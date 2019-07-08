Seritage: What Happens After The Dividend Cut

Value is likely to be transferred to the debt holder, Berkshire Hathaway.

Even cash interest expense was not being covered, hence it was necessary to cut the dividend.

After three years of endless redevelopment, most metrics are worse today than before.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has taken on the Sisyphean task of redeveloping a large portion of the Sears portfolio. When we last covered this stock, we left with the message that the dividend was likely to be chopped in the near future.

The numbers look rather bad over the next 12 months, in spite of counting the many leases that are already signed. SRG will likely have to sell more properties and if the taxable income allows (which we think it will), stop paying a dividend. Bulls have always insisted that there is great value in the SRG portfolio, something we have never been convinced of, and SRG will likely have to prove them right over the next 12 months to avoid more problems. - Source: Buffett's Bet Burdened Beyond Belief

SRG did pay the next dividend which was for Q1-2019, but then announced that it would stop. With the continuing redevelopment of properties, we decided to check in and see if SRG had created enough value to justify a position here.

The Big Idea

For SRG, the story was always about realizing the deep embedded value in the Sears portfolio.

Source: SRG presentation

While many including the legendary Bruce Berkowitz have failed to get any value out of Sears Holdings, Seritage has at least been able to develop a good portion of the Sears portfolio. The big idea is that eventually this transforms SRG into a SWAN of high-quality retail holdings and pays investors for waiting.

Where we stand

As per the most recent Q1-2019 numbers, SRG reported net operating income (NOI) of just $24.2 million.

Source: SRG supplemental Q1-2019

This was done by about a third from the previous year. In case that looks like an outlier, 2018 itself was done by a similar dollar amount from 2017.

Source: SRG supplemental Q1-2018

SRG reported a similar ($46.513 million) NOI for Q1-2016. So over three years, NOI has fallen by close to 50%. During that time, the company has executed multiple projects and redevelopments, but the number of Sears stores falling off the rent roll has just been too big to compensate. Even if we look at the total NOI including signed but not operating (SNO) leases, our current numbers are at $164 million.

Source: SRG supplemental Q1-2019

This is down from $204 million seen in 2016.

Source: SRG supplemental Q1-2017

Covenants in play

For the three months ended March 31, 2019 SRG's company EBITDA did not even cover interest expenses.

Source: SRG supplemental Q1-2019

On a rolling 12 months basis, this is now at 1.1X and likely to go to 0.9X in two quarters.

Source: SRG supplemental Q1-2019

It was our interpretation that the company had or was going to breach the covenants put into place for its term loan facility.

The Term Loan Facility includes certain financial metrics to govern springing collateral and certain covenant exceptions set forth in the Loan Agreement, including: I) A total fixed charge coverage ratio of not less than 1.00 to 1.00 for each fiscal quarter beginning with the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2018 through the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021, and not less than 1.20 to 1.00 for each fiscal quarter thereafter; II) an unencumbered fixed charge coverage ratio of not less than 1.05 to 1.00 for each fiscal quarter beginning with the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2018 through the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021, and not less than 1.30 to 1.00 for each fiscal quarter thereafter; The Term Loan Facility contains customary events of default, including (subject to certain materiality thresholds and grace periods) payment default, material inaccuracy of representations or warranties, and bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings. If there is an event of default, the lenders may declare all or any portion of the outstanding indebtedness to be immediately due and payable, exercise any rights they might have under any of the Term Loan Facility documents, and require the Company to pay a default interest rate on overdue amounts equal to 2.0% in excess of the then applicable interest rate. Source: SRG 8-K

We were correct.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company was not in compliance with certain of the financial metrics described above. As a result, the Company must receive the consent of Berkshire Hathaway to dispose of assets via sale or joint venture and Berkshire Hathaway has the right to request mortgages against the Company’s assets pursuant to the springing mortgage and collateral requirement. Source: SRG 10-Q

SRG is also below the critical $200 million threshold, which it needs to get additional advances.

...of the definition of “Combined EBITDA”) ended prior to the date of incurrence of such Incremental Advance for which financial statements have been delivered to the Administrative Agent pursuant to Section 5.05, is no less than $200,000,000 Source: SRG 8-K

We believe the $200 million number matches with this on SRG's financials, and there will be more downward pressure from the continuing falloff of $31.7 million in remaining Sears/Kmart rents.

Source: SRG supplemental Q1-2019

What happens next

While the S&P 500 (SPY) drifts near all time highs, the retail mall space has been battered. This has not even spared the super-class A malls.

Data by YCharts

In this environment, SRG has gone on its own way and actually outperformed those Class A REITs like Macerich (MAC) and Taubman (TCO). We expect that where such high quality properties are available for so cheap on the market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is likely to push its advantage for even more favorable terms and the non-compliance is unlikely to be waived away with a wand. Anyone holding on to the delusion that SRG assets even remotely compare to that of MAC and TCO should just examine the rents per square foot that SRG has got so far...

Source: SRG supplemental Q1-2019

...and then compare them against the rents for MAC and TCO.

Source: Taubman Presentation

Conclusion

We expect more stringent measures to go into place for SRG soon, and even with new leases coming on, interest coverage looks rather precarious. The stock has defied gravity and logic, but at the minimum, we expect some more value to be transferred to the debt holders from the equity holders. We rate this one a strong sell.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2700 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019."

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: SELL