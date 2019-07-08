DocuSign: Sign Me Up To Buy After Recent Earnings

After reporting Q1 earnings, DocuSign (DOCU) shares were down over 10% the following day. However, since the early-June earnings report, the stock has traded slightly up, though still down over 5% from pre-earnings. If you remember, the stock took a little bit of a hit post-Q4 earnings as investors likely took in some profit post-IPO performance.

However, DOCU reported a strong start to the year with revenue growing 37%, which was above consensus expectations and above management's previously guided range. Billings' growth was 27% and was about what consensus was expecting, and I believe this is why the stock has been weak recently. Since going public, DOCU has done a great job beating expectations, however, this was the first quarter where Billings' growth was not well above expectations.

Management also provided Q2 guidance which seems very achievable in addition to raising full year guidance by more than the revenue beat during the quarter. I believe the full year guidance still remains slightly conservative as the business remains healthy and management likely keeps expectations achievable.

Data by YCharts

With the stock still down nearly 25% from all-time highs, there is plenty of room for DOCU to grow over the coming quarters. The company's operating model is very simple. They essentially provide an online platform to document signatures for contracts. In a world where more and more business is being executed online, there will continue to be a need for a secure, verified electronic signature platform. Hence, DOCU's $25 billion TAM noted at their recent analyst day will come to fruition over time.

Market Opportunity

DOCU held their analyst day a few months ago where they went through a potential $25 billion TAM opportunity with DOCU being the leading online player. Management's guidance calls for revenue of just under $1 billion during the year, meaning the company only has ~4% share of the TAM, which leaves a lot of room left for the company to grow.

The company's solutions are already embedded in several business applications including across the CRM, HCM, and ERP platforms. Partners include Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM), Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP), and Workday (WDAY). This makes it very easy for users to automatically use DocuSign's services, as it is already embedded in many of the most popular enterprise applications.

Source: Company Presentation

The company is also in a wide range of different industries and verticals as their software solution is relatively standard. There is no need to greatly customize the service, which makes it easier for DOCU to move across a variety of verticals with ease. The company also as a great opportunity to expand internationally, as only 17% of their revenue mix is from overseas. As DOCU further penetrates into the domestic market and the global economy continues to encourage international business, DOCU has a significant opportunity to expand their presence internationally.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

During Q1, revenue grew 37% to $214 million, which was above consensus expectations for 34% growth ($208 million) and management's guidance of $205-210 million. Billings' growth was 27%, reaching $215 million which was what consensus was expecting. Billings are a great indicator for future revenue growth and this was the first quarter since DOCU went public where Billings' growth was not well above consensus expectations. I believe this was the biggest reason why the stock was down over 10% the day after earnings and why the stock has traded sideways over the past few weeks.

Source: Company Presentation

The biggest driver of revenue growth remains from subscription revenue, with grew 36% and represents nearly 95% of total revenue. While DOCU does have strong growth coming from professional services, the subscription revenue is much more recurring in nature and is highly visible to the investing community. Professional services typically include assisting the client during the onboarding process and are not meant to be very profitable, typically being conducted at just over cost.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins continue to remain very healthy at 79%. Since subscription revenue comes from DOCU's software revenue stream, this typically comes with higher gross margins as there is not a lot of product costs. However, as the company continues to focus on ramping sales efforts and investing in R&D, their operating margins will remain a little compressed. During Q1, operating margins were 5%, which were an improvement from 3% in the year ago period. Over time, gross margins will remains stabilized around 80% and as DOCU slows down the need to invest in S&M and R&D, their operating margins will continue to expand.

During Q1, the company reported EPS of $0.07, which was above consensus expectations for $0.05 and near the high-end of management's guidance. DOCU's ability to consistently beat revenue expectations in addition to expanding their operating margins has led them to deliver better than expected profitability for the quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided guidance for Q2 that seems achievable and beatable with revenue expected to be $218-222 million. Billings are expected to be $215-225 million, which with similar to the dollar value of revenue, indicating strong backlog and future revenue growth opportunities. Gross margins are expected to remain healthy at 78-80% with operating margin of ~2% at the midpoint of expectations. I believe there could be some upside to both revenue and margins as the company's guidance has historically been beatable.

For the full year, management is now expecting revenue to be $917-922 million, up from $910-915 million, which represent growth of 31-32% compared to last year's revenue of $701 million. I believe management's guidance continues to be conservative as the recent raise was larger than the dollar revenue beat in Q1, implying greater upside to other quarters. Billings for the year are also expected to remain above revenue, with guidance of $1.01-1.03 billion, representing a strong growth of 27%.

Valuation

Shares of DOCU have been challenging to value since the IPO as revenue growth remains very strong and margins have started to expand already. The challenging part is understanding how investors trade the stock and when they are likely to take some profits. With the stock being down ~25% since their all-time highs, there remains some upside left in the name.

With the company continuing to post revenue growth rates of 30%+ and approaching a $1 billion run-rate, there are very few companies to compare valuation with. The below chart has a few of the fastest growing software companies in the market, all of which trade at premium valuations.

Data by YCharts

While I am not suggesting DOCU should be trading at similar multiples as the above companies, there is a lot of upside to valuation if DOCU is able to continue their impressive revenue growth pattern in their quest to capture a greater share of the $25 billion TAM.

DOCU currently has a market cap ~$9.0 billion, cash and cash equivalents of ~$750 million, and debt of $445 million, the company has an enterprise value of ~$8.7 billion. Using management's revenue guidance of $917-922 million, this implies a revenue multiple of ~9.4x.

However, I believe management's guidance remains slightly conservative and we could see revenue ending the year closer to $950 million. Although this appears somewhat aggressive, DOCU has beat revenue each quarter they have been public. If we assume $950 million in revenue this year and grow 25% in FY20, which would be a big deceleration from ~35% in FY19, we could see FY20 revenue of nearly $1.2 billion. This would equate to a multiple of only 7.3x, which is relatively cheap compared to other software companies growing 30%+.

I believe the recent sideways trading pattern for DOCU represents a great buying opportunity for long-term investors looking to hold the name for a few years. With a $25 billion TAM opportunity and DOCU being the leading player, the company has significant opportunities to maintain 30%+ revenue growth for some time all while expanding margins.

Some risks to DOCU include competition from larger players, such as Adobe (ADBE). Also, companies with high revenue valuations tend to trade in a more volatile fashion if the company demonstrates slower revenue growth or misses consensus expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.