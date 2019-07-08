Advance Auto Parts Is Compelling

We believe this one is great for a few points short-term but has the potential to run over the next year.

One of our greatest recommendations was on Autozone (AZO). We have done a lot of due diligence in this sector, and know it quite well. A few months ago, at nearly $180 we were asked about a competitor, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and we said it was not the time.

That time is now. Why? The stock had dropped 30 points from its recent highs, and so last week we ran a trade on the name as we thought it would find some support at $150. We expected to be able to pick up a few points on this play quite easily, but now that the trade has panned out, we are recommending a continued investment in the name for at least another 10-15 points.

According to the company's back story, Advance has been around for a very long time. The company was founded in April 1932, when Arthur Taubman purchased three stores in Virginia from Pep Boys. Growing organically over the next 50 years, Advance Auto Parts was operating more than 150 stores by 1989, eventually reaching 649 stores in 10 states by 1996. In 1998, Advance doubled in size when the company acquired Western Auto Supply Company. Significant growth continued in the new millennium as Advance became a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. In 2014, Advance acquired General Parts International, Inc., a leading privately-held distributor and supplier of original equipment and aftermarket replacement products for commercial markets operating under the Carquest and Worldpac brands. Now Advance is a leading competitor of our darling Autozone, but we believe Advance is worth a buy now.

Source: Advance Auto Parts Annual Report

The stock had seen some solid growth but has fallen off of late. We believe there is opportunity here. Here is the recent 6 month chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

We like the support we are seeing at $150 and suggest a buy at this level. We will keep a tight stop on this one and look to scalp some gains. If you opt to play options here I would either sell puts to raise some cash or do a simple deep in the money longer dated call, given the somewhat tight range of the stock.

The play we made

Current price: $150.19

Target entry: $148-$151

Stop loss: $143

Target exit: $159-$163

Estimated time frame: 4-6 weeks

Preferred option: Sep 2019 $130 call (deep in the money) for $23.50-$24.00

The play we now recommend

Current price: $159.01

Target entry: $156-$160

Target exit: $170

Preferred option: Sep 2019 $140 call (deep in the money) for $22.50-$23.00

Discussion

The company continues to deliver. Let us talk abut performance, as the most recent quarter continued to demonstrate impressive sales. Net sales in Q1 were $3.0 billion, a 2.7% increase from last year. Comparable store sales for the first quarter of 2019 increased 2.7%. This is a key indicator and it remains strong. This continues a strong 2018.

Source: Advance Auto Parts Website

Adjusted gross profit margin in Q1 was 44.6% of net sales, a 37 basis point increase from Q1 2018. The increase was primarily driven by favorable product margin and improved inventory management. Things are moving in the right direction. Adjusted SG&A was 36.4% net sales, an improvement of 8 basis points as compared to last year. These improvements were driven by leveraging store labor and lower insurance and claims expenses. Adjusted operating income was $243.6 million, an increase of 8.7% versus the first quarter of the prior year. Adjusted operating income margin improved to 8.3%, an increase of 46 basis points compared to the prior year. Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.46 for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 17.1% compared to the first quarter of the prior year. Continuing strong Q1 growth:

Source: Data from SEC Filings, graphic by BAD BEAT Investing

Operating cash flow was also up substantially to $204.5 million versus $154.0 million in the prior year, an increase of 32.8%. Free cash flow was $143.2 million, an increase of 19.9% compared to the same period of the prior year.

Valuation

But what can we expect going forward? Is there potential here? Well we anticipate sales of $9.7-$9.8 billion in 2019 with comparable sales growth of 1.5%-2.5%. That is solid. With operating margins of over 8%, and not even counting share repurchases, we believe adjusted EPS will approximate $8.25-$8.50. Thus, at the low end of this EPS guidance, we are trading at 18X forward EPS. That is historically heavily discounted for this stock. We like it.

We are talking about scalping a few points on a trade, but what if you invest and hold on to this stock?

If we forecast out AAP's expected earnings growth over the next 3 years and hold the P/E level constant, then we can expect the price, including dividends, to rise to $247. So that's our estimated long-term gain. Should tragedy strike and the markets suffer badly, we think expecting a P/E contraction to a 15 multiple is reasonable, which would be an ~18-20% decline. However, the economy is firing on all cylinders. As such, we think the risk reward is pretty compelling right now under $160. While we have applied a tight stop, feel free to adjust.

Shareholder Friendly

The one item we would like from Advance is a better dividend. That would have us even more bullish here, but we believe the stock bounces in the short-term, and runs over the next year. This is especially going to be helped by a buyback. Last year the company authorized a $600 million share repurchase program. Under this program, the company repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock for $127.2 million during the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the company had $200 million remaining under the share repurchase program. We expect it to be used and expect a new authorization.

Take home

We made a great trade here but there is room for the stock to run and so we believe our followers need to be aware of the opportunity. We love the repurchases. We think Advance has grown to be a strong competitor in the space. Longer-term this stock could see growth of another 100 points, while we believe downside is limited to about 20% according to our calculations. We like this risk-reward profile. Consider a buy.

