model N article. Doing so provides us some insight into the potential benefits and pitfalls of this strategy, and may give us some wisdom we can use in future situations like this.

Options to the Rescue: How Did We Do?

The following table compares the closing prices of the stocks and options on the day that I recommended switching from shares to the February call option with a strike of $16, and on the expiry date of that call option.

Source: Author compilation

A few observations from the above results are relevant.

Owning the shares certainly resulted in a small capital gain of $1.33 per share, as compared to a loss of about $.72 per share with the calls. The maximum drawdown on the shares was $2.70, as compared to $.8 on the options. The option drawdown was larger on a percentage basis, but given that the call was a fraction of the price of the shares, this is to be expected. The loss on the calls assumes the investor simply took the ask price on the calls the day my article was published. I didn’t analyze what would have happened had I recommended longer duration call options, but it’s obvious that they would have been deeper in the money and thus more profitable. The timing was particularly unlucky in this case.

A superficial reading of events might suggest that the call option was the inferior choice because of the outcome. Making that claim is difficult, though, because doing so would be committing outcome bias. For most of the life of this option (Q4, 2018), the market was in turmoil, and these shares dropped a great deal further than the call options. It looked as though the strategy was a superior one, as the investor was losing less. Judging the strategy simply from the point of view of a (newly inflated?) market is dangerous in my view, as it may cause people to dismiss the risk-reward benefits of a “switch to calls” strategy.

Additionally, while the shares generated a positive return, they did so by employing much more capital, thus the risk adjusted differences are far less in my view.

Two lessons I draw from this experience are:

You typically don’t want to simply take the ask price with call options, especially relatively illiquid ones such as those that trade on companies like Model N. Call options are ideal instruments to mitigate the pain of a large stock or market downturn. They don’t fully capture the price returns of a stock. In my estimation, they remain the best option available to people when the risk of stock or market downturn is relatively high.

For that reason, I’m very comfortable recommending the strategy again. As I write, the February 2020 call with a strike of $20 last changed hands at $2.20, with a bid-ask spread of $2.15-2.85. I would specifically recommend buying the calls at a limit price of $2.30. At this price, the investor will have access to most of the future price movements of the shares at only about 14% of the risk. If the shares continue to rise from here, investors will do well owning the calls, as these will capture most of that upside. If the shares drop in price, the calls will lose money, but as we saw, they’ll lose far less.

Conclusion

I think Model N remains a troubled company, as evidenced by the negative relationship between revenue and net income. Additionally, revenue was actually lower in the first quarter of 2019 relative to the same period a year ago, which is not something investors want to see in a “growth” company. In spite of this, the shares remain relatively expensive at ~80 times cash flow. All of this causes me to want to avoid the name. That said, we live in strange times, when investors bid up the price of companies like this in hopes that something will happen someday to make them profitable. For that reason, there’s a significant chance the interaction of this market optimism and central bank activity will drive the shares higher. For people who want to continue to take the ride with this company, call options remain the best vehicle for doing so.

Putting up less capital to achieve significantly similar results remains a great strategy for these beloved stocks that are so troubled in my view. I think price and value eventually meet. When that happens, I’d (still) much rather own calls than shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.