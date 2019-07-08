How To Trade This Year's Seasonal Topping Pattern In Homebuilders

In my last review of the housing market, I compared and contrasted the prospects of the seasonal top in homebuilder stocks against the latest housing data and the market responses to earnings from Lennar (LEN) and KB Home (KBH). I concluded that the risks remained too high to break my rules on trading homebuilders to bet against the seasonal top (I made an exception for well-performing Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)).

I focus on positioning bullishly for the period of seasonal strength which starts by the end of October. I never (net) short homebuilders (making me a "quasi-permabull" on the sector). Last year was a particularly treacherous time for this trade, because the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) bottomed as expected by the end of October, only to violently churn its way to a lower low at the end of December. Trading this year, of course, eventually vindicated the seasonal trading strategy.

Assuming the seasonal top stays in place over the next 6 weeks and that market euphoria over imminent rate cuts will provide a sufficient backstop, I used Friday's small dip to buy a calendar call spread on ITB with a $39 strike, an August expiration for the short side, and a January expiration for the long side.

The maximum loss for a calendar call spread is the premium paid; in this case, the premium was $1.45. If ITB rallies too far, too fast, the position can also register a net loss as the short side obtains its full value, while the long side suffers a discount from the remaining time premium. This loss happens with ITB rallying much higher than $39 before the August expiration. If this scenario unfolds, I would likely adjust my positioning to align with a very bullish (and early!) breakout.

The ideal case features ITB staying below or close to $39 through the August expiration and rallying almost anytime after that. The calendar call could even be profitable if ITB does nothing but stay in the current trading range for the next 6 weeks. Thus, the calendar call spread features low risk and a wide profit horizon.

The Lessons from Lennar and KB Home

The market's responses to LEN and KBH earnings combined to form a perfect microcosm of the seasonal dynamics weighing on homebuilders. After reporting earnings, LEN actually gapped higher towards the top of its range. Yet, commentary during the conference call about lower selling prices and cost pressures sent the stock plunging to 200-DMA support. Sellers have yet to make further progress against the stock.

KB Home was clobbered ahead of its earnings report. The stock was already under pressure going into LEN's earnings report. Sympathy selling took KBH to its 200-DMA support. Sellers failed to make further progress as KBH management put on an extremely bullish performance during its conference call. The stock soared 7.9% on that first post-earnings trading day. Buyers were next able to push KBH through 50-DMA resistance, but Friday's 2.4% loss ended the momentum. The top of KBH's previous range looks well intact.

Both LEN and KBH feature low valuations: the pricing at book value is characteristic of economic recessions. Yet, these low valuations are insufficient reasons to dive into these stocks, because the bad news the market so eagerly anticipates to justify rate cuts from the Federal Reserve will hurt the customers of homebuilders more than 25 basis points here and there can solve. The best news for investors in the housing market will be the guidance later in the year about the 2020 Spring selling season. (Note, I took on a very speculative position in KBH with July $24 put options as a backstop and a July/October $26 calendar call spread. I will explain the logic on this position when I write up my observations on the KBH earnings report.)

Be careful out there!

