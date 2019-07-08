Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead

Carnival Corporation (CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruise (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) together have more than 74% of the market share by capacity (see Figure 1). Capacity is measured by a metric called Available Lower Berth Days (ALBD). Each cabin has two lower berths. The ALBD of a cruise ship is calculated by the number of cabins multiplied by 2 and by the number of days the ship is available to carry passengers. Figure 1 shows that CCL has 44.2% of the ALBD’s of the industry, making Carnival the world’s largest cruise operator.

Figure 1: Market share by ALBD of leading cruise companies of the world. Source: 10-Ks.

CCL’s shares are listed both in the NYSE and the LSE. CCL has approximately 710M shares outstanding between both listings. It has approximately $10.4B of debt outstanding. At a recent price of $46 per share, CCL has an EV of $42B. CCL pays an annual dividend of $2 per share, giving its share a dividend yield of about 4.3%. Its share price peaked at around $71 per share in early 2018, and has since declined to the current level, a decline of about 35%.

European Brands Are Weak Performers

CCL has many brands within its world-wide fleet. Some of its brands cater to a particular country or geographical area. This is a rather unique branding strategy. The AIDA brand is primarily a German cruise company, and sources its customers primarily from Germany. The Costa brand is primarily an Italian cruise company, and sources its customers primarily from Italy and other Southern Mediterranean countries. As such, these brands are very dependent on the economies of their primary source countries, Germany, Italy and, to a lesser extent, France. Its other brands, such as Carnival and Princess, source their customers world-wide. The capacity mix of CCL’s brands are shown in Figure 2. AIDA and Costa represent a little over 25% of CCL’s world-wide capacity.

Figure 2: CCL ALBD by brand. Source: 2018 10-K.

In its latest earnings CC, the company indicated that it is facing headwind in pricing and booking for both the AIDA and Costa brands. This is a result of the weak German economy and a rapidly declining Italian economy which has been in recession. As these two brands source their customers locally, they have less flexibility in their marketing other than pricing and incentives. As cruise companies sell their capacity more than a year ahead, the headwind these brands experience will impact both 2019 and 2020 yield. As the AIDA and Costa brands represent more than 25% of CCL’s ALBD, the decline in yield in these two brands will negatively impact the overall yield materially.

What’s more, CCL is adding capacity to both AIDA and Costa as demand weakens. CCL reported in the latest earnings CC that AIDA’s capacity growth is 20% in 2019 and 5% to 6% in 2020. For Costa, capacity add is 14% in 2019, and a new ship with 2622 lower berths, which adds about 16.5% of new capacity, will join the fleet in early 2020. This significant increase in capacity will no doubt cause yield to significantly decline in these two brands.

Alaskan Cruise Yield Is Softening

Management pointed out in the latest earnings CC that it is experiencing softness in the Alaskan market as “the current pricing on the books in Alaska was well lower than its record levels last year”. Alaskan cruise represents 6% of CCL’s overall capacity. So combined, more than 31% of CCL’s capacity is facing softer yield!

Meanwhile, RCL and NCLH are not seeing pricing weakness in Alaska when they reported their latest earnings (RCL here and NCLH here). This may indicate that CCL has too much capacity placed in Alaska. In addition, Consumer confidence is lower in June. It is possible that the mass market consumers are more cautious in their discretionary spending as their confidence outlook is lowered.

Net Cruise Cost Is Rising Faster Than Net Cruise Yield

There are two components of revenue for a cruise company: ticket revenue and on-board revenue. Gross ticket price includes commissions to the agents, airline fare to and from the port, and etc. Net ticket revenue is that portion that CCL keeps after paying all the other parties. On-board revenue is the money that passengers spend during the cruise, such as in the casino, premium restaurants, tours, spas, and etc.

Figure 3 shows the comparison of the net ticket revenue per ALBD for CCL, RCL and NCLH. Figure 3 shows that CCL has the lowest average net ticket revenue per ALBD among the three companies. This means that on average CCL caters to the mass segment of the market. This is by necessity as CCL is the largest cruise company in the world. Unfortunately, it appears that the mass segment is softening.

Figure 3: Average net ticket revenue per ALBD. Source: 10-Ks.

Figure 4 shows the net on-board revenue per ALBD (after netting out the cost of the on-board revenue, mostly pass-through to CCL’s concessionaires). Again, Figure 4 shows that CCL has the lowest net cruise on-board revenue per ALBD for the same reason stated above.

Figure 4: Net on-board revenue per ALBD. Source: 10-Ks.

The on-board revenue is very lucrative as it has a very high gross margin, around 83%. That is why cruise companies do everything they can to entice passengers to spend money on-board. Not surprisingly, Figure 4 shows that CCL’s customers spend less on-board as well.

Even though its net revenue is increasing, CCL’s gross margin and operating margin on the basis of its net cruise revenue (both ticket and on-board) have declined in the last 2 years as shown in Figure 5. Figure 5 also shows that CCL is less profitable compared to its peers.

Figure 5: CCL’s net cruise revenue gross margin and operating margin have declined in the last 2 years. Source: 10-Ks.

Table 1 shows the reason for net cruise revenue gross margin decline: cost is growing at a faster rate than revenue.

Table 1: Comparison of YoY change in net cruise revenue and cost. Source: 10-Ks.

Yield growth was probably constrained by the lower yield in the softer AIDA and Costa brands. The faster growth in cost were a combination of increases in fuel cost and other ship operating expenses. Both RCL and NCLH face the same fuel cost volatility issue, but they seem to manage it better.

Compliance with IMO 2020 Could Impact EBIT Materially

Starting on January 1, 2020, all ocean liners have to reduce their sulfur emission as mandated by IMO 2020. CCL can comply by installing scrubbers on their ships or use low sulfur fuel oil instead of the cheaper bunker fuel. In its 2018 10-K, CCL stated that “Given the installation schedule (of scrubbers), we expect to use a greater percentage of low sulfur fuel in 2020, which may increase our fuel costs.”

Low sulfur fuel oil could cost between 30% to 74% more than bunker fuel, the additional cost is significant. CCL does not disclose the potential financial impact, but we can estimate the added cost. If we use the annual cost of fuel in 2018 ($1.56 billion) as the base, and assume that 60% of the fuel will be low sulfur fuel oil, then a simple back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that CCL could spend approximately $0.5B more in fuel based on a 50% price differential. If CCL were to spend $0.5B more on fuel in 2018, it would reduce its EBIT by as much as 14%! If low sulfur fuel oil requirement is more than 60%, the impact will be higher.

With Aggressive Capacity Addition, FCF Will Not Cover Dividend, Let Alone Share Buy Back

CCL is investing heavily to add new ship and to refurbish its fleet. Table 2 shows the capacity growth and Capex guidance provided by management. Both capacity and Capex are growing in the face of economic weakness in Europe and slowing yield in Alaska. In addition, there is increasing economic uncertainty in the U.S. and the rest of the world. This should result in further compression in same berth profitability and cash flow.

Table 2: Capacity growth and Capex guidance. Source: Latest earnings CC and 10-Ks.

For the last three years, cash flow from ops was in the range of low to mid $5B, sufficient to cover both capex and dividend (see Table 3).

Table 3: Capex and dividend coverage was sufficient from cash flow from ops. Source: 10-Ks.

However, starting in 2019, FCF will likely be negative or minimal, given the heavy capex plan shown in Table 2. CCL’s annual dividend payment is a little north of $1.4B. Ultimately, it looks like CCL will have to borrow to pay its dividend. This scenario will likely play out in the next 3 to 4 years. An optimistic scenario is shown in Table 4.

Table 4: Optimistic scenario of call on Cash Flow from Ops. Source: Latest earnings CC and Author’s estimation.

CCL’s current debt coverage is 1.9x. I estimate that CCL can borrow another 6 to 7 billion dollars before its debt coverage will exceed 3x. At that level, it will severely impact its debt rating.

Given its capex plan and the headwind it is facing in Europe and Alaska, CCL will be walking a very tight rope in the next 3 to 4 years to fund its capex and dividend, especially with the prospect of a declining yield. CCL probably has to leverage its balance sheet to pay its dividend. It is unlikely that it will increase its dividend. It is not prudent to leverage its balance sheet even more to buy back shares in the next several years. With any further weakening in the German or Italian economy, or any weakening in the U.S. economy, the dividend will be at risk to be cut.

When we compare the valuation of the three cruise companies (Table 5), they are all “cheap” on a P/E basis, and CCL is not the cheapest. Cruise companies' valuations are "cheap" due to concerns of increasing capacity in the face of economic uncertainties. When yield continues to weaken in the next 2 years, it is likely that the “E” in "P/E" will continue to weaken further. Hence, a low P/E ratio gives investors little comfort. In addition, CCL is not cheap on the PE basis when compared to NCLH, which is far more profitable on a per ALDB basis. NCLH can probably come through a weaker economy better as it caters to a more affluent customer base. Given the above analysis, I expect CCL’s share price to continue to trade under pressure.

Table 5: Valuation comparison. Source: Management guidance, Yahoo Finance and 10-Ks.

Take Away

CCL is facing a weakening yield in over 30% of its market and its cost has been increasing faster than its yield increase. CCL is aggressively expanding its capacity in the face of a weak market conditions, and hence putting further pressure on yield. CCL has an aggressive Capex plan for the next several years, which will likely result in insufficient coverage of its dividend from its FCF. CCL likely has to borrow to pay the dividend or may have to reduce it. It is unlikely that CCL can buy back any more shares. As it stands, I expect CCL’s share price to continue to trade under pressure. If the German and Italian economy weaken further or the U.S. economy slows down, CCL’s dividend and share price will come under severe pressure.

